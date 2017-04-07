Rocketman 3: Return of Straightline - Video

Apr 7, 2017 at 6:14
Apr 7, 2017
by cy-cotic  
 
Cotic Presents: Rocketman 3 - Return of Straightline

by cy-cotic
Views: 208    Faves: 0    Comments: 0

Sheffield is at peace. It's quiet....maybe TOO quiet. Is our hero still needed?

Our hero observes a supposedly peaceful scene. But what lurks in the caves below

A new tyranny rises, and a big wheel weapon is needed to combat the new evil.

Heroically fast bikes.

www.cotic.co.uk

#gritandsteel
MENTIONS: @cy-cotic
2 Comments

  • + 1
 I love these ads.
  • + 1
 Silly!

