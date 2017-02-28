Rocking Sanremo with YT's Erik Irmisch - Video

Before heading to sunny Spain, YT team rider Erik Irmisch and filmer, Ralf Schupp allowed themselves a short break in Sanremo, Italy. Their trip started with icy temperatures and wintry mood in Germany – which just made the joy even bigger upon discovering the spring-like conditions in Italy. Their arrival was greeted with freshly squeezed lemon juice from the garden, the oranges and kiwis hung from the trees. The guys wasted no time heading out, as they were eager to see what kind of trouble they could get into on the local DH tracks. For Erik, it is always a pleasure and an excellent training opportunity whenever he gets to put his TUES through its paces.Rider: Erik IrmischEdit: Thesureshot/ Ralf Schupp