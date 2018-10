RockShox - Red Bull Rampage Fantasy Contest 2018

How to Enter

Riders List



Kurt Sorge // CAN

Cameron Zink // USA

Ethan Nell // USA

Brandon Semenuk // CAN

Brett Rheeder // CAN

Thomas Genon // BEL

Carson Storch //USA

Kyle Strait // USA

Tyler McCaul // USA

Tom van Steenbergen // CAN

Adolf Silva // SPN

Andreu Lacondeguy // SPN

Brendan Fairclough // GBR

DJ Brandt // USA

Graham Agassiz // CAN

Jordie Lunn // CAN

Bas van Steenbergen // FRA

Reed Boggs // USA

Rémy Métailler // FRA

Szymon Godziek // POL

Vincent Tupin // FRA



*All riders are correct at the time of writing.



Contest closes 9:00am PDT on October 26, 2018. Winner to be contacted directly through Pinkbike.

Red Bull Rampage is this Friday, October 26th, and we're upping the stakes for you viewers with a fantasy contest where you could ride away with a Boxxer World Cup Debonair from RockShox. Think you know a lot about Rampage? Reckon you have the skills to be a judge? Have you watched all of the clips going around of riders' lines and you know who's got it in the bag? Then get yourself down to the comments and cast your vote for who will be the top three riders of the day.Pick your top three in finishing order and leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw.Your chance to win the most dominant fork in Red Bull Rampage history.With it being ridden to six Red Bull Rampage titles, RockShox BoXXer has the distinction of being the winningest fork in freeride history. Pick the podium and land yourself on the next generation of BoXXer.This BoXXer is designed for the next generation of Rampage superstars. Built from the ground up for big wheels, the all-new BoXXer gets new lower legs, new upper tubes, and a new MX-inspired crown that allows optimized handlebar height. The new DH-specific DebonAir air spring offers riders the best attributes of coil and air: low breakaway force, mid-stroke support, linear feel, and tunable progression. To learn more visit RockShox.com Pick your top three in finishing order. Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. *