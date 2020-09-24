Robin Wallner Sitting Out EWS Finale Ligure Due to Head Injury

Robin Wallner was unable to finish the EWS in Pietra Ligure last weekend after a crash on the third stage. Today, he announced that he won't be competing in the last race of the season in Finale Ligure.
|Ciao! After trying to ride my bike on a trail today I’ve decided not to race this weekend.
Being in Finale and not racing absolutely sucks but I know there are no positives that will come out of me racing not being at 100%. There’s more likely to be negatives and it’s not worth taking any big risks to just ride around. I also know there is no such thing as “just going easy” on a @world_enduro like someone told me to.
Will be trackside cheering instead.
Thanks to everyone who’s been supporting through this weird season.—Robin Wallner
We wish Wallner the best of luck with his recovery.
