RockShox - Red Bull Rampage Fantasy Contest 2018

Red Bull Rampage is this Friday, October 26th, and we're upping the stakes for you viewers with a fantasy contest where you could ride away with a Boxxer World Cup Debonair from RockShox. Think you know a lot about Rampage? Reckon you have the skills to be a judge? Have you watched all of the clips going around of riders' lines and you know who's got it in the bag? Then get yourself down to the comments and cast your vote for who will be the top three riders of the day. How to Enter
Pick your top three in finishing order and leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw.
*Contest closes at 9:00am PDT on October 26, 2018. The winners will be contacted directly through Pinkbike.
Riders List What You Could Win BoXXer World Cup DebonAir
Kurt Sorge // CAN
Cameron Zink // USA
Ethan Nell // USA
Brandon Semenuk // CAN
Brett Rheeder // CAN
Thomas Genon // BEL
Carson Storch //USA
Kyle Strait // USA
Tyler McCaul // USA
Tom van Steenbergen // CAN
Adolf Silva // SPN
Andreu Lacondeguy // SPN
Brendan Fairclough // GBR
DJ Brandt // USA
Graham Agassiz // CAN
Jordie Lunn // CAN
Bas van Steenbergen // FRA
Reed Boggs // USA
Rémy Métailler // FRA
Szymon Godziek // POL
Vincent Tupin // FRA
*All riders are correct at the time of writing.
Your chance to win the most dominant fork in Red Bull Rampage history.
With it being ridden to six Red Bull Rampage titles, RockShox BoXXer has the distinction of being the winningest fork in freeride history. Pick the podium and land yourself on the next generation of BoXXer.
This BoXXer is designed for the next generation of Rampage superstars. Built from the ground up for big wheels, the all-new BoXXer gets new lower legs, new upper tubes, and a new MX-inspired crown that allows optimized handlebar height. The new DH-specific DebonAir air spring offers riders the best attributes of coil and air: low breakaway force, mid-stroke support, linear feel, and tunable progression. To learn more visit RockShox.com
• Prize Total: $1,699 USD
How to Enter
Pick your top three in finishing order. Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. *Contest closes 9:00am PDT on October 26, 2018. Winner to be contacted directly through Pinkbike.
MENTIONS
: @SramMedia
280 Comments
2) Randy
3) Randy
Wait...
4) Need you ask? Randy takes all the spots. Chuck Norris gets the Honorable Mention, and the actual riders all get participation ribbons.
2-Jordie Lunn
3-Carson Storch
Didn’t win the Mega Millions -so maybe odds are better here ...(?)
2-Brett Rheeder // CAN
3-Brendan Fairclough // GBR
2. Kurt Sorge // CAN
3. Brett Rheeder // CAN
That's right, all Canada.
2.Carson Storch //USA
3. Brendan Fairclough // GBR
2) Brandt
3) Lunn
2) Aggy
3) Brendog
2. Andreu Lacondeguy // SPN
3. Kurt Sorge // CAN
2)Semenuk
3)Nell
2.Brett Rheeder // CAN
3.Reed Boggs // USA
2: Lunn
3: Fairclough
2) Nell
3) Aggasiz
2nd) Ethan Nell
3rd) Dj Brandt
People’s Choice... Randy
2) Fairclough
3) Jordie Lunn
Brett Rheeder // CAN
Thomas Genon // BEL
2) Agassiz
3) Tom Van Steen
2) Zink
3) Straight
2) Semenuk
3) Strait
Cameron Zink // USA
Kurt Sorge // CAN
2nd: Nell
3rd: Semenuk
2) Jordie Lunn
3) Brendan Fairclough
2) Brandon Semenuk
3) Andreu Lacondeguy
2) Brandon Semenuk
3) Brendan Fairclough
2nd:Graham Agassiz
3rd:Kurt Sorge
2:Vinny T
3:Nell
2: Kurt Sorge
3: Semenuk
2. Brendan Fairclough // GBR
3. Jordie Lunn // CAN
2nd:Graham Agassiz
3rd:Kurt Sorge
2nd:Tom van Steenbergen // CAN
3rd: Brett Rheeder // CAN
2nd: Brett Rheeder
3rd: Cam Zink
2) T-Mac
3) Zink
2) Jodie Lunn
3) Tyler McCaul
2) Strait
3) Lecondeguy
2nd: Sorge
3rd: Lacondeguy
Post a Comment