RockShox Announces Longer Travel SID, New Twistloc Remote

Apr 10, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
There's been a welcome resurgence of more technical tracks on the World Cup XC circuit, a change that's inspired racers to install dropper posts, wider tires, and to swap out hardtails for full-suspension rigs in order to gain more confidence and comfort.

To meet those changing demands, RockShox is introducing a 120mm version of their SID fork. The 100mm World Cup model will remain in the lineup as the ultralight option, thanks to its carbon steerer, but it will now be accompanied by a 120mm SID RLC and SID RL, both with aluminum steerers.

No matter the travel, all of the SID models use RockShox's Charger 2 damper, along with the new Debonair air spring, which uses an aluminum seal head and a bushing to reduce the amount of friction in the system when compared to the previous Delrin seal head. Unlike the Lyrik, the negative and positive volumes of the SID's air spring have remained the same as the prior model – efficiency is the name of the game when it comes to cross-country racing, and there wasn't any need to make the beginning of the fork's stroke any plusher.

Prices
• SID World Cup: $999 - $1079 USD
• SID RLC: $779 - $849 USD
• SID RL: $669 - $669 USD
SID

SID

Twistloc
The Twistloc will retail for $109 USD, and works with any of RokShox's remote compatible suspension.

Details about the new Twistloc remote lockout, which we spotted earlier this year at the first round of the World Cup in South Africa, have also been announced. It's a small twist-shifter style device that's not much larger than the grip it sits next to. Twisting it clockwise locks out the fork, shock, or both at the same time, and then all it takes is the push of a button to unlock it. In years past, racers were modifying Grip Shift shifters to accomplish the same goal, but Twistloc is a much more refined solution.

The Twistloc device isn't just for XC racers either – it can also be used to lock out any of RockShox's remote compatible suspension, including the Super Deluxe coil shock.

