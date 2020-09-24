Robin Wallner Sitting Out EWS Finale Ligure Due to Head Injury

Sep 24, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


Robin Wallner was unable to finish the EWS in Pietra Ligure last weekend after a crash on the third stage. Today, he announced that he won't be competing in the last race of the season in Finale Ligure.


bigquotesCiao! After trying to ride my bike on a trail today I’ve decided not to race this weekend.

Being in Finale and not racing absolutely sucks but I know there are no positives that will come out of me racing not being at 100%. There’s more likely to be negatives and it’s not worth taking any big risks to just ride around. I also know there is no such thing as “just going easy” on a @world_enduro like someone told me to.

Will be trackside cheering instead.

Thanks to everyone who’s been supporting through this weird season.Robin Wallner


We wish Wallner the best of luck with his recovery.

Photo by Niklas Wallner
A strong start to the season for the Ibis Factory Team in Zermatt.
Robin Wallner at the enduro World Series Zermatt Switzerland
Niklas Wallner photo.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Ibis Robin Wallner


Must Read This Week
Review: 2021 Commencal Meta TR 29 - T is for Turbo
70542 views
Final Results: EWS Pietra Ligure 2020
69995 views
First Look: Actofive Unveils Fully CNC'd Aluminum P-Train
52345 views
Spotted: Norco's Aluminum High Pivot, Long-Travel Something?
51110 views
Slack Randoms: Spokeless e-Bikes, XC Carnage & Faked Bike Flips?
50629 views
Bike Check: Lewis Buchanan's Prototype Forbidden Race Bike - EWS Pietra Ligure 2020
47608 views
Rose Bikes Stops Selling Bikes in the UK Due to Brake Lever Laws
46745 views
11 Retro Downhill Bikes From the South Australian State Downhill Championships
43024 views

7 Comments

  • 7 0
 Smart, concussions need to be taken seriously
  • 3 0
 Don't race in Finale this year, then recover and ride for a lifetime. Rather this than the other way around. Get well, properly!
  • 1 0
 @vinay: Yup, my wife had a bad concussion from skiing and it derailed her life for a bit. I could only imagine what would have happened if she hit her head while she was recovering.
  • 3 0
 Heal up and come back stronger next year, Robin!
  • 1 0
 So happy to see riders getting more serious and doing the right thing with head injuries. Bummed he is injured, but this is the right decision.
  • 1 0
 Shocking that someone had the gall to tell him to "race it easy". This is 2020, isn't it? Oh wait, its 2020...
  • 1 0
 Smart call! Looking forward to 2021.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011561
Mobile Version of Website