FMB WORLD TOUR

Coming Up: Rocket Air 3000 Live Stream

Apr 28, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Some of the world's best riders have traveled forward in time to bring style to a post-apocalyptic future.

The stream goes live at 7:10pm Swiss time, 6:10pm UK, time and 10:10am BC time (PST).

bigquotesRocket launchers, robots, flying cars... what else do you expect in the year 3000?

Course Preview with Sam Pilgrim, Nicholi Rogatkin, Matt Jones and local rider Lucas Huppert:


Confirmed Riders:

Rogatkin Nicholi USA  
Lemoine Tomas FRA  
Caverzasi Diego ITA  
Genon Thomas BEL  
Testa Torquato ITA 
 Fedko Erik GER 
 Knopf Lukas GER 
 Pagés Simon FRA 
 Vencl Jakub CZE  
Couderc Paul FRA 
 Pilgrim Sam GBR 
 Alanko Alex SWE 
 Jones Matt GBR 
 Honore Antonin FRA 
 Barrett Brayden CAN 
 Reboul Louis FRA 
 Tell Adrian NOR 
 Genovese Paul CAN 
 Paulin Franck FRA 
 Carra Remy FRA 
 Paulson Griffin CAN  
Douhan Viktor SWE  
Winkler Bernd AUT  
Mey Max GER  
Cardy Tom GBR  
Garric Lois FRA  
Quaedflieg Loek NL 
 Huppert Lucas CHE 
 Karrer Simon CAN 
 Bienvenido Aguado Alba ESP 
 Roberts Elie FRA 
 Schäfer Lukas GER 
 Alekhin Pavel RUS 
 Pulman Freddy GBR 
 Godziek Dawid POL 
 Widmer Dominik CH 
 Hubacher Cédric CH 
 Studer Lukas CH 
 Hagemann Jan CH 
 Kielhorn Jonny GER 
 Strauss Levi CH 
 Cahill Alex GBR 
 Langille Max CAN 
 Guerrero Miguel ESP


