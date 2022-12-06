RockShox Flight Attendant Upgrade Kits Now Available





In case you didn't know, Flight Attendant automatically controls the fork and shock settings wirelessly, with the help of a pedal sensor, to maximise the pedalling efficiency of the bike while reacting seamlessly to bumps. You can read Mike Kazimer's review



Flight Attendant has been out for over a year now but has so far only been available on complete bikes. Now they're making upgrade kits available to fit a select number of compatible bikes.

RockShox have made their electronic suspension system, Flight Attendant, available aftermarket for the first time.In case you didn't know, Flight Attendant automatically controls the fork and shock settings wirelessly, with the help of a pedal sensor, to maximise the pedalling efficiency of the bike while reacting seamlessly to bumps. You can read Mike Kazimer's review here Flight Attendant has been out for over a year now but has so far only been available on complete bikes. Now they're making upgrade kits available to fit a select number of compatible bikes. Flight Attendant Upgrade Kit details

• Upgrade kits are bike specific

• Kits include fork, shock, shock hardware, pedal sensor, 2 batteries and a charger

• Shared battery with all other SRAM AXS components

• 7 compatible bikes from Canyon, Trek, Specialized & YT

• MSRP: from $2,799 / €3,030* / £2,700* *Includes VAT

• More info:

• Upgrade kits are bike specific• Kits include fork, shock, shock hardware, pedal sensor, 2 batteries and a charger• Shared battery with all other SRAM AXS components• 7 compatible bikes from Canyon, Trek, Specialized & YT• MSRP: from $2,799 / €3,030* / £2,700* *Includes VAT• More info: SRAM.com

Canyon Spectral 2019-2022

Canyon Spectral:ON 2023

Canyon Neuron 29 2021-2022

Specialized Enduro 2020-2022



Trek Slash 2021-2022

YT Capra 29” 2022

YT Jeffsy 29” 2019-2022







Trail:

All Mountain:

Enduro:

Here's the list of compatible models:The kit isn't just a box of electronics. It includes the fork, shock, shock hardware, pedal sensor, 2 batteries and a charger. For the pedal sensor to work, you'll need a SRAM DUB crank, apart from the Canyon Spectral:ON, for which there's a Shimano EP8 Pedal Sensor. There are three versions of the kit: Trail, All mountain and Enduro, which come with a Pike, Lyrik or Zeb, respectively. The prices are as follows:$ 2,799 / € 3,030* / £ 2,700*$ 2,849 / € 3,080* / £ 2,750*$ 2,899 / € 3,130* / £ 2,800**Includes VATYep, that's the price of a perfectly good bike.Each kit is unique to the specific bike model (mostly due to the shock tune & hardware requirements), so for example there is an All Mountain kit for the YT Jeffsy and a different one for the Canyon Spectral.