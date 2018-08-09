RockShox's Electronic Wireless Dropper Post - Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup

Now it looks like they're working on an electronic, wireless version of the Reverb that PB photographer Irmo Keizer spotted at the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup on Emily Batty's factory Trek.



I reached out to SRAM but, as expected, they're not ready to spill the beans quite yet, which leaves us to make some educated guesses. Externally, the post looks to be largely the same as the standard Reverb from the head down, and much like Magura's wireless seatpost, it likely employs a tiny piezoelectric motor to open and close the oil flow port, which in turn allows the post to move up, down, and be locked in position.

