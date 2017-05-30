Rockshox – EWS Ireland 2017 Fantasy Contest Winners Announced

We had almost 1,400 entries for the Ireland Enduro World Series Fantasy Contest over the weekend. We're pleased to announce that @jmm337
from Christchurch, NZ won based on his answers.What was needed to enter?
Readers simply had to pick their top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave their 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of the article
, and then the people with the correct answers were entered into a random prize draw.Race Results
The men's race was won by Dailly, who takes out his second event win of the 2017 season. Sam Hill has remained super consistent and took home second while Martin Maes continues with his strong season and another podium finish. A number of entrants had the top three men's podium finishers, though not in the correct order, @jmm337
was one but in addition to this he also had two of the three podium finishers in the women's race—he missed out on Lanthier, who was selected by only one reader. No-one had the top three correct for either men or women and for coming closer than anyone else, jmm337 takes the win. The Prize
The winner of Ireland EWS Fantasy Contest for 2017, jmm337, will receive a Rockshox Pike.
New RockShox Pike
• Charger 2 damper
• Boost spacing
• Clearance for up to 2.8" tire
• New DebonAir air spring
• 180mm direct brake mount
• Travel: 120-160mm (27.5"), 120-140mm (29")
• Weight: 1841 grams (140mm 27.5" model)
• Available: April 2017
• Price: $875–1000 USD
