Robin Wallner Announces Retirement from EWS Racing

Robin Wallner began his EWS career in Finale in 2014. Today, at the same venue, he is announcing his “retirement” at the end of the 2021 Enduro World Series
A downhiller turned EWS contender, Robin has had many nicknames: Enduro Dad, Enduro Robin, the Swede Speed, and more.
At Ibis, he was our Team Captain. The heart and soul of our race program. This is why we’re beyond stoked that while he is stepping back from racing, he is stepping into a new role as Ibis Enduro Team Manager.
Robin’s has an incredible story and he’s detailed some of it below:
|In 2014, I was done racing downhill. I really thought I was done racing mountain bikes. Near the end of the downhill season, I was given a last-minute entry to the EWS race here in Finale. I remember it vividly. I was number 179 and back then, the number one plate started last. I raced the ”dawn patrol,” but ended up doing OK and by the end, I was just as excited about racing again as I was when I started racing downhill in 2001.
The next year, in 2015, I decided to race a few more EWS rounds on my own dime and see what it was like. I was also working full time on the side that year and never really took for granted it would lead to anything, I just knew I enjoyed doing the racing and there was so much stuff to learn. At the end of the season, I got talking to the newly formed Ibis Team. One thing lead to another and another five years has just flown by. Together, we've had some seriously good times and created a world-class race team.
But for the past few years, I’ve been battling small lingering injuries and private life has also changed with the addition of two kids. My time is no longer my own and these past two years have had me questioning what I do more and more often.
I´m happy that I’m able to make this decision on my own. I´m still competitive, I'm still healthy, and I´m able to walk away with some great memories and stories to tell my boys.
I still love racing bikes and I´m still excited to be at the races. My future will still involve mountain bikes, so this won’t be the last you hear from me. I´m just ready for the next chapter.
Thanks to everyone that has made these past years of bikes and racing so special. Honestly. All the supporters I´ve ever had, anyone that helped plug a tire, spared a CO2, or just chatted shit on the way to the next stage at the EWS races and the sport of downhill-miss you boys and girls too.
Tom Morgan, our President, is the driving force behind the Ibis Cycles Enduro Team. He signed Robin to the team in 2016 and together, they have built the program:
|In 2015 I was still trying to figure out how to put together an enduro team, and our soon-to-be team manager suggested Robin Wallner as a possible rider. I didn't know who he was, but I saw that he had posted some decent results, so I said "What the hell, let's sign him. Maybe he can get us a top 10 result." Then in the second race in 2016, he did just that.
I hold a huge amount of respect and admiration for all of the athletes who've ridden for us, and none more than Robin. I wish more people could see the behind-the-scenes view that I've had of all the work, the pain, and the sacrifice that the riders endure. I don't think most people really understand how hard racing enduro is at this level.
In 2017 the team competition came down to the last event in Finale. Zakarias had crashed out with a broken shoulder blade on the first stage, and then Robin had a hard fall on the next stage. He looked like he had been rubbed down with a cheese grater but the team needed him to finish the race in order for us to win the overall. He did finish, and we won the title. It was truly amazing.
For the past five years, I've gotten to vicariously enjoy Robin's results, but it's been the relationship we've had that I value the most. I've been fortunate to work with some fantastic athletes, but I can't say that I've enjoyed working with anyone more than Robin.
His honesty and integrity are incomparable. He's a professional's professional, but it goes beyond that. He's been a great friend to me, and we are seemingly simpatico when it comes to our vision for the team. Which is why it makes me so happy that I get to hand the reins of the team over to him for next season.—Ibis President Tom Morgan
Thank you Robin.
And thank you to those who make the team possible, our sponsors: POC, Maxxis tires, Bike Yoke, Shimano, Fox, LizardSkins grips, One-Up components, Wilderness Trail Bikes, Dumonde Tech, Umara, Cush Core, Stages Cycling, Motion Instruments.
