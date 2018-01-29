Robot Bike Co. Announces R130 29er





PRESS RELEASE: Robot Bike Co.



With 130mm of travel, aggressive geometry and 29″ wheels this frame is designed for speed, and don’t for one second think that 130mm of travel isn’t enough to get rowdy with. As with our R160, a key part of the R130’s versatility comes from the unique dw6 suspension system. The R160 has already received glowing comments from the mountain bike press, especially when it comes to the pedaling efficiency of the dw6 design, and so with larger wheels and slightly less travel, it probably comes as no surprise that we believe the R130 is almost hardtail like in terms of responsiveness and speed. With such efficiency there’s no need to even use your shocks ‘climb switch’, instead you can leave it fully open and enjoy the incredible amount of grip and composure that the dw6 design provides.











In terms of details, the frame features a Boost 148 rear end that helps to maximise the strength of the 29” wheels, enough mud clearance for UK conditions even with a ‘proper’ tyre fitted, a threaded bottom bracket shell (because who wants creaks?), an ISCG mount for fitting a chainguide/bashplate, and a tapered headtube. The frame also utilizes a trunnion mount metric shock with bearings fitted at both ends of the shock for ultimate sensitivity.



Apart from the bottom bracket threads, you won’t find a single thread anywhere else on the titanium parts of the frame. We’ve seen too many frames written off by damaged threads, so all of ours are easily replaceable should that ever be required.



The frame has primarily been designed to be used with a 140mm travel fork. We feel this gives a great balance and helps extend the R130’s descending even further. Of course, every single one of our frames is custom made for each and every customer, not just for fit, but also for individual tastes, so if you fancy running a different length fork we can make sure it will ride just right.







R130 Details



• Recommended head angle – 66 degrees

• Recommended seat angle – 76 degrees

• Recommended chainstay length – 430mm

• Recommended bottom bracket drop – 38mm

• ZS44 – ZS56 headset

• 73mm threaded bottom bracket

• ISCG tabs

• Dedicated single chainring compatibility

• 31.6mm seatpost – stealth dropper compatible

• 185 x 55mm trunion mount shock

• 148 x 12mm boost rear axle

• 29” wheel size

• ‘Custom fit’ Frame Price – £3,245.83

• Purchases in UK and EU + 20% VAT = £3,895

• Purchases from outside EU subject to taxes

• Full custom builds from £5,800 exc VAT/taxes

• robotbike.co

Once we have your measurements we will provide you with our recommended geometry. That recommendation will be based upon what we believe provides the ultimate blend of speed, fun, stability and agility – just fill in your details below and our geometry engine will provide you with your custom frame dimensions. If you have different priorities/requirements then for a small extra charge we are more than happy to discuss these with you and work out what is best for you, in order to create something truly bespoke, but we believe that the vast majority of riders will love our suggested geometry as much as we do.











