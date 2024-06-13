Everything You Need to Know About RockShox's Updated Suspension Lineup

Charger 3.1 Damper

According to RockShox, there's now 68% more oil flow through the low-speed circuit, which means lighter riders or rider who prefer less low speed compression have more useable options. The change will also be good new for riders who preferred the feel of the previous Charger 2.1 damper – that damper had less LSC and more HSC than the Charger 3 that replaced it. Coming up with a damper tune that works well for a wide range of riders is tricky, and going too far in one direction can leave riders struggling to find a setup that works for them.



Along with the increased oil flow, the new damper has an larger high speed compression pyramid. That increase size allows for more restriction of oil flow when the high speed compression is fully closed, which increased the amount of damping.



The Charger 3.1 piston kit.

New Pike Air Spring

For me, the Pike is the winner of the Most Improved award in this series of updates. While I was a big fan of the prior Charger 2.1 Pike, especially the B1 air spring era, the first pass of Charger 3 never felt quite right to me. While the level of support was impressive, the top-end of travel was harsh compared to the prior generation. This updated air spring in tandem with the more effective damping range in the 3.1 damper brings the Pike back to its former glory. — Dario DiGiulio

New Vivid Coil, Updated SuperDeluxe

I've been running the Vivid Coil on two different bikes with drastically different characteristics and purviews, and have been enjoying it on both platforms. One is the Frameworks Trail Bike, which is a more traditional pairing for a shock like this - and unsurprisingly it feels quite good. The top end traction is great, and the damping adjustment is distinct and meaningful, much like the Vivid Air released last year.



On the other bike, a 135mm travel trail bike with a fairly progressive kinematic, I've found a happy place on Vivid with little fuss. Backing off the HBO matches the bike's character nicely, and I've found the damper adjustment can alter the shock from gushy and grippy to firmer and more sporty within the same spring rate. — Dario DiGiulio

The RC2T Ultimate reservoir is compatible with with Super Deluxe C1+ (2023+), Super Deluxe Coil B1 (2023), Vivid C1 (2024), Vivid Coil C1 (2025). Linear XL air can.

RockShox has rolled out a whole host of small and not-so-small changes to their suspension lineup for 2025. This time around it's more about refinements rather than massive overhauls, but their have been significant changes to almost every trail and enduro-oriented fork and shock in the lineup. The good news is that many of the changes are backwards compatible, at least with the previous generation shock or fork, allowing riders to upgrade their existing suspension without purchasing an entirely new unit.Arguably the biggest news is the Charger 3.1 damper. Well, that and the fact that the Zeb is now available with a candy apple red paint job... If you've been following along, RockShox usually gives a whole number (Charger 2, Charger 3) when there's a really big change to a damper, and goes with a decimal when it's a less drastic revision. Charger 3.1 is the latter, and its main feature is an expanded range of adjustment. That means riders will have a wider range of low- and high-speed compression to choose from. The number of clicks is the same, but it's now possible to have less low speed compression or more high speed compression damping than before.To further help riders who typically find themselves needing more or less damping than the stock tune, RockShox now offers a $30 damper shim kit that comes with the shims necessary for either a Standard or Heavy compression tune, and either a Light, Medium/Standard, or Heavy rebound tune. Rebound shim tuning is also available for Charger 3 dampers, which is good news for riders who weren't able to achieve a fast enough rebound setting.The final two design changes to the Charger 3.1 worth mentioning are a stiffer coil spring in the internal floating piston to handle the increased oil flow, and a new mid-valve check spring that also allows for reduced compression damping.Taking lessons learned from the Boxxer, RockShox has updated their bushing production process and implemented it on the 2025 Zeb, Lyrik, and Pike. The changes to the manufacturing process were intended to improve the consistency, and to ensure that there's a little bushing friction as possible on all models. After all, it doesn't matter how wide the compression range is on a fork if there's seal or bushing friction that counteracts it.The new damper is available individually for $358 USD, and is compatible with Pike C1+(2023+), Lyrik D1+(2023+), and ZEB A1+(2021+). Alternatively, it's possible to purchase just the Charger 3.1 piston kit, which includes the piston assembly, IFP spring, tuning shims, and the Charger 3.1 High Flow Piston Tool. Those parts retail for $75, and can easily be swapped during a 200 hour service.For 2025 the Pike receives and updated air spring that has a larger negative air chamber thanks to a hollowed out air cap. The increased negative air volume should help make it easier to initiate the fork's travel, giving it a more supple feel off the top. That air spring is backwards compatible with all C1 (2022+) Pike forks.Moving on to RockShox's rear shock models, once again the story is more about refinements and revisions rather than dramatic overhauls, although there is a new Vivid Coil shock that will be replacing the SuperDeluxe coil.The Vivid Coil has the same 'TouchDown technology' feature found in the air-sprung Vivid, where the main piston compression damping is bypassed for the first 10% of its travel. The idea is to make the very beginning of the stroke as supple and responsive as possible for increased grip and a smoother feeling when the rear wheel returns to the ground.At the end of the stroke, the Vivid Coil has an adjustable hydraulic bottom out feature that affects the last 20% of the travel. There's also a stroke-specific bottom out bumper that complements the hydraulic bottom out in order to make things as smooth as possible. The Vivid Coil Ultimate is priced at $619 - $649 USD depending on the configuration.The SuperDeluxe air shock has a new high flow piston that produces less high speed compression damping than the previous piston design in order to help prevent the rear wheel from feeling like it's hanging up on hard impacts. There's also a lighter rebound check plate, another step to make the change from compression to rebound as smooth as possible.The final change to the SuperDeluxe is the addition of a new air can called the 'Linear XL'. It's said to give the SuperDeluxe a feeling that's closer to that of the Vivid, with a softer initial stroke and the potential to have more progression thanks to the ability to fit eight volume spacers. That air can is priced at $97 USD.