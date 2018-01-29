PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Robot Bike Co. Announces R130 29er

Jan 29, 2018
by Ed Haythornthwaite  
Robot Bike Co. R130

by RobotBikeCo
PRESS RELEASE: Robot Bike Co.

With 130mm of travel, aggressive geometry and 29″ wheels this frame is designed for speed, and don’t for one second think that 130mm of travel isn’t enough to get rowdy with. As with our R160, a key part of the R130’s versatility comes from the unique dw6 suspension system. The R160 has already received glowing comments from the mountain bike press, especially when it comes to the pedaling efficiency of the dw6 design, and so with larger wheels and slightly less travel, it probably comes as no surprise that we believe the R130 is almost hardtail like in terms of responsiveness and speed. With such efficiency there’s no need to even use your shocks ‘climb switch’, instead you can leave it fully open and enjoy the incredible amount of grip and composure that the dw6 design provides.




In terms of details, the frame features a Boost 148 rear end that helps to maximise the strength of the 29” wheels, enough mud clearance for UK conditions even with a ‘proper’ tyre fitted, a threaded bottom bracket shell (because who wants creaks?), an ISCG mount for fitting a chainguide/bashplate, and a tapered headtube. The frame also utilizes a trunnion mount metric shock with bearings fitted at both ends of the shock for ultimate sensitivity.

Apart from the bottom bracket threads, you won’t find a single thread anywhere else on the titanium parts of the frame. We’ve seen too many frames written off by damaged threads, so all of ours are easily replaceable should that ever be required.

The frame has primarily been designed to be used with a 140mm travel fork. We feel this gives a great balance and helps extend the R130’s descending even further. Of course, every single one of our frames is custom made for each and every customer, not just for fit, but also for individual tastes, so if you fancy running a different length fork we can make sure it will ride just right.


R130 Details

• Recommended head angle – 66 degrees
• Recommended seat angle – 76 degrees
• Recommended chainstay length – 430mm
• Recommended bottom bracket drop – 38mm
• ZS44 – ZS56 headset
• 73mm threaded bottom bracket
• ISCG tabs
• Dedicated single chainring compatibility
• 31.6mm seatpost – stealth dropper compatible
• 185 x 55mm trunion mount shock
• 148 x 12mm boost rear axle
• 29” wheel size
• ‘Custom fit’ Frame Price – £3,245.83
• Purchases in UK and EU + 20% VAT = £3,895
• Purchases from outside EU subject to taxes
• Full custom builds from £5,800 exc VAT/taxes
robotbike.co


Once we have your measurements we will provide you with our recommended geometry. That recommendation will be based upon what we believe provides the ultimate blend of speed, fun, stability and agility – just fill in your details below and our geometry engine will provide you with your custom frame dimensions. If you have different priorities/requirements then for a small extra charge we are more than happy to discuss these with you and work out what is best for you, in order to create something truly bespoke, but we believe that the vast majority of riders will love our suggested geometry as much as we do.




  • + 22
 Reminds me of the old Trek road bikes with the carbon tubes and metal joints.
  • + 12
 looks exactly like specialized epic ultimates from '90.
  • + 0
 My Giant CFM3 too,
  • + 4
 Yep, my wife has one of those old Treks except its actually the inverse layup--the Treks carbon tubes plugged into the aluminum lugs with epoxy, this bike is more traditional lug style with the lugs fitting over the tubes. I do like the tube to lug aesthetic much more than a molded frame.
  • + 6
 @OceanPhil: Our tubes/lugs are actually bonded both inside AND outside!
  • + 1
 @fullbug:
  • + 6
 @RobotBikeCo: Very cool, the bike looks fantastic BTW.
  • + 1
 @nozes: yes? ..i speak only of its lugged aesthetics..
  • + 1
 @OceanPhil: thanks!
  • + 5
 The bike looks real good Robot! ..now off to Home De-Pot for some pvc fittings and tubes...I build same! hehehe
  • + 5
 @RobotBikeCo: This is the main thing for me! When I first saw the bike I was very concerned about delamination. Until I discovered the double shear lip joints to introduce forces properly and avoid delamination. My other concern was the distribution of the glue until I discovered you have those bleed ports where for the excess glue (and air) to leak so that you're sure it is covered. So I have no concerns anymore. To me this is by far the most sound application of cfrp in a bicycle frame. No, I'm not going to buy the frame. I ordered a steel frame from BTR instead. If that's you Ed, then you'll probably understand Wink . That's the price I'm going to pay for a steel hardtail done right. If I'd go for a carbon fully then yes, I wouldn't settle for less than something done as well as this.

Good luck on your new bike!
  • + 1
 Reminds me of this trek bike, I think it's called a session
  • + 1
 @fullbug: Sorry,it was supposed to be a upvote Frown
  • + 4
 I can't believe people are moaning about the price, I'm considered to be quite a tight fisted person for those that don't know, it means I don't like spending too much money ???? but this bike I would buy without a second thought it's a great looking bike and great spec for the price and as stated a few times in the comments there are cheaper builds to be had, I'd rather spend £5800 on this than something that has been mass produced which you are given a lifetime warranty for because it's probably going to go wrong at some point ???????? so I'll bring this to an end in saying this is a reasonably priced bike for what it is and if my funds allowed I'd buy one in an instant. Good luck on future sales and projects @RobotBikeCo.
  • + 6
 Mike Levy would prefer an Ibis Ripley. Money no object? I'll take the bespoke Robot (but get rid of the stickers).
  • + 3
 @robot-
Like the concept and service. But can it be ordered without the cheap looking logo on the down tube? Or with our own personal design? As long as it’s not a firm or organization logo.
Thanks, will start saving. Order should arrive after Boost-Billion hits the streets.
  • + 10
 We can do whatever you want...within reason! So yeah things like custom graphics are no problem.
  • + 7
 WANT
  • + 7
 Stop crying,wallet.
  • + 6
 Looking good @RobotBikeCo
  • + 5
 We are the robots ,beep, beep beep ,beep.
  • + 3
 Yes but is this bike Kraft Werk or just Crap Work ?
  • + 1
 affirmative......we poisoned their asses.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=B1BdQcJ2ZYY
  • + 4
 I really, really like the looks of this frame... and the DW designed link is icing on the cake.
  • + 3
 Failure should be very unlikely, this is the way to make a carbon frame, I'm not a fan of carbon, to me it's just expensive plastic, I'll stick with aluminum or steel haha
  • + 1
 I think this is a great looking bike, would be interesting to see one in person. I personally prefer the look of a smooth carbon one piece frame, new sondor hardtail for example, but these to lugs have a certain appeal. I would want the head angle at 65 though. I assume plus tyres won't fit in the 78mm spacing...
  • + 4
 No photo of titanium lugs on the plate, missing it @RobotBikeCo ... Still a beautiful bike
  • + 1
 I can't wait to get my R130! Placed my order right before Christmas. Ed has been great with sending pictures as the bike is going through it's build process. They have been super with response time with answering all the questions I had before I placed my order and throughout my build process. They can build it to fit your exact needs.
  • + 1
 @robot-
You speak of an even cheaper build.
Can we get more info and price?
Just need SLX components, value cockpit(will switch), decent wheels, affordable dropper, and great tires.
Thanks
  • + 2
 Drop me an email (ed@robotbike.co) and I can give you some prices and options...
  • + 1
 @RobotBikeCo:
Message sent...
  • + 1
 As someone who has trouble getting bikes to fit right I'm super interested in this. It's pricey for sure but at some point you just want a bike that fits.

How much leeway is there to further customize dimensions and geo?
  • + 1
 Lots of leeway! Drop us an email.
  • + 2
 Make it lti lugged bamboo , darn it!

Great bike, first Pinner review, now this. It’s better than Christmas Smile I wish some Sick and Swarf would come along Razz
  • + 5
 Yes, bamboo and panda bone lugs.
Nah, whale bone with monkey skull lugs. No doubtWink
  • + 3
 $15,000 bike in a $2,000 car.
  • + 1
 @RobotBikeCo great looking bike! How do you make this technology not cost-prohibitive? Do you lease out an SLM machine or own one?
  • + 1
 Dream bike. Would need to sell some organs to afford a frame tho. HAHA. Lucky bastards whoever can get their hands on these. They look HAWT.
  • + 1
 @RobotBikeCo, a hardtail would be rad AF so many options with your manufacturing process, which I think is the best in the biz by far
  • + 2
 Mmm titanium additive manufacturing and tasteful carbon fiber. I'll take mediums in both wheel sizes, please!
  • + 4
 Sorry, we don't do mediums. ;-)
  • + 2
 I have yet to read a good review of this DW6 suspension and how it differs from dw-link
  • + 2
 Here's a review:
m.pinkbike.com/news/robot-bike-co-r160-custom-review-2016.html
  • + 1
 It is dw-link. There are multiple versions. So basically it should perform about the same as any dw-link. Which have good reviews. Also, if you find the R160 review on here, the only kind of bad thing that @paulaston had to say about it was that it had a high anit-squat, so it got hung up on square edges more than some other designs.
  • + 11
 First of all the dw6 suspension design and performance is significantly different to any other dw-link design, and we are very proud to be able to say that it has received nothing but glowing praise, both from professional testers and riders, right through to your average Joe.

Apart from the review on Pinkbike you will also find reviews on Singletrack, off.road.cc, and MTBnews.de

Jens from MTBnews is one of the most respected bike testers in the industry and he was so blown away by the performance of one of our bikes that he said this on instagram...

@jensstaudt
・・・
After ridden pretty much all suspension designs over the last 20 years, it takes a bit more to leave a bigger impression on me. @robotbikeco teamed up with @daveweagle to get the #dwlink to the next level and they delivered. Combined with the ride characteristics of the #carbontitanium frame, a bike came to life, which unites pedaling performance with support for active riding styles and resistance against big impacts. #imho the best suspension design available in the market right now. And it won't stop here: Their manufacturing process makes a custom geometry available to every size of rider and for all riding styles. Head over to MTB-News.de to see the full review. @mtbnews #gamechanger #titanium #carbon #enduro #mountainbike

Anyway, the proof is in the pudding as they say so if you can get the chance then try one out for yourself (we do demo's!) because we are very confident that you too will be blown away. We are yet to find anyone who isn't!
  • + 3
 Finally an affordable bike from RobotBike Co
  • + 1
 Bong hit bike co. Made from repurposed graffix bongs and hemp resin. Includes ti water pipe that stores under top cap.
  • + 2
 Absolutley stunning location!!
  • + 1
 Am I the only person who can hear an almighty rattle throughout that video???
  • + 1
 @RobotBikeCo - when you say "proper tire" clearance - what does that mean exactly? What is max clearance?
  • + 4
 We try not to give a max tyre size for a few reasons; firstly as I am sure you know tyre sizes vary massively from brand to brand, a 2.3" Schwalbe for example is bigger than a 2.5" Maxxis, secondly rim width makes a big difference, and finally the conditions that you ride in alter what you deem to be acceptable clearance, i.e. if you ride in mud then you'll want a lot more than someone who only ever rides on dusty trails.

What we can tell you though is that at the point where your tyre is at its widest our narrowest point is 78mm...which is a lot more than most!
  • + 2
 @RobotBikeCo: thanks, I appreciate the difficulty in stating a figure when variances between manufacturers and rim widths make such a big difference.
  • + 1
 Would love to see this frame built with all titanium! L
  • + 1
 This is one good looking bike. I want one.
  • + 1
 Only 148 mm boost rear axle? That‘s just so 2017!
  • + 1
 The price seems reasonable. Haha
  • + 1
 Not liking it oh well I'm sure a number of people do... kudos to them.
  • + 1
 builds start at 5800 pounds? jesus f*ckin christ
  • + 6
 That's actually a bit of a mistake, that price is for a pretty pimp XO1 eagle style build, we can offer substantially cheaper builds if a rider wants. We think for the given spec and price in the UK at least we are very competitive with the big guns, despite the fact that we make our frames here, offer a lifetime guarantee, and of course build every frame exactly the way you want!
  • + 8
 @RobotBikeCo:
Thank god, £5800 is equivalent to about 1 shitload.
  • + 12
 @sosburn: yeah, or about 0.5 f**kload
  • + 2
 Awesome looking machine!
  • + 1
 i don't know what i've been told, Robot bike ain't got no soul.
  • + 0
 When a plumber and a house painter had a child! I'm reminded of the Diamondback of the 90s carbon/ aluminum mash up!
  • + 1
 I have my '96 DBR carbon/cromo frame hanging on my wall.
  • + 1
 Nice work Robot Bike.
  • - 3
 come on, who want to see somebody else riding when new bike announced?
Give us some detailed tech spec, how it´s made, you decisions, something more about geometry, whatever more usefull than just riding
  • + 1
 No thanks
  • + 0
 Everyone is fighting for a part of the 29ers pie
