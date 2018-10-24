RockShox - Red Bull Rampage Fantasy Contest 2018

How to Enter

Contest closes at 9:00am PDT on October 26, 2018. The winners will be contacted directly through Pinkbike.

Riders List



Kurt Sorge // CAN

Cameron Zink // USA

Ethan Nell // USA

Brandon Semenuk // CAN

Brett Rheeder // CAN

Thomas Genon // BEL

Carson Storch //USA

Kyle Strait // USA

Tyler McCaul // USA

Tom van Steenbergen // CAN

Adolf Silva // SPN

Andreu Lacondeguy // SPN

Brendan Fairclough // GBR

DJ Brandt // USA

Graham Agassiz // CAN

Jordie Lunn // CAN

Bas van Steenbergen // FRA

Reed Boggs // USA

Rémy Métailler // FRA

Szymon Godziek // POL

Vincent Tupin // FRA



*All riders are correct at the time of writing.



What You Could Win

BoXXer World Cup DebonAir

