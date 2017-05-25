SPONSORED

Rockshox – EWS Ireland 2017 Fantasy Contest

May 25, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Rockshox Pike Fantasy Contest

Think the current EWS number one, Greg Callaghan is the pick for the Ireland EWS stop?

The Enduro World Series stop in Ireland takes us back to where the current Men's series leader has already won for two years running—can he do it again, holding off Hill and the others nipping at his heels? Will Cecile Ravanel maintain her strong form and keep the likes of Isabeau Courdurier at bay?

The Irish Enduro World Series is coming up this weekend and Rockshox would like to reward their new Pike to one lucky contestant. All you need to do is choose your top three finishers, (Pro Men and Pro Women) in order and you will be entered for a chance to win.


How to Enter

Pick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. *Contest closes at 12:00am PST on May 28, 2017. The winners will be contacted directly through Pinkbike.


Start List




What You Could Win

Rockshox is going to give one lucky winner their newly updated Pike. The person who correctly guesses the top three finishers in the men's race and the top three finishers in the women's race.

Rockshox New Pike

• Charger 2 damper
• Boost spacing
• Clearance for up to 2.8" tire
• New DebonAir air spring
• 180mm direct brake mount
• Travel: 120-160mm (27.5"), 120-140mm (29")
• Weight: 1841 grams (140mm 27.5" model)
• Available: April 2017
• Price: $875–1000 USD

Rockshox Pike Fantasy Contest



How to Enter
Pick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. *Contest closes 12:00am PST on May 28, 2017. Winner to be contacted directly through Pinkbike.

Sounds pretty good right? Leave your winning choices below!


MENTIONS: @SramMedia / @EnduroWorldSeries


129 Comments

  • + 2
 Men

1st: Greg Callaghan
2nd Sam Hill
3rd Jesse Malamed

Women

1st Cecile Ravanel
2nd Isabeau Courdurier
3rd Ines Thoma
  • + 2
 Pro Men:
1st - Jared Graves
2nd - Sam Hill
3rd - Richie Rude

Pro Women:
1st - Cecile Ravanel
2nd - Isabeau Courdurier
3rd - Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Pro Men:

1st - Greg Callaghan
2nd - Richie Rude
3rd - Jesse Malamed

Pro Women:

1st - Cecile Ravanel
2nd - Katie Winton
3rd - Isabeau Courdurier

SRAM boys and girls.......... pick me anyway!!!!!!!!!! I NEED this!!!!!!
  • + 1
 Men

1st: Greg Callaghan
2nd Sam Hill
3rd Jesse Melamed

Women

1st Cecile Ravanel
2nd Isabeau Courdurier
3rd Noga Korem
  • + 1
 Pro Men:
1st - Jared Graves
2nd - Sam Hill
3rd - Richie Rude

Pro Women:
1st - Cecile Ravanel
2nd - Katy Winton
3rd - Anita Gehrig
  • + 1
 Men

1st: Martin Maes
2nd: Adrien Dailly
3rd: Jesse Melamed

Women

1st: Cecile Ravanel
2nd: Isabeau Courdurier
3rd: Noga Korem
  • + 1
 Men

1st: Richie Rude
2nd: Sam Hill
3rd: Greg Callaghan

Women

1st: Cecile Ravanel
2nd: Katie Winton
3rd: Isabeau Courdurier
  • + 1
 1st - Sam Hill
2nd - Richie Rude
3rd: Greg Callaghan

Pro Women:
1st - Cecile Ravanel
2nd - Isabeau Courdurier
3rd - Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Men

1st: Greg Callaghan
2nd Sam Hill
3rd Jesse Malamed

Women

1st: Cecile Ravanel
2nd: Katie Winton
3rd: Isabeau Courdurier
  • + 2
 1. Greg Callaghan 2. Sam Hill 3. Richie Rude 1. Cecile Ravanel 2. Isabeau Courdurier 3. Katie Winton
  • + 1
 Men

1st: Greg Callaghan
2nd Sam Hill
3rd Jesse Malamed

Women

1st Cecile Ravanel
2nd Isabeau Courdurier
3rd Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Pro Men:
1st - Jared Graves
2nd - Sam Hill
3rd - Richie Rude

Pro Women:
1st - Cecile Ravanel
2nd - Katy Winton
3rd - Anita Gehrig
  • + 1
 1st - Jared Graves 2nd - Sam Hill 3rd - Richie Rude 1st - Cecile Ravanel 2nd - Katy Winton 3rd - Anita Gehrig
  • + 1
 Men
1. Callaghan
2. Rude
3. Maes

Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Beerten
  • + 1
 Men:
1-R. RUDE
2-C. KELLY
3-G. CALLAGHAN

Women:
1-C. RAVANEL
2-K. WINTON
3-A. BEERTEN
  • + 1
 Men:
1st - Hill
2nd - Callaghan
3rd - Rude

Pro Women:
1st - Cordurier
2nd - Ravanel
3rd - Thoma
  • + 1
 1. Greg Callaghan 2. Richie Rude 3. Sam Hill 1. Ravanel 2. Courdurier 3. Anita Gehrig
  • + 1
 Men: 1.Sam Hill 2.Jesse Melamed 3.Jared Graves
Women: 1.Cecile Ravanel 2.Isabeau Cordurier 3.Noga Korem
  • + 1
 Men:
1: Adrien daily
2: Gred Callaghan
3: Sam Hill

Women:
1: Cecile ravanel
2: Innes Thoma
3: Isabeau Cordurier
  • + 1
 Men:
1: Callaghan
2: Maes
3: Dailly
Women:
1: Ravanel
2: Cordourier
3: Winton
  • + 1
 Men 1 Greg Callaghan 2 Jesse melamede 3 Sam Hill Women 1 cicile ravanel 2 isabeau cordurier 3 Katy winton
  • + 1
 Mens:
1. Greg Callaghan
2. Richie Rude
3. Jesse Melamed

Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Callaghan
2. Oton
3. Rude

Women:
1. Beerten
2. Cordurier
3. Ravanel
  • + 1
 Men 1-Ritchie Rude 2-Sam Hill 3-Jesse Malamed Women 1-Cordurier 2-Ravanel 3-Beerten
  • + 1
 1st: Greg Callaghan
2nd Sam Hill
3rd Jesse Malamed

Women

1st Cecile Ravanel
2nd Isabeau Courdurier
3rd Ines Thoma
[R
  • + 1
 1-Sam Hill 2-Greg Callaghan 3-Richie Rude 1-Cecil Ravenel 2-Isabeau Courdurier 3-Katy Winton
  • + 1
 Mens:
1. Callaghan
2. Malamed
3. Rude

Womens:
1. Ravanel
2. Beerten
3. Thoma
  • + 1
 Men 1st Greg Callaghan 2nd Richie Rude 3rd Sam Hill Women 1st Cecile Ravanel 2nd Isabeau Courdurier 3rd Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 1st: Dailly
2nd Melamed
3rd Callaghan

Women

1st Ravanel
2nd Courdurier
3rd Korem
  • + 1
 Men 1. G. Callaghan 2. M. Maes 3. S. Hill Women 1. Ravanel 2. Courdier 3. Thoma
  • + 1
 1st: Richie Rude
2nd Sam Hill
3rd Greg Callaghan

Women

1st Cecile Ravanel
2nd Isabeau Courdurier
3rd Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 1. Sam Hill 2. Richie Rude 3. Martin Maes 1. Cecile Ravanel 2. Isabeau Courdurier 3. Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Men 1. G. Callaghan 2. M. Maes 3. S. Hill Women 1. Ravanel 2. Courdier 3. Beerten
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Callahan
2. Dailly
3. Hill

Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Coururier
3. Thoma
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Callaghan
2. Hill
3. Rude

Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courderier
3. Winton
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Greg Callaghan
2. Richie Rude
3. Martin Maes

Women:
1. Isabeau Courdurier
2. Cecile Ravanel
3. Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Men
1st: Greg Callaghan
2nd Sam Hill
3rd Jesse Malamed
Women
1st Cecile Ravanel
2nd Isabeau Courdurier
3rd Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 men's 1. Sam Hill, 2. Wyn Masters, 3. Greg Callaghan women's 1. Ravanel, 2. Beerten, 3. Corduier
  • + 1
 Pro men:
1- Callaghan
2- Maes
3- Melamed

Pro women:
1- Ravanel
2- Courdurier
3- Thoma
  • + 1
 men's 1. Greg Callaghan 2. Sam Hill 3. Joe Barnes women's 1. Cecile Ravanel 2. Isabeau Courdurier 3. Meggie Bichard
  • + 1
 1st: Greg Callaghan
2nd. Jared Graves
3rd: Jesse Melamed

1st: Cecile Ravanel
2nd: Isabeau Courdurier
3rd: Noga Korem
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Rude
2. Callaghan
3. Maes

Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Thoma
  • + 1
 Mens greg Callahan Sam Hill Jesse Melamed Womens Ravanel Cordurier Beerten
  • + 1
 Pro men 1. Callaghan 2. Melamed 3. Hill Pro women 1. Ravanel 2. Winton 3. Brown
  • + 1
 1st: Richie Rude
2nd: Sam Hill
3rd: Greg Callaghan


1st: Cecile Ravanel
2nd: Isabeau Courdurier
3rd: Casey Brown
  • + 1
 Men's 1. Sam Hill 2. Gregory Callaghan 3. Richie Rude Women's 1. Isabeau Courdurier 2. Cecile Ravanel 3. Camille Balanche
  • + 1
 1 Greg Callaghan 2 Richie Rude 3 Sam Hill 1 Ravanel 2 Corduier 3 Rae Morrison
  • + 1
 Mens:
1. Greg Callaghan
2. Adrien Dailly
3. Jesse Melamed

Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 1-Sam Hill 2-Greg Callaghan 3-Jared Graves 1-Cecile Ravanel 2-Isabeau Courdurier 3-Katy Winton
  • + 1
 1st: Greg Callaghan
2nd Sam Hill
3rd Jerome Clementz

Women

1st Cecile Ravanel
2nd Isabeau Courdurier
3rd Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 MEN
1)Sam Hill
2)Greg Callaghan
3)Richie Rude

Women
1)Isabeau Corduroy
2)Annexe Beerten
3)IInes Thoma
3)
3)
  • + 1
 Men

1st: Maes
2nd Melamed
3rd Callagan

Women

1st Cecile Ravanel
2nd Isabeau Courdurier
3rd Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 1. Greg Callaghan 2. Melamed 3. Richie Rude 1. Cecile Ravanel 2. Isabeau Courdurier 3. Norga Korem
  • + 1
 Mens:
1. Greg Callaghan
2. Richie Rude
3. Jesse Melamed

Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 1. Greg Callaghan 2. Sam Hill 3. Richie Rude 1. Cecile Ravanel 2. Isabeau Courdurier 3. Katie Winton
  • + 1
 Men

1st: Greg Callaghan
2nd Sam Hill
3rd Jesse Melamed

Women

1st Cecile Ravanel
2nd Isabeau Courdurier
3rd Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Men 1. Greg Callaghan 2. Sam Hill 3. Martin Maes Women 1. Cecile Ravanel 2. Isabeau Courdurier 3. Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 1 Maes 2 Callahan 3 graves 1 ravanell 2 seagraves 3 isabeou courdurier
  • + 1
 Pro Men:
1st - Richie Rude
2nd - Callaghan
3rd - Sam Hill

Pro Women:
1st - Cecile Ravanel
2nd - Korem
3rd - Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 1st: Richie Rude
2nd: Sam Hill
3rd: Greg Callaghan



1st: Cecile Ravanel
2nd: Katie Winton
3rd: Isabeau Courdurier
  • + 1
 Men's 1-Sam Hill 2-Jared Graves 3-Richie Rude Women's 1-Isabeau Courdurier 2-Cecile Ravanel 3-Hannah Barnes
  • + 1
 Mens 1. Richie Rude 2. Greg Callahan 3. Sam Hill Womens 1. Cecile Ravanel 2. Isabeau Cordurier 3. Noga Korem
  • + 1
 1. Greg Callaghan 2. Richie Rude 3. Jesse Melamed 1. Cecile Ravanel 2. Isabeau Courdurier 3. Katie Winton
  • + 1
 1.Greg Callaghan
2.Sam Hill
3.Jared Graves

Women:

1.Anneke Beerten
2.Hannah Barnes
3.Laura Rossin
  • + 1
 Men : 1-Richie Rude 2-Adrien Dailly 3-Martin Maes
Women : 1-Cecile Ravanel 2-Katy Winton 3-Isabeau Courdurier
  • + 1
 Men 1. Callaghan 2. Hill 3. Melamed Women 1. Ravenel 2. Cordurier 3. Winton
  • + 1
 1. Jesse malemed 2. Greg Callahan 3. Damien oten 1. Cecile Ravanel 2. Isabeau Cordurier 3. Noga Korem
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Hill
2. Callaghan
3. Bryceland

Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Anita Gehrig
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Sam Hill
2. Ritchie Rude
3. Martin Maes

Women:
1. Anneke Beerten
2. Hannah Barnes
3. Laura Rossin
  • + 1
 1. Greg Callaghan 2. Jared Graves 3. Richie Rude 1. Cecile Ravanel 2. Isabeau Courdurier 3. Anneke Beerton
  • + 1
 1. Adrien dailly 2. Greg Callaghan 3. Sam hill 1. Cecile ravanel 2. Isabeau cordurier 3. Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Callaghan
2. Hill
3. Maes

Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Anita Gehrig
  • + 1
 1. Richie Rude 2. Greg Callahan 3. Sam Hill 1. Cecile Ravanel 2. Isabeau Cordurier 3. Noga Korem
  • + 1
 1. Richie Rude 2. Greg Callahan 3. Sam Hill 1. Cecile Ravanel 2. Isabeau Cordurier 3. Noga Korem
  • + 1
 Men:

1. Callaghan
2. Rude
3. Clementz

Women:

1. Ravanel
2. Beerten
3. Cordurier
  • + 1
 1. Greg Callaghan 2. Jesse Malamed 3. Adrian Daily 1. Cecile Ravanel 2. Isabeau Courdurier 3. Katie Winton
  • + 1
 WOMEN: 1. Isabeau Courdurier, 2. Cecile Ravanel, 3. Anneke Beerten
MEN: 1. Sam Hill, 2. Greg Callaghan, 3. Mark Scott
  • + 1
 1. Sam Hill 2.Greg Callaghan 3. Richie Rude 1. Cecile Ravanel 2. Isabeau Courdurier 3. Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Men:

1. Rude
2. Hill
3. Bryceland

Women:

1. Ravanel
2. Korem
3. Cordurier
  • + 0
 Men. 1. Richie Rude 2. Greg Calahan 3. Martin Maes Women 1. Cecile Ravenel 2. Isabeau Courdurier 3. Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Men. 1. Richie Rude 2. Greg Calahan 3. Martin Maes Women 1. Cecile Ravenel 2. Isabeau Courdurier 3. Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Men. 1. Richie Rude 2. Greg Calahan 3. Martin Maes Women 1. Cecile Ravenel 2. Isabeau Courdurier 3. Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 men: 1. Greg Callaghan 2. Richie Rude 3. Jerome Clementz
women: 1. Ravanel 2. Beerten 3. Cordurier

Go Go Go : )
  • + 1
 CALLAGHAN Greg RUDE Richie MELAMED Jesse RAVANEL Cecile COURDURIER Isabeau BEERTEN Anneke
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Greg Callaghan
2. Jared Graves
3. Richie Rude

Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Anneke Beerton
  • + 1
 Men:

1.Jerome Clementz
2.Sam Hill
3.Greg Callaghan

Women:

1.Anneke Beerten
2.Hannah Barnes
3.Laura Rossin
  • + 1
 1. Greg Callaghan 2. Jesse Malamed 3. Adrian Daily 1. Cecile Ravanel 2. Isabeau Courdurier 3. Katie Winton
  • + 1
 1. Greg Callaghan 2. Adrien Dailly 3. Jessie Melamed 1. Cecile ravanel 2. Isabeau Cordurier 3. Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Men's 1. Richie Rude 2.Greg Callaghan 3.Sam Hill ， Women's1. Cecile Ravanel 2. Isabeau Courdurier 3. Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 1. Callaghan
2. Hill
3. Maes

Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Anita Gehrig
  • + 1
 Men
1. Callaghan
2. Rude
3. Maes

Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Beerten
  • + 1
 Men
1. Sam Hill
2. Richie Rude
3. Martin Maes

Women:
1. Cecile Ravenel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Men's 1- Hill 2- Callaghan 3- Maes Women 1- Ravanel 2- cordurier 3- Anita Gehrig
  • + 1
 Women:
1. Isabeau Courdurier
2. Cecile Ravanel
3. Ines Thoma

Men:
1. Richie Rude
2. Gregory Callaghan
3. Martin Maes
  • + 1
 Mens
1. Martin Maes
2. Greg Callahan
3. Sam Hill

Womens:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Cordurier
3. Noga Korem
  • + 1
 1 Callaghan 2 daily 3 melamed 1 ravanel 2cordurier 3winton
  • + 1
 Men:

1.Rude
2.Hill
3.Graves

Women:

1.Ravanel
2.Courdurier
3.Thoma
  • + 1
 Men's 1-Graves 2-Hill 3-Callaghan Women's 1-Cordurier 2-Beerten 3-Ravanel
  • + 1
 Hill Rude Callaghan Ravanel Cordurier Thoma
  • + 1
 Men 1 Callaghan 2 Hill 3 Masters Women 1 Winton 2 Cordurier 3 Beerten
  • + 1
 Men's 1-Callaghan 2-Hill 3-Graves Women's 1-Cordurier 2-Beerten 3-Ravanel
  • + 1
 Men's 1-Callaghan 2-Hill 3-Graves Women's 1-Cordurier 2-Ravanel 3-Beerten
  • + 1
 Callaghan Rude Melamed Ravanel Cordurier Thoma
  • + 1
 Women 1. Cordurier 2. Winton 3. Ravanel Men 1. Maes 2. Hill 3. Rude
  • + 1
 1Rude 2Kelly 3Hill 1Arcanely 2Cordurier 3Thoma
  • + 1
 Men: 1 Hill, 2 Graves, 3 Rude
Women: 1 Ravanel 2 Cordurier 3 Thoma
  • + 1
 Rude Hill Callaghan Ravanel Cordurier Thoma
  • + 0
 I liked scribed when I didn't have to download the app to see more than a three page preview
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Rude
2. Maes
3. Hill

Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Beerten
3. Cordurier
  • + 1
 Men:
1-CALLAGHAN
2-RUDE
3-MAES

Women:
1-RAVANEL
2-COURDURIER
3-THOMA
  • + 1
 Men 1 Callaghan 2 Hill 3 Rude Women 1 Ravanel 2 Winton 3 Beerten
  • + 1
 Men:
Men
1 Maes
2 Rude
3 Hill

Women:
1 Ravanel
2 Courdurier
3 Winton
  • + 1
 Men 1-Rude 2-Callaghan 3-Oton Women 1-Ravanel 2-Cordurier 3-Thoma
  • + 1
 Men 1-Callaghan 2-Rude 3-Hill Women 1-Ravanel 2-Corurier 3-Korem
  • + 1
 1 sam hill, 2 callaghan, 3 malamed 1. Ravanel 2. Cordurier 3. Gherig
  • + 1
 Men 1. Hill 2. Maes 3. Callaghan Women 1. Ravenel 2. Cordurier 3. Korem
  • + 1
 I wish I was witty enough to think of a good first post.
  • + 1
 I was just doing the same....
  • + 1
 Men: 1.Callaghan, 2.Maes, 3.Hill
Women: 1.Ravanell, 2.Brown, 3.Korem
  • + 1
 Aaaaaaw too late. Ordered my DVO Diamond today.
  • + 1
 Women: 1. Ravanel 2. Courdurier 3. Thoma
Men: 1. Callaghan 2. Hill 3. Rude
  • + 1
 Men's 1-Callaghan 2-Rude 3-Hill Women's 1-Cordurier 2-Beerten 3-Ravanel
  • + 1
 Rude Callaghan Wolfe Ravanel Courdurier Winton
  • + 1
 Men 1. Callaghan 2.Rude 3.Hill Women 1.Ravanel 2.Courdier 3. A. Gherig
  • + 1
 1 Dailly, 2 Callaghan, 3 Hill, 1 Ravanel, 2, Thoma, 3 Cordurier
  • + 0
 Men
1st: Greg Callaghan
2nd Sam Hill
3rd Jesse Malamed

Women
1st Cecile Ravanel
2nd Isabeau Courdurier
3rd Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Melamed, Calaghan, Hill Ravanel, Cordurier, C Gehrig
  • + 1
 1. Hill 2. Callaghan 3. Dailly 1. Ravanel 2. Cordurier 3. Gherig
  • + 0
 Men's 1-Callaghan 2-Hill 3-Graves Women's 1-Cordurier 2-Beerten 3-Ravanel

Post a Comment



