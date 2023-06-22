Rock Machine's Travel Adjustable Whizz Prototype - Eurobike 2023

Jun 22, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

The halls of Eurobike revealed another concept bike as Rock Machine was showing its latest prototype with a travel adjustable design.

The Whizz prototype is created in two parts using CNC machining and is built around what Rock Machine says is an updated floating pivot suspension design. Rock Machine's wild-looking design incorporates an adjustable shock mount that can be moved to fit different eye-to-eye shock lengths allowing the rear travel to be 140, 160 or 180mm.

While this is still a concept and any possible final bike will most likely look very different, Rock Machine says the aim of the project is to create a highly adjustable bike that can be suitable for any rider to take on any trail. This idea extends to other parts of the bike with the concept featuring both internal and external cable routing, something that could stay for any final production model. Rock Machine has also included easily removable rear dropouts that could be swapped to meet different standards, allowing for more adjustability.

Rock Machine say the travel can be adjusted between 140, 160 and 180mm.

The frame features a removable dropout that can be swapped out.


Alongside the enduro bike prototype was a very similar-looking eMTB version that appeared to use the same travel adjustable setup as this bike. It will be interesting to see where Rock Machine goes with this concept and whether any bike like this will be sold to the public.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Rock Machine Eurobike 2023


Report
10 Comments

  • 9 0
 You wouldn't want to get your nuts trapped in that.
  • 1 0
 Especially if you hit a big bump and the spring compressed while in there.
  • 8 0
 Speak for yourself
  • 6 0
 This bike should be named Shreddinger cause you simultaneously need to have big and small balls to ride it.
  • 3 0
 I feel like Rock Machines technology might be taken for granite.
  • 2 0
 The Ball Snatcher 6000 v2
  • 1 0
 Twin-loc for folks who like to carry shop tools and spare shocks! Brilliant!
  • 1 0
 That's gonna be a no from me dog
  • 1 0
 You get the almost same thing on a Starling.
  • 1 0
 Kinky





