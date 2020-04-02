Coming Up: RockShox Ask Us Anything

Last month, RockShox debuted two all-new and completely different SID forks, as well as the SIDLuxe shock to complete the cross-country focused package. The race-inspired SID SL offers 100mm of travel and weighs just 1,326-grams, making it the lightest cross-country fork on the market, while the 120mm-travel SID Ultimate gets 35mm stanchion tubes and weighs 1,537-grams. There's also a SID shock in RockShox's catalog for the first time since 2003.
The lion's share of the weight savings on both the SL and standard SID comes from an all-new Charger Race Day damper that weighs just 88-grams. The new damper is 98-grams lighter than what was employed inside the previous SID. You can see Mike Levy's review of the RockShox SID here
We wanted to know more about the team behind the new offerings from RockShox and how they came to market, so we thought it would be a perfect opportunity for you to ask Jed Douglas, Dave Camp, Devon Sullivan and Lindsey Watson your questions. Jed Douglas – Product Manager (JD)Jed Douglas is a long-time RockShox guy who likes to ride bikes, hike the awesome trails of Colorado, and manage products… like SID forks!Dave Camp – Design Engineer (DC)Dave is a rear shock Design Engineer who has been at RockShox for five years. He enjoys being a new dad, racing enduro, and trying to finish endless house projects.Devon Sullivan – Design Engineer (DS)Devon is a greying suspension Design Engineer with 14 years of industry experience. He enjoys making cool parts and getting injured frequently.Lindsey Watson – Product Manager (LW)Lindsey Watson is new to the rear shock Product Manager role but has been "squishing" around at RockShox for the past five years learning the ins and outs of suspension. She enjoys long bike rides in the woods, playing with her two Border Collies, and studying leverage rate curves. How ‘Ask Us Anything' Works:
Starting at 10:00 AM PDT/6:00 PM BST on April 2nd, you can type your questions for RockShox into the comment box below this article and the guys will have a crack at answering them. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a few minutes while Jed Douglas, Dave Camp, Devon Sullivan and Lindsey Watson work their way through questions that are popping up. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously.
To make this go as smoothly as possible, try to follow these guidelines:
• Keep your questions relevant
• Stay focused and to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later
• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words
• Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have an issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner
• Use propping to acknowledge good (or not so good) questions and bump them up or down to where they belong Other time zones:
• 1:00 PM EST (New York)
• 6:00 PM BST (London)
• 7:00 PM CET (Paris)
• 7:00 PM SAST (Cape Town)
• 3:00 AM AEST (Sydney, Australia)
23 Comments
Thanks guys!
A lot of enduro tracks are connected by fire road. I want super plush on way down and super firm on way up, not sagged down 30/40% into the travel... tia
You guys had white Pikes for several years ('14-'17, iirc, and yes I know white 26" pike/lyrik/etc. before that). Is that option likely to return (soonish)? (or is the silver ultimate pretty much the evolutionary replacement)? What could be done to change a fork lowers' color?
Regarding DPA... travel adjust, and DPA in particular... I've heard the last options were cut for MY19, I thought it went a little earlier, anyways, it's all Solo Air/Debonair now correct? One guy told me he had a red DPA Lyrik Ultimate RC2 custom built, another said his '18 black was the last and it's impossible to custom-build one/switch lowers/parts etc. as the machining is all different and whatnot. Which is true/How does the DPA work and is that planned to return?
TIA
Is the same tune perfect for a 120# beginner and a 180# world cup DH racer?
Did you guys decide to stop the weird marketing behaviour?
???? hopefully you guys stopped answering yes.
