Coming Up: Rocket Air 3000 Live Stream

Rocket launchers, robots, flying cars... what else do you expect in the year 3000?

Course Preview with Sam Pilgrim, Nicholi Rogatkin, Matt Jones and local rider Lucas Huppert:

Confirmed Riders:

Rogatkin Nicholi USA

Lemoine Tomas FRA

Caverzasi Diego ITA

Genon Thomas BEL

Testa Torquato ITA

Fedko Erik GER

Knopf Lukas GER

Pagés Simon FRA

Vencl Jakub CZE

Couderc Paul FRA

Pilgrim Sam GBR

Alanko Alex SWE

Jones Matt GBR

Honore Antonin FRA

Barrett Brayden CAN

Reboul Louis FRA

Tell Adrian NOR

Genovese Paul CAN

Paulin Franck FRA

Carra Remy FRA

Paulson Griffin CAN

Douhan Viktor SWE

Winkler Bernd AUT

Mey Max GER

Cardy Tom GBR

Garric Lois FRA

Quaedflieg Loek NL

Huppert Lucas CHE

Karrer Simon CAN

Bienvenido Aguado Alba ESP

Roberts Elie FRA

Schäfer Lukas GER

Alekhin Pavel RUS

Pulman Freddy GBR

Godziek Dawid POL

Widmer Dominik CH

Hubacher Cédric CH

Studer Lukas CH

Hagemann Jan CH

Kielhorn Jonny GER

Strauss Levi CH

Cahill Alex GBR

Langille Max CAN

Guerrero Miguel ESP



Some of the world's best riders have traveled forward in time to bring style to a post-apocalyptic future.The stream goes live at 7:10pm Swiss time, 6:10pm UK, time and 10:10am BC time (PST).