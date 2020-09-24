Robin Wallner Sitting Out EWS Finale Ligure Due to Head Injury

Ciao! After trying to ride my bike on a trail today I’ve decided not to race this weekend.



Being in Finale and not racing absolutely sucks but I know there are no positives that will come out of me racing not being at 100%. There’s more likely to be negatives and it’s not worth taking any big risks to just ride around. I also know there is no such thing as “just going easy” on a @world_enduro like someone told me to.



Will be trackside cheering instead.



Thanks to everyone who’s been supporting through this weird season. — Robin Wallner