Red Bull Rampage Fantasy Contest: Win a RockShox Boxxer Ultimate

Red Bull Rampage is this Friday, October 25th, and we're upping the stakes for viewers with a fantasy contest where you could ride away with a RockShox Boxxer Ultimate
Think you know a lot about Rampage? Reckon you can predict the scores? Have you watched all of the clips going around of riders' lines and you know who's got it in the bag? Then get yourself down to the comments and make your prediction for who will be the top three riders of the day. What You Could Win BoXXer Ultimate
More than 20 years ago, BoXXer changed the freeride world when it hit the scene. Whether covered in dirt or soaked in champagne, BoXXer has been proudly displayed on the world's largest stages longer than today's superstars have been alive. Straight out of the boXX, it’s built to help you tackle the world's steepest, rockiest, and scariest tracks. Pick the podium and land yourself on the next generation of BoXXer. To learn more visit RockShox.com
• Prize MSRP: $1,699 USDHow to Enter
Pick your top three in finishing order and leave your 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. If more than one person has the correct answer, they will be entered into a random prize draw to determine the winner.
*Contest closes at 9:00am PDT on October 25, 2019, any comments posted after 9:00am (PDT) will not be considered as a valid entry. The winners will be contacted directly through the email address associated with their Pinkbike account.Riders List*
• Andreu Lacondeguy
• Brandon Semenuk
• Carson Storch
• Brendan Fairclough
• Thomas Genon
• Szymon Godziek
• Brett Rheeder
• Reed Boggs
• Cam Zink
• Antoine Bizet
• Tom van Steenbergen
• Kyle Strait
• Kurt Sorge
• Tyler McCaul
• Graham Agassiz
• Vincent Tupin
• Reece Wallace
• Bienvenido Aguado Alba
• Ethan Nell
• Emil Johansson
• DJ Brandt
• Juan Diego Salido*this entry list is correct from Red Bull as of 10/18/2019.
Juan Diego Salido are missing from this list.
Also my guess is:
1st Semenuk
2nd Zink
3rd Rheeder
Btw. is Fairclough missing?
2.Emil Johansson
3.Cameron Zink (not Can Zink)
2: emil johansson
3: andreu lacondeguy
2) Tyler McCaul
3) Andreu Lacondeguy
2: Rheeder
3:Cam Zink
(not necessarily in this order. )
• Brandon Semenuk
• Carson Storch
• Carson Storch
• Thomas Genon
2nd: Andreu Lacondeguy
3rd: Kurt Sorge
1st: Rheeder
2nd: Semenuk
3rd: Lacondeguy
2) Semenuk
3) Rheeder
2) Johansson
3) Rheeder
• Tyler McCaul
• Graham Agassiz
2. Brett Rheeder
3. Brendan Fairclough
2) Graham
3) Bienvenido
2nd: Brandon Semenuk
3rd: Ethan Nell
2. Godziek
3. Storch
2) Brett Rheeder
3) Brendan Fairclough
2)Andreu Lacondeguy
3)Carson Storch
2 ‐ Brett Rheeder
3 - Brendan Fairclough
2: Semenuk
3: Nell
2) Lacondeguy
3) Storch
2) Johansson
3) Rheeder
