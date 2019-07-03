RockShox Recalls 29-Inch Lyrik and Yari Forks

Bicycle Retailer
reported today that RockShox recalled over 900 of their Lyrik and Yari forks with suspect lowers that might fail. The CPSC, who handles recalls in the US, says no injuries or failures have been reported in the field.
Affected forks were sold in both the US and Canada to OEM and aftermarket retailers. Everyone who owns or suspects they may own an affected fork is warned to stop riding it immediately and to contact SRAM or their local dealer to check the serial numbers and arrange to have the lowers replaced. Serial numbers can be checked on line at www.sram.com by clicking in their product recall page
Serial numbers of the affected forks are listed below:
More information
|The forks were sold in the aftermarket and as original equipment on several bike models. The recall involves 29-inch forks with serial numbers 02T95514009 through 08T96214665. The recalled forks are black or black and red. A casting code 18 and O or 19 and A is embossed inside the webbing of the arch. The serial number can be found on the rear of the fork crown.—CPSC Report
: cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/SRAM-Recalls-RockShox-Front-Suspension-Forks-Due-to-Crash-and-Injury-Hazards
*Affected forks were sold as standard equipment on these bikes:
Kona:
Process153 29
Process 153 DL 29
Process 153 CR 29
Process 153 CR DL 29
Process 165 29
Santa Cruz: Megatower 29
Trek: Powerfly LT 7 US; Powerfly LT 9.7 US
Scott: Ransom 930
*Aftermarket forks are also affected by recall. Please verify your serial numbers before riding.
6 Comments
Post a Comment