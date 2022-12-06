RockShox Flight Attendant Upgrade Kits Now Available

Dec 6, 2022
by Seb Stott  

RockShox have made their electronic suspension system, Flight Attendant, available aftermarket for the first time.

In case you didn't know, Flight Attendant automatically controls the fork and shock settings wirelessly, with the help of a pedal sensor, to maximise the pedalling efficiency of the bike while reacting seamlessly to bumps. You can read Mike Kazimer's review here.

Flight Attendant has been out for over a year now but has so far only been available on complete bikes. Now they're making upgrade kits available to fit a select number of compatible bikes.
Flight Attendant Upgrade Kit details
• Upgrade kits are bike specific
• Kits include fork, shock, shock hardware, pedal sensor, 2 batteries and a charger
• Shared battery with all other SRAM AXS components
• 7 compatible bikes from Canyon, Trek, Specialized & YT
• MSRP: from $2,799 / €3,030* / £2,700* *Includes VAT
• More info: SRAM.com

Here's the list of compatible models:

Canyon Spectral 2019-2022
Canyon Spectral:ON 2023
Canyon Neuron 29 2021-2022
Specialized Enduro 2020-2022

Trek Slash 2021-2022
YT Capra 29” 2022
YT Jeffsy 29” 2019-2022



The kit isn't just a box of electronics. It includes the fork, shock, shock hardware, pedal sensor, 2 batteries and a charger. For the pedal sensor to work, you'll need a SRAM DUB crank, apart from the Canyon Spectral:ON, for which there's a Shimano EP8 Pedal Sensor. There are three versions of the kit: Trail, All mountain and Enduro, which come with a Pike, Lyrik or Zeb, respectively. The prices are as follows:

Trail: $ 2,799 / € 3,030* / £ 2,700*

All Mountain: $ 2,849 / € 3,080* / £ 2,750*

Enduro: $ 2,899 / € 3,130* / £ 2,800*

*Includes VAT

Yep, that's the price of a perfectly good bike.

Each kit is unique to the specific bike model (mostly due to the shock tune & hardware requirements), so for example there is an All Mountain kit for the YT Jeffsy and a different one for the Canyon Spectral.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Accessories Forks SRAM Rockshox Flight Attendant


Must Read This Week
First Look: 2023 Commencal T.E.M.P.O. - A New Short Travel Trail Bike
74221 views
First Look: The 2023 Giant Reign Gets More Travel, Adjustments, & Storage
51230 views
Review: O-Chain's Active Spider Adds Suppleness & Silence
51171 views
Video: Welcome to the 2022 Fall Field Test
46515 views
We're Back!
45309 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Custom SDG Branded Complete Bike
42323 views
Industry Digest: Rapha CEO Steps Down, Trek Cargo Lost at Sea & More
41000 views
Review: Pole's 190mm-Travel Voima is Long, Slack & High
40950 views

43 Comments

  • 55 1
 LOL I wasn't expecting it to be cheap but good lord, whose buying this? I think we may have moved from dentist territory to heart surgeon with this one.
  • 12 0
 Neurosurgeon even...
  • 3 0
 Would make way more sense if it was only for the rear shock... then I could get behind paying a little extra for an electronic rear shock that offers wireless lockout.

Who needs a fork lockout on an Enduro bike?? Hopefully this is what Fox is aiming for on their EWS RAD stuff.
  • 4 0
 For sure someone who, say, serves snacks and beverages on airplanes would not be able to afford this.
  • 2 0
 @dresendsit: the fork actually talks to the rear shock and they work in tandem. K norroedd s buddies bike with this on it and it was unreal.
  • 2 0
 Wow, apologies for the typos! I borrowed a buddy's bike with this system and it was unreal.
  • 2 0
 Tech employees with lots of stock options territory.....
  • 1 0
 Ambulance chasing Tort lawyer
  • 2 0
 @dresendsit: Yep. These manufacturers have really missed the entire point and how this needs to function.
A rear shock that can be programed to firm up a LOT, at certain tilt angles, is all that is needed.
Bump sensing etc. is a waste of resources.
A stiff shock is very helpful for climbing, even on very chunky terrain. The crank clearance and improved angles make all of the difference in the world.
We should have had remote cable lockouts for rear shocks 10 years ago, BT lockout buttons 5 years ago, and fully automated versions by now.
  • 2 0
 @hardtailparty: it would be far more unreal if the system was actually worth its price and could adaptively work on any bike and not 7....
  • 1 0
 @SunsPSD: So true, i can't upvote you enough
  • 1 0
 @hardtailparty: yeah imagine what rear suspension felt like for ya!
  • 1 0
 @hardtailparty: understood but my point is more than half the cost is towards a fork with a sensor on it which is frankly unnecessary. Would much rather pay quite a bit less to have a rear shock-only option.
  • 11 1
 Just saying you can get nearly 9 Morzine season tickets for the same price. Then you don't need to worry about pedalling efficiency.
  • 8 0
 I'm wondering if this stuff will suffer the same fate as Fox LiveValve. Price is a little out of reach for the performance difference, and it seems like such a specific audience.
  • 7 1
 Price is a little expensive, but at least you don't get a heart attack just from looking at the cable management on a Fox Live Valve setup.
  • 1 0
 @rick26: Don't bring up cable routing.
  • 1 0
 Yup, we have officially hit the cliff of diminishing returns with suspension. The stock dampers and springs are so good that the only innovation space left is to add high cost and complexity electronic, wireless servos in place of a simple, reliable lever. I'll stay a few steps back from that cliff thx.
  • 13 2
 This is Dentist money; why on all earth isn't it available for Yetis?
  • 5 0
 Cause Yetis are on Fox?
  • 6 0
 What YT owner is going to buy this? No hate to YT but every time I see one it's being carried in a clapped Taco. At least include Santa Cruz riders who are also clapped Taco enthusiasts. Sincerely, a Yeti owner with a Clapped Taco
  • 1 0
 Not sure if it's mistake and just missing from the article, but Santa Cruz are offering the Megatower XX1 AXS Flight Attendant RSV Carbon C build @ 18 249$CAD so the upgrade kit must be compatible in some way with select SC bikes.
  • 8 0
 I feel so numb to the price at this point. Why not make it 5k why stop at 3k.
  • 8 0
 Just gonna stick with my analog shock custom tuner, aka a shock pump.
  • 3 0
 Why on earth would you pay even 10% of the price for this? I've never wanted to lock out my fork anyways. Only competitive XC racers do.
  • 1 0
 It's more than a lockout. The fork input talks to the rear shock and they work together. I'm not saying it's a must have or a bargain, but it's doing much more than just locking out the suspension.
  • 1 0
 While it's way out of my budget, I'm extremely impressed with the performance. A lot of people misunderstand what this does. It's not just a simple lockout for climbing. It's constantly calculating the terrain and rider behavior and making suspension adjustments as you ride. The fork talks to the rear shock. I thought it'd be gimmicky, or just feel like a locked out suspension, but I was seriously impressed. (Obviously this was on a full sis, not a hardtail... Mr. Hardtail Party also rides FS bikes from time to time.
  • 1 0
 Went for a ride with my kids the other day and my battery died on my AXS. My fault but also annoying. Just another OCD thing to add to the list of daily OCD things to check. Love the wireless dropper post. I like the wireless shifting 90% of the time. Not sold on this tech just yet. But stoked to see where the tech goes in 10 years.
  • 3 0
 As ridiculous as the price is, it’s in line with getting say, an EXT fork and shock, so not unprecedented.
  • 1 0
 but it's still Rockshox...
  • 4 0
 Very reasonable!
  • 4 0
 Ahh yes, only 2700
  • 2 0
 I want the sales pitch to have a video of a person doing lots of hand gesturing, oh and a bag of peanuts too please.
  • 3 0
 But does that kit price include the fender?
  • 1 0
 It actually does... seems like a pretty good deal right?
  • 1 0
 I have a friend who upgraded to a flight attendant. Cost a lot, in the end didn't make him any happier than the original setup.
  • 1 0
 If I NEED to burn another $2700 on top of my already purchased suspension I'll just buy another shock and fork plus all the service parts for them.
  • 1 0
 Bargain, so much so i plan to buy one for each of my bikes, my dh bike included, even if it doesnt fit my boxxers.
  • 2 0
 What a fucking joke. That's it that's all.
  • 1 0
 The pricing comments on here are generally stale and cringe...but this is fucking laughable.
  • 1 0
 You can buy a new custom valved firk and shock for this price, which will work better as well.
  • 1 1
 With 80% or more off, then maybe until the next latest and greatest gadget comes along.
  • 1 0
 The photo looks like it has been duct taped on the rear shock lol





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010538
Mobile Version of Website