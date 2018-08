RockShox's Electronic Wireless Dropper Post - Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup

Now it looks like they're working on an electronic, wireless version of the Reverb that PB photographer Irmo Keizer spotted at the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup on Emily Batty's factory Trek.



I reached out to SRAM but, as expected, they're not ready to spill the beans quite yet, which leaves us to make some educated guesses. Externally, the post looks to be largely the same as the standard Reverb from the head down, and much like Magura's wireless seatpost, it likely employs a tiny piezoelectric motor to open and close the oil flow port, which in turn allows the post to move up, down, and be locked in position.



Would you believe that the Reverb was introduced eight years ago? Back in 2010 when it was debuted, the Reverb's hydraulic actuation and non-indexed travel were pretty wild, and a massive amount of OEM spec over the last eight years means that it's still one of the most commonly seen droppers on the trail. It hasn't been all smooth sailing, however, and RockShox has updated the design a few times over the years to improve the post's action and reliability.That's not exactly rocket surgery, but one has to wonder if RockShox has been able to overcome the Vyron eLECT's biggest drawback: the half-second-ish delay in the motorized valve. We'll see.RockShox is very likely using an off-the-shelf motor as they'll want something proven and that's available in large quantities, and it could even be the same one that's powering their wireless derailleurs. The battery - that black thing hanging off the back of the post's head - looks pretty similar to what SRAM is using to shift their prototype wireless mountain bike drivetrain , and it seems as if the layout has forced them to ditch the two-bolt head for a single-bolt clamp (ugh), either to save some grams or for packaging reasons.The air valve is likely at the opposite end of the post, although that also looks a bit different than just a simple Schrader valve. Some more guesses: It'll probably have some sort of auto on/off function, as well as a manual operation bailout feature, and I'd assume that it'll weigh a bit more - and cost a bit more - than the normal Reverb. Again, RockShox wouldn’t divulge any details, so we'll have to wait and see if those predictions are correct or not.What's your take: If and when the e-Verb (my name, not theirs) hits the market, will you be considering RockShox's wireless dropper post?