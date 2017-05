Rockshox – EWS Ireland 2017 Fantasy Contest Winners Announced

What was needed to enter?

Race Results

The Prize

We had almost 1,400 entries for the Ireland Enduro World Series Fantasy Contest over the weekend. We're pleased to announce that @jmm337 from Christchurch, NZ won based on his answers.Readers simply had to pick their top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave their 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of the article , and then the people with the correct answers were entered into a random prize draw.The men's race was won by Dailly, who takes out his second event win of the 2017 season. Sam Hill has remained super consistent and took home second while Martin Maes continues with his strong season and another podium finish. A number of entrants had the top three men's podium finishers, though not in the correct order, @jmm337 was one but in addition to this he also had two of the three podium finishers in the women's race—he missed out on Lanthier, who was selected by only one reader. No-one had the top three correct for either men or women and for coming closer than anyone else, jmm337 takes the win.The winner of Ireland EWS Fantasy Contest for 2017, jmm337, will receive a Rockshox Pike.