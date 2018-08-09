PINKBIKE TECH

RockShox's Electronic Wireless Dropper Post - Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup

Aug 9, 2018
by Mike Levy  
RockShox wireless Reverb dropper post


Would you believe that the Reverb was introduced eight years ago? Back in 2010 when it was debuted, the Reverb's hydraulic actuation and non-indexed travel were pretty wild, and a massive amount of OEM spec over the last eight years means that it's still one of the most commonly seen droppers on the trail. It hasn't been all smooth sailing, however, and RockShox has updated the design a few times over the years to improve the post's action and reliability.

Now it looks like they're working on an electronic, wireless version of the Reverb that PB photographer Irmo Keizer spotted at the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup on Emily Batty's factory Trek.

I reached out to SRAM but, as expected, they're not ready to spill the beans quite yet, which leaves us to make some educated guesses. Externally, the post looks to be largely the same as the standard Reverb from the head down, and much like Magura's wireless seatpost, it likely employs a tiny piezoelectric motor to open and close the oil flow port, which in turn allows the post to move up, down, and be locked in position.
RockShox wireless Reverb dropper post

That's not exactly rocket surgery, but one has to wonder if RockShox has been able to overcome the Vyron eLECT's biggest drawback: the half-second-ish delay in the motorized valve. We'll see.


RockShox wireless Reverb dropper post

RockShox is very likely using an off-the-shelf motor as they'll want something proven and that's available in large quantities, and it could even be the same one that's powering their wireless derailleurs. The battery - that black thing hanging off the back of the post's head - looks pretty similar to what SRAM is using to shift their prototype wireless mountain bike drivetrain, and it seems as if the layout has forced them to ditch the two-bolt head for a single-bolt clamp (ugh), either to save some grams or for packaging reasons.

The air valve is likely at the opposite end of the post, although that also looks a bit different than just a simple Schrader valve. Some more guesses: It'll probably have some sort of auto on/off function, as well as a manual operation bailout feature, and I'd assume that it'll weigh a bit more - and cost a bit more - than the normal Reverb. Again, RockShox wouldn’t divulge any details, so we'll have to wait and see if those predictions are correct or not.


RockShox wireless Reverb dropper post


What's your take: If and when the e-Verb (my name, not theirs) hits the market, will you be considering RockShox's wireless dropper post?

Must Read This Week
10 Enduro Bikes - Ard Rock Festival 2018
60512 views
Prototype Bikes, Wheels & More From the 2018 US Open of Mountain Biking
57754 views
Review: Marzocchi Bomber Z1 Fork
53573 views
First Ride: 2019 Giant Trance 29
51368 views
Video: Kona Launches New Carbon Process 29er
50244 views
First Ride: Polygon's New XquarOne DH
46034 views
Review: Rocky Mountain Thunderbolt Carbon 70
37386 views
Video: Yoann Barelli Teaches Adam Important Racing Skills - The Privateer Episode 6
36164 views

102 Comments

  • + 28
 No water bottle mount? No interest...
  • + 3
 I am sure if people here and other forums keep saying that, the "sram innovation gurus" that read these forums will come up with a wireless-bottle cage integrated dropper.
  • + 7
 @RedRedRe: You know I'd be all over that.
  • + 4
 What about less place for your seat bag @mikelevy?
  • + 12
 @WAKIdesigns: I'd mount it under the front of the seat.
  • + 12
 @mikelevy: Under the front of the seat is much more down-country anyways.
  • + 5
 @mikelevy: You know your stuff Sir, I am slow clapping until one of my Ruffian made blisters explode.
  • + 11
 Do we have to call it a 'sack' rather than a bag if it's in front?
  • + 2
 @number44: Yes, now we do.
  • + 22
 Awe yes that thing that no one asked for... yeah that.
  • + 22
 Well, I think a lot of us asked for "no hydraulic cable"... Honestly, I don't have a problem with a metal cable, but I have to admit that of all the things that you COULD actuate wirelessly on your bike, a dropper post isn't the worst. They're kind of a hassle to take the post in and out - with wireless, you can just pull it out like any old fixed seatpost.
  • + 7
 except a lot of people did ask for it
  • + 8
 If you have multiple bikes with the same size seatpost, this could save you some serious money as you'd only need one seat and post. If you have multiple $5000 bikes though, do you need to save money?
  • + 4
 Or I just don't want or need another cable coming off my handlebar, thru my frame? Having one less hose/cable on my bike is a very welcome thing. Sign me up.
  • + 2
 Getting rid of cables - particularly ones that need to be fished through the frame - is a great idea.
  • + 0
 ill put batteries on my bike, when im old enough to actually need them!!
  • + 4
 @pinhead907: Just remember that these are the same guys that needed a decade to make the Reverb 'somewhat' reliable and now they've gone and added electronics into the mix. I look forwards to seeing lots and lots of people by the side of the trail with busted E-verbs as I trundle past.
  • + 2
 @pinhead907: thats why I chose external seatpost way easier to piss around with just cut a couple zip ties and remove
  • + 1
 @Fix-the-Spade: And thats what Im referring to. If I wanted an electronic dropper post it better work like a damn charm. But as you pointed out. I doubt that is the case with this.
  • + 18
 I'll hold out until the electronic posts can lower themselves without me having to put weight on the seat. Otherwise what's the point?
  • + 6
 Well, I think the nice thing about a wireless dropper is that you can pull it out of the frame like any old fixed seat post - no fussing with the end being attached to a cable. So to me, at least, that's actually something.
  • + 4
 ^This

Having a dropper that could lower without putting weight on it is the only application of electronics on a bike that I can see having an advantage over mechanical parts.
  • + 15
 this should be good, no one ever has anything to say about reverbs
  • + 1
 Don't people with the wolftooth conversion seem to enjoy it more?
  • + 2
 They found a way for the reverb to fail wirelessly!
  • + 13
 should have a solar panel attached to the back of it, cause the sun constantly shines out my ass ... Smile
  • + 7
 Lets see.....

1) One less cable to look at.
2) One less cable to rattle inside the frame
3) Routing normal droppers SUCKS. All of them....
4) When it DOES break(It's no Revive) it's 3 seconds to remove and replace.

I kinda like it...
  • + 2
 Yeah, now it can go directly into the garbage once it fails, without having to pull the cables out of your frame first!
  • + 11
 but will it have a vibrate function?
  • + 3
 You have to put a few coins in the coin slot for that action! Big Grin
  • + 6
 The Reverbs have always been a disaster when it comes to long performance life and design. Hopefully they addressed the more pressing issues with design and performance before just slapping a servo on the back and calling it a day.
  • + 2
 I think it's more of a consistency issue. I've had some last for years and years without any issues, and I've seen others last only a few rides.
  • + 2
 I’m on my third one, each better than the previous one. 4 years on gen 1, 4 on gen 2, 2nd year on gen3. I wish to apologize. I’m deeply Sorry.
  • + 3
 @mikelevy: I have had one 125mm Reverb Stealth for two years that had close to zero vertical play or sag. However, I have also had three other Reverbs that failed within only a few months. Two of these were the newst B1 version with updated internals. Most recently a brand new Reverb Stealth B1 developed 3-4 mm sag after only two rides. Based on my experience I’m not getting a Reverb again. They are just too inconsistent...
  • + 1
 @mikelevy: blew up 4 the other summer. Sold it and got a Bike Yoke and never had a problem in the two years since. That's all you need to know.
  • + 8
 E-Post?
No man, I don't think so.
  • + 9
 Wireless yes, reverb no
  • + 6
 Wireless no, reverb no
  • + 6
 But the internals still blow! Please fix the ifp before designing more garbage like this.
  • + 2
 Who knows, the internals could be quite different. All guesses at this point.
  • + 1
 They’ve changed the IFP four times...think the sealhead is on it’s 3rd or 4th iteration also. #noifpnoproblem #bikeyokeforlife
  • + 3
 Wireless sounds awesome! Probably not worth a hundred extra dollars to me (making the assumption this will cost at least a hundred more than a normal Reverb). It would be great if we got to the point where we could eliminate all cables, but somehow I think brake cables aren't going anywhere anytime soon. In the meantime, I'm perfectly happy to route my dropper housing once and never think about it again.
  • + 3
 “Assuming is the mother of all f*ck ups.” This is the bike industry man. Only $100 more? If only.
  • + 2
 Just spent two hours yesterday to fit a Reverb on my new Epic... release the news a day before? Seriously, after seen the internal routing, the hydraulic choose was a no brainer... The idea of changing a dirt cable housing every now and again on that frame was frightening. Now I am curious about next year SRAM OEM bikes: the first "no holes frame" since a while!!! :-)
  • + 3
 no matter the potential, you can rest assured V1 released to consumer will be a beta version.

"Oops! Sorry Mr. Customer, we've NEVER seen that issue before." yea, no kidding, you don't test.
  • + 5
 Wireless could be cool if they can figure out how to drop the seat without sitting on it.
  • + 2
 Pfft! After doing the mad German hydraulic engineer with a syringe in each hand shooting hydraulic fluid across the room in random curse filled intervals bleeding my reverb....... neva eva!
  • + 1
 “Cost a bit more” ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha aha aha *cough*
You realize this is a SRAM product right, and it’ll be marketed as Revofrickinlutionary? 2018 Reverb MSRP +$199 is my guess. I’m just waiting for long-term reviews of the OneUp post. If it’s reliable they own the dropper market.
  • + 1
 Shimano’s list of “what’s next:

Electric hydration pack straps
Electric lock on grips
Electric tubeless tire sealant
Electric clipless pedals
Electric disc brakes
Electric headset
Electric helmet straps
Electric zip ties
Electric etc.
  • + 2
 So far it appeared that Shimano jumped off the electronic mtb shifting boat...
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: di2 actually works well though, battery almost lasts as long as the cable and housing in a traditional setup, and unless you bend the hanger it’s the same shift everytime. My di2 XTR setup is going to find its way onto bike number 3. 3 bikes 1 mech, not 1 bike 3 mechs. I’d gladly buy the new XTR in di2...I don’t have a problem with wires and one good battery though, apparently the rest of the industry does? Can’t wait for wireless eagle, with a wireless dropper. Bike really needs 3 tiny batteries....
  • + 5
 @mikelevy
You should accept royalties for dad name
  • + 3
 How about a carbon post like the KS Lev CI combined with a grip shift actuated electronic controller using etap motors and batteries?
  • + 2
 Well if you've got one problem why not add another? Just did ride support for a 100 Mile road ride over a dozen riders had issues with their electronic parts. K.i.s.s. has worked well in MTB!
  • + 1
 Bad solution (hydraulically actuated dropper) replaced by worse solution (electronic dropper)
Nice job!

"Oh, the dropper doesn't work - forgot to charge the battery.
Ah no, it wasn't the dropper battery, it was the remote battery that was empty..."
  • + 3
 Is that last picture for real or a troll job? I've never even owned a reverb and I know you can't lift it by the seat!
  • + 1
 Does the Vyron still run hydraulic inner / air spring with a motorised release valve? Surely a real step forward in less complexity and less weight is a purely motorised action...?
  • + 2
 Marketing line: "Like and share this post".

Sram, just send the money to my Paypal, thx.
  • + 3
 That's gonna be a firm no for me.
  • + 17
 Don't worry, it's a Reverb. It'll be a soft-ish no from you shortly.
  • + 1
 @MTBrent: touche
  • + 3
 This is one part where I’m all for electronics on my bike.
  • + 3
 Literally. 0. Interest.
  • + 2
 One thing to be sure of....this will never make it onto any Scott bikes.
  • + 1
 Scott has bought loads of stock in cable housing and steel wire manufacturers. Their bikes keep everyone happy!
  • + 1
 or, OR, O R, you COULD just make a reverb with a CABLE so no one has to buy a 100 buck kit to make the thing reliable
  • + 1
 hopefully they got the actuation quicker than the previous attempts at this we've seen
  • + 1
 Batty has finally seen the benefits of a dropper post? Awesome!!!
  • + 1
 Do we really need a wireless dropper?
  • + 1
 But will it break as fast as a normal Reverb?
  • + 1
 BTW: The single bolt clamp is pretty clean.
  • + 1
 Friends don’t let friends reverb...or Everb!
  • + 1
 No thanks. Bikeyoke for me
  • + 1
 ... so is Emily Batty running an e-dropper at MSA this weekend?
  • + 3
 It's on her bike, but not sure if she'll run it or not.
  • + 2
 hahahahah!
  • + 1
 lol who keeps a reverb on their bike after buying it??
  • + 0
 So you can put your seat up and down with a push of a button until battery runs out or you fall in a river?
  • + 5
 Do you fall into rivers often while riding?
  • + 2
 @slumgullion: No But my bike cant swim
  • + 1
 @slumgullion: have you ridden in Scotland. It's like riding in a river for 9 months a year...
  • + 1
 @slumgullion: its a valid concern...
  • + 1
 With that seat clamp system? - no thanks.
  • + 1
 biggest downside for sure. gross
  • + 1
 magura. circa 2015. god what an awful post.
  • + 1
 The original reverb was already wireless, why do the same thing again?
  • + 1
 i like the blackbox logo.
  • + 1
 Can I lower my seat post electronically?
  • + 0
 For me: less cables is less problems!
  • + 2
 but getting electronics in their place??
  • + 3
 cables break and it’s like 4 minutes and you can swap that cable and then BAM it works again.
  • + 2
 The original reverb also didn't have cables
  • + 1
 @thodsonmtb: Not on the hydraulic Reverb.
  • + 2
 I'd honest be ok with an electronic dropper post if it was fast acting, reliable, somewhat lightweight, and had a relatively clean fitment. I'm not big on the battery hanging off the back or the huge remote. Hell, I'd be ok with a small wire as long as it was easily replaceable, cheap, and allowed for a lighter dropper post. I still feel that dropper posts aren't perfected enough yet to warranty wading into electronics. Once every dropper is as cheap as a Brand-X, light as a KS Lev Ci and as reliable as Revive, then we can move forward with electronics.
  • + 1
 @spankthewan: what cables did the hydraulic reverb have?
  • + 1
 @fuzzhead45: It didn't, which somehow made it worse.
  • - 1
 And the people who upgraded their reverbs with latest 100$ Trigger remotes are going FUUUUUUU!!!
  • + 4
 those people don't care about constantly upgrading thier bikes
  • + 1
 Hard no. Fugly.
  • + 1
 TAKE MY MONEY!!!!
  • + 1
 Very stimulating concept
  • + 2
 Electrifying, perhaps?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.055249
Mobile Version of Website