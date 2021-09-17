Robin Wallner Announces Retirement from EWS Racing





His honesty and integrity are incomparable. He's a professional's professional, but it goes beyond that. He's been a great friend to me, and we are seemingly simpatico when it comes to our vision for the team. Which is why it makes me so happy that I get to hand the reins of the team over to him for next season. In 2015 I was still trying to figure out how to put together an enduro team, and our soon-to-be team manager suggested Robin Wallner as a possible rider. I didn't know who he was, but I saw that he had posted some decent results, so I said "What the hell, let's sign him. Maybe he can get us a top 10 result." Then in the second race in 2016, he did just that.I hold a huge amount of respect and admiration for all of the athletes who've ridden for us, and none more than Robin. I wish more people could see the behind-the-scenes view that I've had of all the work, the pain, and the sacrifice that the riders endure. I don't think most people really understand how hard racing enduro is at this level.In 2017 the team competition came down to the last event in Finale. Zakarias had crashed out with a broken shoulder blade on the first stage, and then Robin had a hard fall on the next stage. He looked like he had been rubbed down with a cheese grater but the team needed him to finish the race in order for us to win the overall. He did finish, and we won the title. It was truly amazing.For the past five years, I've gotten to vicariously enjoy Robin's results, but it's been the relationship we've had that I value the most. I've been fortunate to work with some fantastic athletes, but I can't say that I've enjoyed working with anyone more than Robin.His honesty and integrity are incomparable. He's a professional's professional, but it goes beyond that. He's been a great friend to me, and we are seemingly simpatico when it comes to our vision for the team. Which is why it makes me so happy that I get to hand the reins of the team over to him for next season. — Ibis President Tom Morgan