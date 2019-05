When Robin Séné meets Robin Séné ... an original idea from ​Robin himself! We are far from the original storyboard but I admit that the experience was interesting. Make a montage with a rider who rides 3 different bikes, it's cool! Just to film Robin in his tight little outfit, it was worth it! Once again Robin makes a demonstration of his level upset and whatever the bike: 26 "in dirt, 27.5" in enduro or 29 "in XC! NO CONCESSION, it's a ​great show !!!!