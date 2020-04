Coming Up: RockShox Ask Us Anything

Jed Douglas – Product Manager (JD)

Dave Camp – Design Engineer (DC)

Devon Sullivan – Design Engineer (DS)

Lindsey Watson – Product Manager (LW)

How ‘Ask Us Anything' Works:

Other time zones:

Last month, RockShox debuted two all-new and completely different SID forks, as well as the SIDLuxe shock to complete the cross-country focused package. The race-inspired SID SL offers 100mm of travel and weighs just 1,326-grams, making it the lightest cross-country fork on the market, while the 120mm-travel SID Ultimate gets 35mm stanchion tubes and weighs 1,537-grams. There's also a SID shock in RockShox's catalog for the first time since 2003.The lion's share of the weight savings on both the SL and standard SID comes from an all-new Charger Race Day damper that weighs just 88-grams. The new damper is 98-grams lighter than what was employed inside the previous SID. You can see Mike Levy's review of the RockShox SID here We wanted to know more about the team behind the new offerings from RockShox and how they came to market, so we thought it would be a perfect opportunity for you to ask Jed Douglas, Dave Camp, Devon Sullivan and Lindsey Watson your questions.Starting at 10:00 AM PDT/6:00 PM BST on April 2nd, you can type your questions for RockShox into the comment box below this article and the guys will have a crack at answering them. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a few minutes while Jed Douglas, Dave Camp, Devon Sullivan and Lindsey Watson work their way through questions that are popping up. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously.To make this go as smoothly as possible, try to follow these guidelines:• Keep your questions relevant• Stay focused and to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words• Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have an issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner• Use propping to acknowledge good (or not so good) questions and bump them up or down to where they belong• 1:00 PM EST (New York)• 6:00 PM BST (London)• 7:00 PM CET (Paris)• 7:00 PM SAST (Cape Town)• 3:00 AM AEST (Sydney, Australia)