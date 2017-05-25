Rockshox – EWS Ireland 2017 Fantasy Contest

Think the current EWS number one, Greg Callaghan is the pick for the Ireland EWS stop?
The Enduro World Series stop in Ireland takes us back to where the current Men's series leader has already won for two years running—can he do it again, holding off Hill and the others nipping at his heels? Will Cecile Ravanel maintain her strong form and keep the likes of Isabeau Courdurier at bay?
The Irish Enduro World Series is coming up this weekend and Rockshox would like to reward their new Pike
to one lucky contestant. All you need to do is choose your top three finishers, (Pro Men and Pro Women) in order and you will be entered for a chance to win.How to Enter
Pick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. *Contest closes at 12:00am PST on May 28, 2017. The winners will be contacted directly through Pinkbike.Start List
What You Could Win
Rockshox is going to give one lucky winner their newly updated Pike
. The person who correctly guesses the top three finishers in the men's race and the top three finishers in the women's race.Rockshox New Pike
• Charger 2 damper
• Boost spacing
• Clearance for up to 2.8" tire
• New DebonAir air spring
• 180mm direct brake mount
• Travel: 120-160mm (27.5"), 120-140mm (29")
• Weight: 1841 grams (140mm 27.5" model)
• Available: April 2017
• Price: $875–1000 USD
How to Enter
Pick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. *Contest closes 12:00am PST on May 28, 2017. Winner to be contacted directly through Pinkbike.
Sounds pretty good right? Leave your winning choices below!
MENTIONS
: @SramMedia
/ @EnduroWorldSeries
129 Comments
1st: Greg Callaghan
2nd Sam Hill
3rd Jesse Malamed
Women
1st Cecile Ravanel
2nd Isabeau Courdurier
3rd Ines Thoma
1st - Jared Graves
2nd - Sam Hill
3rd - Richie Rude
Pro Women:
1st - Cecile Ravanel
2nd - Isabeau Courdurier
3rd - Ines Thoma
1st - Greg Callaghan
2nd - Richie Rude
3rd - Jesse Malamed
Pro Women:
1st - Cecile Ravanel
2nd - Katie Winton
3rd - Isabeau Courdurier
SRAM boys and girls.......... pick me anyway!!!!!!!!!! I NEED this!!!!!!
1st: Greg Callaghan
2nd Sam Hill
3rd Jesse Melamed
Women
1st Cecile Ravanel
2nd Isabeau Courdurier
3rd Noga Korem
1st - Jared Graves
2nd - Sam Hill
3rd - Richie Rude
Pro Women:
1st - Cecile Ravanel
2nd - Katy Winton
3rd - Anita Gehrig
1st: Martin Maes
2nd: Adrien Dailly
3rd: Jesse Melamed
Women
1st: Cecile Ravanel
2nd: Isabeau Courdurier
3rd: Noga Korem
1st: Richie Rude
2nd: Sam Hill
3rd: Greg Callaghan
Women
1st: Cecile Ravanel
2nd: Katie Winton
3rd: Isabeau Courdurier
2nd - Richie Rude
3rd: Greg Callaghan
Pro Women:
1st - Cecile Ravanel
2nd - Isabeau Courdurier
3rd - Ines Thoma
1st: Greg Callaghan
2nd Sam Hill
3rd Jesse Malamed
Women
1st: Cecile Ravanel
2nd: Katie Winton
3rd: Isabeau Courdurier
1st: Greg Callaghan
2nd Sam Hill
3rd Jesse Malamed
Women
1st Cecile Ravanel
2nd Isabeau Courdurier
3rd Ines Thoma
1st - Jared Graves
2nd - Sam Hill
3rd - Richie Rude
Pro Women:
1st - Cecile Ravanel
2nd - Katy Winton
3rd - Anita Gehrig
1. Callaghan
2. Rude
3. Maes
Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Beerten
1-R. RUDE
2-C. KELLY
3-G. CALLAGHAN
Women:
1-C. RAVANEL
2-K. WINTON
3-A. BEERTEN
1st - Hill
2nd - Callaghan
3rd - Rude
Pro Women:
1st - Cordurier
2nd - Ravanel
3rd - Thoma
Women: 1.Cecile Ravanel 2.Isabeau Cordurier 3.Noga Korem
1: Adrien daily
2: Gred Callaghan
3: Sam Hill
Women:
1: Cecile ravanel
2: Innes Thoma
3: Isabeau Cordurier
1: Callaghan
2: Maes
3: Dailly
Women:
1: Ravanel
2: Cordourier
3: Winton
1. Greg Callaghan
2. Richie Rude
3. Jesse Melamed
Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines Thoma
1. Callaghan
2. Oton
3. Rude
Women:
1. Beerten
2. Cordurier
3. Ravanel
2nd Sam Hill
3rd Jesse Malamed
Women
1st Cecile Ravanel
2nd Isabeau Courdurier
3rd Ines Thoma
[R
1. Callaghan
2. Malamed
3. Rude
Womens:
1. Ravanel
2. Beerten
3. Thoma
2nd Melamed
3rd Callaghan
Women
1st Ravanel
2nd Courdurier
3rd Korem
2nd Sam Hill
3rd Greg Callaghan
Women
1st Cecile Ravanel
2nd Isabeau Courdurier
3rd Ines Thoma
1. Callahan
2. Dailly
3. Hill
Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Coururier
3. Thoma
1. Callaghan
2. Hill
3. Rude
Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courderier
3. Winton
1. Greg Callaghan
2. Richie Rude
3. Martin Maes
Women:
1. Isabeau Courdurier
2. Cecile Ravanel
3. Ines Thoma
1st: Greg Callaghan
2nd Sam Hill
3rd Jesse Malamed
Women
1st Cecile Ravanel
2nd Isabeau Courdurier
3rd Ines Thoma
1- Callaghan
2- Maes
3- Melamed
Pro women:
1- Ravanel
2- Courdurier
3- Thoma
2nd. Jared Graves
3rd: Jesse Melamed
1st: Cecile Ravanel
2nd: Isabeau Courdurier
3rd: Noga Korem
1. Rude
2. Callaghan
3. Maes
Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Thoma
2nd: Sam Hill
3rd: Greg Callaghan
1st: Cecile Ravanel
2nd: Isabeau Courdurier
3rd: Casey Brown
1. Greg Callaghan
2. Adrien Dailly
3. Jesse Melamed
Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines Thoma
2nd Sam Hill
3rd Jerome Clementz
Women
1st Cecile Ravanel
2nd Isabeau Courdurier
3rd Ines Thoma
1)Sam Hill
2)Greg Callaghan
3)Richie Rude
Women
1)Isabeau Corduroy
2)Annexe Beerten
3)IInes Thoma
3)
3)
1st: Maes
2nd Melamed
3rd Callagan
Women
1st Cecile Ravanel
2nd Isabeau Courdurier
3rd Ines Thoma
1. Greg Callaghan
2. Richie Rude
3. Jesse Melamed
Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines Thoma
1st: Greg Callaghan
2nd Sam Hill
3rd Jesse Melamed
Women
1st Cecile Ravanel
2nd Isabeau Courdurier
3rd Ines Thoma
1st - Richie Rude
2nd - Callaghan
3rd - Sam Hill
Pro Women:
1st - Cecile Ravanel
2nd - Korem
3rd - Ines Thoma
2nd: Sam Hill
3rd: Greg Callaghan
1st: Cecile Ravanel
2nd: Katie Winton
3rd: Isabeau Courdurier
2.Sam Hill
3.Jared Graves
Women:
1.Anneke Beerten
2.Hannah Barnes
3.Laura Rossin
Women : 1-Cecile Ravanel 2-Katy Winton 3-Isabeau Courdurier
1. Hill
2. Callaghan
3. Bryceland
Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Anita Gehrig
1. Sam Hill
2. Ritchie Rude
3. Martin Maes
Women:
1. Anneke Beerten
2. Hannah Barnes
3. Laura Rossin
1. Callaghan
2. Hill
3. Maes
Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Anita Gehrig
1. Callaghan
2. Rude
3. Clementz
Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Beerten
3. Cordurier
MEN: 1. Sam Hill, 2. Greg Callaghan, 3. Mark Scott
1. Rude
2. Hill
3. Bryceland
Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Korem
3. Cordurier
women: 1. Ravanel 2. Beerten 3. Cordurier
Go Go Go : )
1. Greg Callaghan
2. Jared Graves
3. Richie Rude
Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Anneke Beerton
1.Jerome Clementz
2.Sam Hill
3.Greg Callaghan
Women:
1.Anneke Beerten
2.Hannah Barnes
3.Laura Rossin
2. Hill
3. Maes
Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Anita Gehrig
1. Callaghan
2. Rude
3. Maes
Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Beerten
1. Sam Hill
2. Richie Rude
3. Martin Maes
Women:
1. Cecile Ravenel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Ines Thoma
1. Isabeau Courdurier
2. Cecile Ravanel
3. Ines Thoma
Men:
1. Richie Rude
2. Gregory Callaghan
3. Martin Maes
1. Martin Maes
2. Greg Callahan
3. Sam Hill
Womens:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Cordurier
3. Noga Korem
1.Rude
2.Hill
3.Graves
Women:
1.Ravanel
2.Courdurier
3.Thoma
Women: 1 Ravanel 2 Cordurier 3 Thoma
1. Rude
2. Maes
3. Hill
Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Beerten
3. Cordurier
1-CALLAGHAN
2-RUDE
3-MAES
Women:
1-RAVANEL
2-COURDURIER
3-THOMA
Men
1 Maes
2 Rude
3 Hill
Women:
1 Ravanel
2 Courdurier
3 Winton
Women: 1.Ravanell, 2.Brown, 3.Korem
Men: 1. Callaghan 2. Hill 3. Rude
1st: Greg Callaghan
2nd Sam Hill
3rd Jesse Malamed
Women
1st Cecile Ravanel
2nd Isabeau Courdurier
3rd Ines Thoma
Post a Comment