RockShox Pike DJ - Review







Before the Pike DJ, RockShox had the Argyle series of forks, proving their commitment to the dirt jumpers among us, but the Argyle was in need of an update, and with the wildly popular Pike trail fork doing well, and dirt jumpers/slopestyle riders going further and higher, the team at RockShox moved to pull some of that technology across and update it where necessary.



The result is a fork that looks a lot like a shrunk down Pike and includes a lot of the same features, albeit in what is claimed to be a more robust package for the abuses of dirt jumping and slopestyle.

Pike DJ Details

• Intended Use: Dirt jump/slopestyle

• 100–140mm travel

• 26-inch wheels only

• Charger Damper

• Solo Air

• External rebound and low-speed compression adjustment

• Weight: 1,845 grams

• MSRP: $885 USD

• www.sram.com/rockshox

Details



The Pike DJ controls its 100–140mm of travel with the same Charger Damper that's found on the regular Pike. The damper was updated to provide more support in the stroke, given the speed that riders are riding into takeoffs at. It is possible to externally adjust the rebound and low-speed compression on the fork, should you need to make some changes quickly. The left leg contains a Solo Air spring that's been adjusted to provide more end stroke support so that the fork will ramp up more appropriately, in an effort to provide riders with a more capable and comfortable front end on hard landings. It’s easy to adjust and can be more finely tuned than a coil-sprung variation, not to mention being lighter.



Mounting a wheel to the Pike DJ is done through the use of a 15mm x 100mm axle and is attached with the RockShox Maxle Ultimate—the latest incarnation of the system. The Maxle also makes use and maintenance pretty easy thanks to its quick release lever. The lowers are crafted from magnesium, much like the rest of the Pike family, aiding in keeping the weight down and the stanchions remain the stout 35mm we see on the longer legged Pike. The fork is only available to fit 26-inch wheels.







Performance



We were initially quite impressed by the Pike DJ's weight, especially compared to the heavier Argyle that we'd been on previously. That lighter weight has been most noticeable in bar spins and tailwhips, which allowis the bike to stay closer to you—essentially providing a little more hang time to catch the bars, or more efficiently kick the bike around.



The Solo Air spring provided a pretty aggressive ramp through the travel at our initial air volume (145psi) but wasn’t quite perfect for what we wanted, especially when riding street and skatepark. The generally harder, flatter landings encountered here can be challenging for some forks and while the Pike provided a good mix of support and comfort, we wanted a little more.









The Pike DJ performed well when dealing with flat landings and the lighter weight was noticeable during barspins. The Pike DJ performed well when dealing with flat landings and the lighter weight was noticeable during barspins.

On dirt jumps the 145 psi felt a little sluggish out of steep, tall lips and a similar experience was found on quick transitions in the skatepark, steep quarters or while riding street. After some time experimenting with the pressures we found 155psi to be a good happy medium for all types of riding, providing a great balance and the feel that we look for from the fork. The damper settings were found to work best for us in the middle of their range (low-speed compression and rebound) and the fork was left with two tokens.





Dawson found the Pike DJ made spins and tailwhips easier too and once adjusted to his liking, steeper lips like the one for this jump meant more hang time. Dawson found the Pike DJ made spins and tailwhips easier too and once adjusted to his liking, steeper lips like the one for this jump meant more hang time.

After some time on the fork, it did generate a bit of a clunk at top-out, but only occasionally. Nevertheless, we had RockShox take a look. They found that the top-out bumper was allowing the piston to connect with the lower portion of the air shaft, which resulted in some neutral movement off the top. It wasn't a major concern, but something to note. Once RockShox had replaced the top-out bumper and re-sealed the air spring the free play was gone.



After a summer of riding everything on the Pike DJ, and with the top-out issue taken care of, the fork is still running fine with no major issues. The fork was good to go from the moment it was put on the bike, with no break in period noticed.







Pinkbike's Take



