Rock Machine's Travel Adjustable Whizz Prototype - Eurobike 2023

The halls of Eurobike revealed another concept bike as Rock Machine was showing its latest prototype with a travel adjustable design.The Whizz prototype is created in two parts using CNC machining and is built around what Rock Machine says is an updated floating pivot suspension design. Rock Machine's wild-looking design incorporates an adjustable shock mount that can be moved to fit different eye-to-eye shock lengths allowing the rear travel to be 140, 160 or 180mm.While this is still a concept and any possible final bike will most likely look very different, Rock Machine says the aim of the project is to create a highly adjustable bike that can be suitable for any rider to take on any trail. This idea extends to other parts of the bike with the concept featuring both internal and external cable routing, something that could stay for any final production model. Rock Machine has also included easily removable rear dropouts that could be swapped to meet different standards, allowing for more adjustability.Alongside the enduro bike prototype was a very similar-looking eMTB version that appeared to use the same travel adjustable setup as this bike. It will be interesting to see where Rock Machine goes with this concept and whether any bike like this will be sold to the public.