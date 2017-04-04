FIRST LOOK

RockShox Launches New Reverb Remote - First Look

Apr 4, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  
RockShox Reverb 1x remote

The RockShox Reverb has been around for nearly seven years, and is one of the most commonly spec'd dropper posts on the market. Although it underwent a significant revision last year to help improve its durability, there was one part that remained unchanged: the remote lever. That oddly shaped plunger stuck out like a sore thumb, especially considering the number of dropper posts with more ergonomically shaped levers that have hit the market over the last few years.
Reverb 1x Remote Details
• Tooled speed adjust
• Bleeding Edge lever bleed fitting
• Claimed weight: 69.2 grams
• Reverb Stealth with 1x Remote: $399 USD
• Upgrade kit: $95 USD (remote, Bleeding edge fitting, discrete clamp and MMX clamp)
www.rockshox.com

Not anymore. Meet the Reverb 1x remote. Available as an aftermarket upgrade for $95, the new remote can easily be retrofitted to existing Reverb posts (either version A2 or B1) and offers greatly improved ergonomics. The Reverb's return speed is still adjustable, although that's now accomplished by lifting a rubber dust cap on the remote and using a T25 Torx wrench rather than turning a dial.


RockShox Reverb 1x remote
The bleed port and speed adjust are located under a rubber cap.
RockShox Reverb 1x remote
The new remote now uses SRAM's Bleeding Edge fitting.


Installation

Getting the Reverb 1x Remote installed is a fairly straightforward procedure, and it's not any more difficult than bleeding a 'standard' Reverb dropper post. In order to make the bleed process a little simpler, the remote now uses a Bleeding Edge fitting, similar to what's found on SRAM's Guide brakes. The fitting snaps into hexagon shaped receptacle on the remote, and the T-shaped portion is then rotated to open the port, allowing fluid to be moved in or out.

Part of the reason behind this design was to create a better seal in order to keep air from sneaking into the hydraulic fluid during a bleed, but for me, the fact that there's one less tiny screw to keep track of is the biggest advantage. In case you were wondering, the Reverb's Bleeding Edge fitting is a different size than the one for Guide brakes, which is a smart move, since the last thing you want is mineral oil in brakes that are designed for DOT fluid, or vice-versa – that would be like putting gasoline in your diesel engine.

Another one of the benefits of the new design is the fact that it's more crash-resistant. On the previous version, it didn't take much force for the barbed portion of the remote to snap, something that was easily fixable, but not out on the trail. The 1x Remote doesn't have that vulnerability, which should help it survive more than a few tumbles without rendering your dropper inoperable.


RockShox Reverb 1x remote
It may take up a little bit more room than the previous design, but it's only 21 grams heavier, and the performance more than makes up for it.
RockShox Reverb 1x remote
The lever has a very comfortable, slightly concave shape.


Performance

First, the bad news: if you currently have a Reverb dropper post, once you try the new lever, it's almost certain that you're immediately going to want one. Sorry.

It's an instantly noticeable improvement, so much so that I found myself raising and lowering my seat more than I usually would on a ride, simply because it was that much easier. One of the bikes I'm in the process of reviewing has the 'standard' remote, and swapping back to that one from the new shifter-style remote made it glaringly obvious just how much better the revamped remote actually is.

The lever shape is instantly familiar, with a slightly concave paddle that's easy to find without taking your eyes off the trail ahead. The distance that the lever needs to be pushed to raise or lower the seat feels identical to the amount a shift lever would need to be depressed to move up to an easier gear, giving it a very natural feel.


RockShox Reverb 1x Remote

by mikekazimer
Views: 1,418    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Of course, there's also the fact that since the remote is hydraulically operated the action is especially smooth, and it's not affected by mud and grit, a boon for riders who regularly ride in nasty conditions.

I have about eight solid rides on the books with the new lever, which doesn't count as a long term review, but so far it's performed flawlessly. We'll see how the entire unit, the Reverb post plus the new remote, handles in the long run, but one thing is certain—the new lever is a very welcome update, one that keeps the Reverb right in the mix in a very competitive field.






79 Comments

  • + 40
 ... Only 6 years too late!
  • + 1
 ... And about $40 too much! It could KIND OF make sense at $40-$50 as an upgrade. But for $100 after tax? GTFO. I did spend $50 on the wolftooth dropper remote for my Lev and it was worth every penny.
  • + 16
 The upgrade is $95 msrp.....or you can buy a new Fox Transfer Performance (no, not a pretty gold color, but still excellent) dropper for $200 on sale which works external or stealth.
  • + 1
 Where? I was considering getting one
  • + 2
 But you have no remote with that postage the remote is $65.
  • - 2
 I rather give an opportunity to X-Fusion Manic. It comes with a remote and I think is $200 USD too. It's supposed to be really easy to repair and maintain.
  • + 1
 @passwordpinkbike: Are they actually selling the Manic yet?
  • + 6
 I am going for Manic as well. It's a dropper post, doesn't have to be as smooth and play free as a fork. I just want something that is simple to service and has cheap replacement parts and gets the job done. Rode Command post and Giant something, yea they rattle like AK47 but I don't feel it when sitting on them. As long as it goes up&down and can be easily lubed - I am happy. Just like it goes for a few other things in life...
  • + 2
 Agreed, just get Fox Transfer Performance. Bullet proof not hassle dropper!
  • + 3
 @WAKIdesigns: I'm interested in the ethirteen fully mechanical dropper. That's easy to service.
  • + 1
 I have the Performance and it is amazing so far. >400miles on it and zero issues. No cables severing (like my old Thomson), no sag developing, no extra wiggle.
  • + 1
 @bikewriter Why.
  • + 1
 $95 US?? Ridiculous. Sram profiteering yet again.
  • + 1
 Engineer: Let's make this thing durable and functional.
Marketing: But we need to differentiate the product!
Product Manager: Ah ha, nobody has a hydraulic lever! Let's do that!
Engineer: Why would you want to do that? It's just going to be less reliable and performance will degrade between bleeds. But I guess it's job security as we'll have to keep redesigning it...
Marketing: My research says we can get OEM deals on this and few will care. We will flood the market and even if they suck, who cares the standards are really low in this segment. *pats self on back
  • + 6
 This is what I feel a dropper remote should be: very simple. I don't want something overly complicated that looks like a shifter and takes up a lot of space. I don't want something that has many adjustments. The best example of a simple remote is the KS lev remote.
  • + 14
 Which is $35. Poor Reverbers. I installed the southpaw last year and its instantly better, and gets used a whole lot more. I would expect this will do the same as well, but damn thats a lot of money for a little lever.
  • + 2
 The KS LEV remote is junk. Terrible actuation in my opinion. I swapped it for a Raceface Turbine 1x remote. One of my favorite upgrades I've done and it didn't break the bank.
  • + 2
 @DeeEmCee: why do you think it is junk? I used the KS LEV remote for many years and it is excellent. the remote is simple. maybe you are struggling to know how to properly adjust the cable so the remote works.
  • + 2
 Make sure you guys talking about the KS remote specify weither you are talking about the standard remote or the south paw. FYI I've had the south paw for a few years and love it.
  • + 2
 @inverted180: Good point. I instantly thought we were talking southpaw here, but I was wrong. The original is worthless, the southpaw, excellent. One of the best upgrades I've done on my bike.
  • + 2
 Same here, I'm using a Southpaw on a Command Post and it's been fantastic. I'm even going to mod a Transfer to use the Southpaw for my trail bike because it's half the price of the Fox remote.
  • + 8
 where in the heck is my front shifter supposed to go!
  • + 10
 In the bin, along with your front mech and a couple of chainrings you luddite!
  • + 1
 In the trash
  • + 2
 2009 seems like a good option for that
  • + 7
 $95........ years too late and $95 freaking dollars!
  • + 1
 95£ on this side of the pond mate... blame Brexit :-)
  • + 5
 So I have to spend 95.00 bucks where other companies are charging much less. This seems like it is a little pricey.
  • - 1
 You obviously haven't seen the price of the current button kit alone... the piston is made of half fossilized swine poop and can be easily broken off with baggy pants. The piston kit for Reverb more expensive than the whole remote for KS.
  • + 2
 I'm gunna put this out there: FOX Transfer is one of the best if not the THE best dropper out on the market now. It's cable actuated and doesn't lose any performance in extreme cold weather conditions. The installation is DEAD simple and in my case hassle free. You don't need to bleed anything. No need to worry about buying oil from time to time to service the dropper. As for the remote you have 2 options to choose from: 1x remote or a 2x-3x style remote.

For $314 (Kashima) + $65 remote it's well priced with a few of the other droppers on the market.

For $265 ( non kashima) + $65 remote it's an even better deal.

I guess what I'm trying to say is: sell the reverb if you own one and get yourself a FOX Transfer.
  • + 2
 I agree with you... if you happen to get a Transfer that works out of the box. I had six Transfers on my demo bikes last fall, and I had to send two back because the seals blew within two weeks. The others have been flawless. They all have their faults, unfortunately.
  • + 1
 @stevemokan: I hear ya, I had to send back my Easton Haven dropper because it leaked air. I got a new one in return. As with most companies there are a few that make it out of the factory that isn't perfect and FOX is no exception. Yes, if you get one that works out the box you'll be one happy rider.

I've had 0 complaints so far Smile
  • + 4
 Damn is this Christmas ?! Finally. Put that sh*t for the default Reverb now. DO IT !
  • + 1
 I suspect you'll see this specced stock on bikes that come with a reverb & a 1x drivetrain. In fact, I'd bet dollars to donuts that the reason they finally came out with this remote is that brands were going away from reverbs purely because of how bad the old remote is compared with the competition. Seems like quite a few more bikes were coming with SRAM build kits, but different droppers this year. The Reverb really exists, more than anything, as a component so SRAM can sell bike brands full build kits.
  • + 1
 Considering the price, I guess the Novyparts remote is a more than worthy alternative, lighter and does not require a tool that will most likely be (as it is with the bleeding edge tool used on Guide brakes) near impossible to buy from retailers ...
  • + 4
 Having used both, I'd disagree. I'm all for supporting the little guy, but the actuation and lever design is much better on the RockShox remote, and the bleed procedure is also much simpler.
  • + 1
 You know the world has gone awry when CrankBrothers are more reliable and better designed than Rockshox. It may be an improved design that is welcome, but it's still unnecessarily complicated when cable operated droppers function very well.
  • + 4
 That's what they said about hydraulic disc brakes too.
  • + 2
 @slumgullion: You don't need power and modulation on a dropper post... At a certain point, being over-complicated is just a hindrance rather than an improvement.
  • + 1
 this is the same company that spec'd poorly designed internal pistons on a certain shock that shredded up the internal walls of the cylinder (for which there's now an aftermarket fix), and couldn't get glyde ring groove tolerances right.
  • + 1
 @slumgullion: No, no they didn't. Hydraulic disc brakes did not take six years to become reasonably reliable.
  • + 1
 I had a ks lev for 3 years. Zero problems. My new bike came with a B1 reverb, which lasted three rides and was sagging so badly it was borderline useless. Sram has it being warrantied, but I've been without a post for 2 weeks. I would also have to buy a new brake clamp to run a rigid post in the meantime, since the matchmaker clamps won't work without the reverb piece. Super unimpressed.
  • + 4
 should be a free replacement
  • + 4
 Seems like a nice upgrade.
  • + 1
 fucking hell if only this was earlier I literally crashed in the middle of the fucking road sprinting up on the bars and my baggies got caught on the lever and i slammed the asphalt
  • + 1
 Whats the excuse for the shit design that lingered around for way to many years?
Im going to buy the KS Lev remote, purely out of spite once my original reverb remote snaps of.
Thanks for coming to your senses i guess!
  • + 2
 I am running a 220€ Giant Seatpost with a 19,90€ Bontrager Dropline under bar lever. Function is perfect!
  • + 3
 Still no point in it being hydraulic...
  • + 1
 I use an x9 front derailleur shifter for my dropper post. Not a reverb so irrelevant to this but works flawlessly. Feel free to steal my idea
  • - 1
 I want to sell my Reverb but it doesn't have to do with reliability - if I wanted a reliable seat post I'd run a normal Thomson Elite, not a dropper. I think most people have rather unrealistic expectations. They are fine with stripping an air fork and shock once per 1-3 months but dropper should go forever cuz it's a seat post. Hello... My problem with Reverb in particular is that how difficult it is to service it at home and how long is the connector on Stealth version, adding almost 2 inches to the whole length of the post. Cannot wait to get my hands on the rather simple X-Fusion Manic.
  • + 2
 Do the new remotes ship with the special syringe or is that something us home mechanics have to spend even more money on?
  • + 1
 The syringe isn't included, but the fitting is - it should thread onto your existing Reverb syringe.
  • + 1
 If this was even $65 I would have ordered it asap. At $95 I kinda just feel like they know they're ripping me off and I don't really want to get it out of spite.
  • + 3
 But does it work in cold temps?
  • + 2
 Rockshox Reverb......From the Latin meaning "the most unreliable piece of junk on planet earth"
  • + 0
 Exactly, this remote would be great if the seatpost actually worked.
  • + 1
 @auzb: No, it still wouldn't.
  • + 1
 Did I miss the part about when it will be available to order?? Can't find it on the usual suspect sites.
  • + 2
 9point8 fall line any day over reverb.
  • + 2
 I need it now! Where can I buy online?
  • + 2
 $95 seems a bit much for a modified brake lever.
  • + 2
 Where is their cable version?
  • + 4
 In a nutshell, yes. BikeYoke makes it.
  • + 1
 Gravity Dropper...
  • + 1
 Yes, Bike Yoke. Convert to cable actuation for $10 less than this including the lever. Works flawlessly.
  • + 3
 Take my money
  • + 1
 As any body used the Cane Creek Dropt lever??
  • + 1
 I got a Novyparts lever 2 years ago, I'm good thanks!
  • + 1
 Wheres the grip tape on the lever? This is all the rage now Razz
  • + 1
 Novy parts .. google it
  • + 1
 ABOUT FUCKING TIME!
  • + 1
 Yes, yes it is! Razz
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



