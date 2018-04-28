Coming Up: Rocket Air 3000 Live Stream

Some of the world's best riders have traveled forward in time to bring style to a post-apocalyptic future.
The stream goes live at 7:10pm Swiss time, 6:10pm UK, time and 10:10am BC time (PST).
Course Preview with Sam Pilgrim, Nicholi Rogatkin, Matt Jones and local rider Lucas Huppert:Confirmed Riders:
|Rocket launchers, robots, flying cars... what else do you expect in the year 3000?
Rogatkin Nicholi USA
Lemoine Tomas FRA
Caverzasi Diego ITA
Genon Thomas BEL
Testa Torquato ITA
Fedko Erik GER
Knopf Lukas GER
Pagés Simon FRA
Vencl Jakub CZE
Couderc Paul FRA
Pilgrim Sam GBR
Alanko Alex SWE
Jones Matt GBR
Honore Antonin FRA
Barrett Brayden CAN
Reboul Louis FRA
Tell Adrian NOR
Genovese Paul CAN
Paulin Franck FRA
Carra Remy FRA
Paulson Griffin CAN
Douhan Viktor SWE
Winkler Bernd AUT
Mey Max GER
Cardy Tom GBR
Garric Lois FRA
Quaedflieg Loek NL
Huppert Lucas CHE
Karrer Simon CAN
Bienvenido Aguado Alba ESP
Roberts Elie FRA
Schäfer Lukas GER
Alekhin Pavel RUS
Pulman Freddy GBR
Godziek Dawid POL
Widmer Dominik CH
Hubacher Cédric CH
Studer Lukas CH
Hagemann Jan CH
Kielhorn Jonny GER
Strauss Levi CH
Cahill Alex GBR
Langille Max CAN
Guerrero Miguel ESP
0 Comments
Post a Comment