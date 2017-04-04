RockShox Launches New Reverb Remote - First Look





The RockShox Reverb has been around for nearly seven years, and is one of the most commonly spec'd dropper posts on the market. Although it underwent a significant revision last year to help improve its durability, there was one part that remained unchanged: the remote lever. That oddly shaped plunger stuck out like a sore thumb, especially considering the number of dropper posts with more ergonomically shaped levers that have hit the market over the last few years.

Reverb 1x Remote Details

• Tooled speed adjust

• Bleeding Edge lever bleed fitting

• Claimed weight: 69.2 grams

• Reverb Stealth with 1x Remote: $399 USD

• Upgrade kit: $95 USD (remote, Bleeding edge fitting, discrete clamp and MMX clamp)

• www.rockshox.com

Not anymore. Meet the Reverb 1x remote. Available as an aftermarket upgrade for $95, the new remote can easily be retrofitted to existing Reverb posts (either version A2 or B1) and offers greatly improved ergonomics. The Reverb's return speed is still adjustable, although that's now accomplished by lifting a rubber dust cap on the remote and using a T25 Torx wrench rather than turning a dial.







The bleed port and speed adjust are located under a rubber cap. The new remote now uses SRAM's Bleeding Edge fitting.





Installation



Getting the Reverb 1x Remote installed is a fairly straightforward procedure, and it's not any more difficult than bleeding a 'standard' Reverb dropper post. In order to make the bleed process a little simpler, the remote now uses a Bleeding Edge fitting, similar to what's found on SRAM's Guide brakes. The fitting snaps into hexagon shaped receptacle on the remote, and the T-shaped portion is then rotated to open the port, allowing fluid to be moved in or out.



Part of the reason behind this design was to create a better seal in order to keep air from sneaking into the hydraulic fluid during a bleed, but for me, the fact that there's one less tiny screw to keep track of is the biggest advantage. In case you were wondering, the Reverb's Bleeding Edge fitting is a different size than the one for Guide brakes, which is a smart move, since the last thing you want is mineral oil in brakes that are designed for DOT fluid, or vice-versa – that would be like putting gasoline in your diesel engine.



Another one of the benefits of the new design is the fact that it's more crash-resistant. On the previous version, it didn't take much force for the barbed portion of the remote to snap, something that was easily fixable, but not out on the trail. The 1x Remote doesn't have that vulnerability, which should help it survive more than a few tumbles without rendering your dropper inoperable.







It may take up a little bit more room than the previous design, but it's only 21 grams heavier, and the performance more than makes up for it. The lever has a very comfortable, slightly concave shape.





Performance



First, the bad news: if you currently have a Reverb dropper post, once you try the new lever, it's almost certain that you're immediately going to want one. Sorry.





It's an instantly noticeable improvement, so much so that I found myself raising and lowering my seat more than I usually would on a ride, simply because it was that much easier. One of the bikes I'm in the process of reviewing has the 'standard' remote, and swapping back to that one from the new shifter-style remote made it glaringly obvious just how much better the revamped remote actually is.



The lever shape is instantly familiar, with a slightly concave paddle that's easy to find without taking your eyes off the trail ahead. The distance that the lever needs to be pushed to raise or lower the seat feels identical to the amount a shift lever would need to be depressed to move up to an easier gear, giving it a very natural feel.





