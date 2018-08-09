RockShox's Electronic Wireless Dropper Post - Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup

Would you believe that the Reverb was introduced eight years ago? Back in 2010 when it was debuted, the Reverb's hydraulic actuation and non-indexed travel were pretty wild, and a massive amount of OEM spec over the last eight years means that it's still one of the most commonly seen droppers on the trail. It hasn't been all smooth sailing, however, and RockShox has updated the design a few times over the years to improve the post's action and reliability.
Now it looks like they're working on an electronic, wireless version of the Reverb that PB photographer Irmo Keizer spotted at the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup on Emily Batty's factory Trek.
I reached out to SRAM but, as expected, they're not ready to spill the beans quite yet, which leaves us to make some educated guesses. Externally, the post looks to be largely the same as the standard Reverb from the head down, and much like Magura's wireless seatpost, it likely employs a tiny piezoelectric motor to open and close the oil flow port, which in turn allows the post to move up, down, and be locked in position.
That's not exactly rocket surgery, but one has to wonder if RockShox has been able to overcome the Vyron eLECT's biggest drawback: the half-second-ish delay in the motorized valve. We'll see.
RockShox is very likely using an off-the-shelf motor as they'll want something proven and that's available in large quantities, and it could even be the same one that's powering their wireless derailleurs. The battery - that black thing hanging off the back of the post's head - looks pretty similar to what SRAM is using to shift their prototype wireless mountain bike drivetrain
, and it seems as if the layout has forced them to ditch the two-bolt head for a single-bolt clamp (ugh), either to save some grams or for packaging reasons.
The air valve is likely at the opposite end of the post, although that also looks a bit different than just a simple Schrader valve. Some more guesses: It'll probably have some sort of auto on/off function, as well as a manual operation bailout feature, and I'd assume that it'll weigh a bit more - and cost a bit more - than the normal Reverb. Again, RockShox wouldn’t divulge any details, so we'll have to wait and see if those predictions are correct or not.
What's your take: If and when the e-Verb (my name, not theirs) hits the market, will you be considering RockShox's wireless dropper post?
102 Comments
Having a dropper that could lower without putting weight on it is the only application of electronics on a bike that I can see having an advantage over mechanical parts.
1) One less cable to look at.
2) One less cable to rattle inside the frame
3) Routing normal droppers SUCKS. All of them....
4) When it DOES break(It's no Revive) it's 3 seconds to remove and replace.
I kinda like it...
No man, I don't think so.
"Oops! Sorry Mr. Customer, we've NEVER seen that issue before." yea, no kidding, you don't test.
You realize this is a SRAM product right, and it’ll be marketed as Revofrickinlutionary? 2018 Reverb MSRP +$199 is my guess. I’m just waiting for long-term reviews of the OneUp post. If it’s reliable they own the dropper market.
Electric hydration pack straps
Electric lock on grips
Electric tubeless tire sealant
Electric clipless pedals
Electric disc brakes
Electric headset
Electric helmet straps
Electric zip ties
Electric etc.
You should accept royalties for dad name
Nice job!
"Oh, the dropper doesn't work - forgot to charge the battery.
Ah no, it wasn't the dropper battery, it was the remote battery that was empty..."
Sram, just send the money to my Paypal, thx.
