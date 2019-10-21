Red Bull Rampage Fantasy Contest: Win a RockShox Boxxer Ultimate

Oct 21, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

FANTASY
CONTEST
Red Bull Rampage 2019


Red Bull Rampage is this Friday, October 25th, and we're upping the stakes for viewers with a fantasy contest where you could ride away with a RockShox Boxxer Ultimate.

Think you know a lot about Rampage? Reckon you can predict the scores? Have you watched all of the clips going around of riders' lines and you know who's got it in the bag? Then get yourself down to the comments and make your prediction for who will be the top three riders of the day.



What You Could Win

BoXXer Ultimate

More than 20 years ago, BoXXer changed the freeride world when it hit the scene. Whether covered in dirt or soaked in champagne, BoXXer has been proudly displayed on the world's largest stages longer than today's superstars have been alive. Straight out of the boXX, it’s built to help you tackle the world's steepest, rockiest, and scariest tracks. Pick the podium and land yourself on the next generation of BoXXer. To learn more visit RockShox.com

•  Prize MSRP: $1,699 USD


How to Enter

Pick your top three in finishing order and leave your 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. If more than one person has the correct answer, they will be entered into a random prize draw to determine the winner.

*Contest closes at 9:00am PDT on October 25, 2019, any comments posted after 9:00am (PDT) will not be considered as a valid entry. The winners will be contacted directly through the email address associated with their Pinkbike account.


Riders List*

• Andreu Lacondeguy
• Brandon Semenuk
• Carson Storch
• Brendan Fairclough
• Thomas Genon
• Szymon Godziek
• Brett Rheeder
• Reed Boggs
• Cam Zink
• Antoine Bizet
• Tom van Steenbergen
• Kyle Strait
• Kurt Sorge
• Tyler McCaul
• Graham Agassiz
• Vincent Tupin
• Reece Wallace
• Bienvenido Aguado Alba
• Ethan Nell
• Emil Johansson
• DJ Brandt
• Juan Diego Salido

*this entry list is correct from Red Bull as of 10/18/2019.

189 Comments

  • 5 0
 Very difficult to predict a judged event, especially with the randomness of recent years judging.
  • 6 0
 there should be a separate contest to predict who will be the most robbed.
  • 1 0
 @dtax: Brendan again
  • 3 0
 Think you've missed brendog out! Has he been robbed already????
  • 1 0
 whers dj
  • 1 0
 Just went off Red Bull’s event page but he’s been added now.
  • 1 0
 As of 10:18am Mountain Time, the list from Red Bull's shitty site is still incorrect, as it is here. DJ Brandt and
Juan Diego Salido are missing from this list.
  • 1 0
 And what about Brendan Fairclough?
  • 1 0
 DJ, Juan, and Brendan have been added to the list. Weird!
  • 1 0
 The question is: Can Zink win Rampage this time?

Also my guess is:

1st Semenuk
2nd Zink
3rd Rheeder

Btw. is Fairclough missing?
  • 1 0
 Yep and DJ and Juan Diego Salido
  • 1 0
 1. Andreu Lacondeguy 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Bienvenido Aguado Alba Next year wildcard Kade Edwards
  • 1 0
 Emil johannson, Lacondeguy, Brett rheeder. good luck they are all good tho!
  • 1 0
 Graham Agassiz Andreu Lacondeguy Carson Storch
  • 1 0
 1.Andreu Lacondeguy
2.Emil Johansson
3.Cameron Zink (not Can Zink)
  • 1 0
 1 Ethan nell 2 Brett Rheeder 3 Brandon Semenuk
  • 2 0
 can zink all the way
  • 1 0
 Brett Rheeder, Szymon Godziek, Carson Storch
  • 1 0
 Emil johannson Tom van steenbergen Brett rheeder
  • 1 0
 1 Lacondeguy 2 McCaul 3 Nell
  • 1 0
 1. Carson Storch 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Andreu Lacondeguy 4. Cam Zink
  • 1 0
 1.Brandon Semenuk. 2.Brett Rheeder 3.Cam Zink
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Sorge 3. Storch
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Storch 3. Johansson
  • 1 0
 Kurt Sorge Ethan Nell Antoine Bizet
  • 1 0
 Cam Zink Szymon Godziek Brett Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1 brett rheeder 2 semenuk 3 ethan nell
  • 1 0
 Lacondeguy, Semenuk, Faircloth
  • 1 0
 Lacondeguy, Nell, Semenuk
  • 1 0
 1. Cameron Zink 2. Andreu Lacondeguy 3. Brandon Semenuk
  • 1 0
 Andreu Lacondeguy, Brandon Semenuk, Ethan Nell
  • 1 0
 1. Emil Johansson 2. Brett Rheeder 3. Andreu Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 Ethan Nell Emil Johansson Kurt Sorge
  • 1 0
 1. Kurt Sorge 2. Ethan Nell 3. Brett Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1. Lacondeguy 2. Godziek 3. Semenuk
  • 1 0
 1. Zink 2. Semenuk 3. Nell
  • 1 0
 1. Andreu Lacondeguy 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Antoine Bizet
  • 1 0
 1. Carson Storch, 2. Andreu Lacondeguy 3.Brandon Semenuk
  • 1 0
 Brett Rheeder, Carson Storch, Andrew Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1: brandon semenuk
2: emil johansson
3: andreu lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1) Brandon Semenuk
2) Tyler McCaul
3) Andreu Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Zink 3. Bizet
  • 1 0
 1. Andreu Lacondeguy 2. Carson Storch 3. Ethan Nell
  • 1 0
 1: Semenuk
2: Rheeder
3:Cam Zink
(not necessarily in this order. )
  • 1 0
 • Andreu Lacondeguy
• Brandon Semenuk
• Carson Storch
  • 1 0
 1 brett rheeder 2 semenuk 3 ethan nell
  • 1 0
 1. Zink 2. Storch 3. T-Mac
  • 1 0
 1. Vincent Tupin 2. Graham Agassiz 3. Brandon Semenuk
  • 1 0
 1st Cam Zink 2nd Andreu Lacondeguy 3rd Brendan Fairclough
  • 1 0
 1. Rheeder 2. Lacondeguy 3. Semenuk
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk, 2. Zink 3. Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1. Carson Storch, 2. Brandon Semenuk, 3. Andreu Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1. Andreu Lacondeguy 2. Ethan Nell 3. Brandon Semenuk
  • 1 0
 1. Rheeder 2. Semenuk 3. Storch
  • 1 0
 1. Nell 2. Semenuk 3. Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1. Brendon Semenuk 2. Ethan Nell 3. Reece Wallace
  • 1 0
 Brandon Semenuk
• Carson Storch
• Thomas Genon
  • 1 0
 1. Storch 2. Rheeder 3. Fairclough
  • 1 0
 1. Lacondeguy 2. Semenuk 3. Godziek
  • 1 0
 1- Lacondeguy 2- Ethan nell 3- brendog
  • 1 0
 1. Lacondeguy 2. Rheeder 3. Semenuk
  • 1 0
 Agassiz, Storch, Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1.Andreu Lacondeguy, 2.Emil Johansson, 3.Antoine Bizet
  • 1 0
 1st: Ethan Nell
2nd: Andreu Lacondeguy
3rd: Kurt Sorge
  • 1 0
 1. Carson Storch 2. Andreu Lacondeguy 3. Ethan Nell
  • 1 0
 1 - Rheeder 2 - Brendog 3 - Semenuk
  • 1 0
 1) Godziek 2) Rheeder 3) Zink
  • 1 0
 1. Ethan Nell 2. Tom van Steenbergen 3. Carson Storch
  • 1 0
 1. Andreu Lacondeguy, 2. Brandon Semenuk, 3. Ethan Nell
  • 1 0
 1. Brett Rheeder 2. Kurt Sorge 3. Graham Agassiz
  • 1 0
 1. Carson Storch 2. Cam zink 3. Brandon semenuk
  • 1 0
 1.Van Steenbergen 2.Rheeder 3.Semenuck
  • 1 0
 Rheeder, Semenuk, Lacondeguy The best
  • 1 0
 1. Andreu Lacondeguy 2.Tom van Steenbergen 3. Brett Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1. Storch. 2. Rheeder. 3 Nell.
  • 1 0
 1. Rheeder 2. Brandt 3. Nell
  • 1 0
 1. Carson Storch 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Bienvenido Aguado Alba
  • 1 0
 1 Andreu Lacondeguy 2 Brett Rheeder 3 Emil Johansson
  • 1 0
 if you need the 1,2,3

1st: Rheeder
2nd: Semenuk
3rd: Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1) Lecondeguy
2) Semenuk
3) Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Cam Zink 3. Reece Wallace
  • 1 0
 1. Andreu, 2. Ethan, 3. Storch
  • 1 0
 1 Brandon Semenuk 2 Brett Rheeder 3 Cam Zink
  • 1 0
 1 bizet 2 Semenuk 3 Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 Emil Johansson, Brandon Semenuk, Thomas Genon
  • 1 0
 1st - Brandon Semenuk, 2nd - Carson Storch, 3rd - Graham Agassiz
  • 1 0
 1. Lacondeguy 2. Storch 3. Semenuk
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Rheeder 3. Aggy
  • 1 0
 1.rheeder, 2.semenuk, 3.storch,
  • 1 0
 1) Rheeder, 2) Lacondeguy, 3) Storch
  • 1 0
 1. Andreu Lacondeguy 2. Cam Zink 3. Tom van Steenbergen
  • 1 0
 1 Lacondeguy, 2 rheeder, 3 bienvenido aguado
  • 1 0
 1) Semenuk
2) Johansson
3) Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1 carson storch 2 cam zinc 3 lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1. Agassiz 2. Semenuk 3. Storch
  • 1 0
 Zink, Semenuk, Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 • Kurt Sorge
• Tyler McCaul
• Graham Agassiz
  • 1 0
 1: Brandon Semenuk
2. Brett Rheeder
3. Brendan Fairclough
  • 1 0
 1 Brandon Semenuk 2 Can Zink 3 Ethan Nell
  • 1 0
 1. Andreu Lacondeguy 2. Emil Johansson 3. Brandon Semenuk
  • 1 0
 1. Storch 2. Semenuk 3. Brandt
  • 1 0
 1 Semenuk 2 Lacondeguy 3 Godziek
  • 1 0
 Semenuk, Fairclough, Wallace
  • 1 0
 1 Brandon semenuk 2 Andreu Lacondeguy 3 Bret Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1. Storch 2. Semenuk 3. Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Antoine Bizet 3. Ethan Nell
  • 1 0
 1 - Emil Johansson 2 - Brandon Semenuk 3 - Brett Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1-Surge 2-Lacondeguy 3-DJ Brandt
  • 1 0
 1. Brett Rheeder 2. Andreu Lacondeguy 3. Can Zink
  • 1 0
 1. Andreu Lacondeguy 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Ethan Nell
  • 1 0
 1. Lacondeguy 2. Vinny T 3. Emil Johansson
  • 1 0
 1. Ethan Nell 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Brett Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1. Brendog 2. Semenuk 3. Storch
  • 1 0
 1 Ethan nell 2 Brett rheeder 3 Graham Agassiz
  • 1 0
 Semenuk , Lacondeguy, Nell.
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Lecondeguy 3. Johansson
  • 1 0
 Zink, Lacondeguy, Semenuk
  • 1 0
 1. Cam Zink 2. Carson Storch 3. Andreu Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk. 2. Lacondeguy. 3. Nell
  • 1 0
 Semenuk, Rheeder, van Steenbergen
  • 1 0
 1. Lacondeguy 2. Nell 3. Semenuk
  • 1 0
 1. Zink 2. Genon 3. Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1) Carson
2) Graham
3) Bienvenido
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Ethan Nell 3. Szymon Godziek
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Brett Rheeder 3. Kurt Sorge
  • 1 0
 Brandon Semenuk, Kurt Sorge, Brett Rheeder
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Nell Vansteenbergen
  • 1 0
 Brandon Semenuk, Ethan Nell, Andreu Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1. Rheeder 2. Johansson 3. Sorge
  • 1 0
 1. Andreu Lacondeguy 2. Brendan Fairclough 3. Bienvenido Aguado Alba
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Andreu Lacondeguy 3. Brett Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1. Carson Storch 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Andreu Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1.Van Steenbergen 2. Tmac 3. Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1st: Brett Rheeder
2nd: Brandon Semenuk
3rd: Ethan Nell
  • 1 0
 1: Zink
2. Godziek
3. Storch
  • 1 0
 1) Emil Johansson
2) Brett Rheeder
3) Brendan Fairclough
  • 1 0
 1. aggy 2. Rheeder 3. Straight
  • 1 0
 1.Brett Rheeder 2.Brandon Semenuk 3.Ethan Nell
  • 1 0
 1)Brandon Semenuk
2)Andreu Lacondeguy
3)Carson Storch
  • 1 0
 1. Rheeder // 2. Nell // 3. Storch
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Fairclough Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1. Rheeder 2. Nell 3. Semenuk
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk, 2. Lacondeguy 3.Nell
  • 1 0
 1. Zink 2. Lacondeguy 3. Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1.cam zink 2.Brett Rheeder 3.Brandon Semenuk
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Sorge 3. Zink
  • 1 0
 1/B.Semenuk 2/A.Lacondeguy 3/C.Zink
  • 1 0
 1. Lacondeguy 2. Semenuk 3. Storch
  • 1 0
 1. Andreu Lacondeguy 2. Tom van Steenbergen 3. Kyle Strait
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2 Lacondeguy 3. Strait
  • 1 0
 1 Brett Rheeder 2 kurt sorge 3 Antoine Bizet
  • 1 0
 1. Emil Johansson 2. Brett Rheeder 3. Cam Zink
  • 1 0
 1. Brett Rheeder 2. Cam Zink 3. Andreu Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1.Lacondeguy 2. Rheeder 3.Nell
  • 1 0
 1- Brandon Semenuk
2 ‐ Brett Rheeder
3 - Brendan Fairclough
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Sorge 3. Storch
  • 1 0
 1: carson storch
2: Semenuk
3: Nell
  • 1 0
 1. Carson Storch 2. Brendan Fairclough 3. Andreu Lecondaguy
  • 1 0
 1 Semenuk, 2 Lacondeguy, 3 Storch
  • 1 0
 1) Semenuk
2) Lacondeguy
3) Storch
  • 1 0
 1. Brendog 2. Brendog 3. Storch
  • 1 0
 1. Andreu Lacondeguy 2. Ethan Nell 3. Brandon Semenuk
  • 1 0
 Ethan Nell--Brendan Fairclough---DJ brandit.
  • 1 0
 1 - Lacondeguy 2 - Rheeder 3 - Zink
  • 1 0
 Carson Storch Brendan Fairclough Tyler McCaul
  • 1 0
 1 Brandon Semenuk 2 Ethan Nell 3 Brett Rheeder
  • 1 0
 Lacondeguy Rheeder Storch
  • 1 0
 1. Storch 2. Lacondeguy 3. Zink
  • 1 0
 1.Lacondeguy 2.Semenuk 3.Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Nell 3. Strait
  • 1 0
 1 Semenuk 2 Storch 3 Nell
  • 1 0
 1. Laco 2. Aggy 3. Reece Wallace
  • 1 0
 Lacondeguy, Nell, Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1 Andreu Lacondeguy 2 Brandon Semenuk 3 Brett Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1) Semenuk
2) Johansson
3) Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1. Andreu Lacondeguy 2. Antoine Bizet 3. Bienvenido Aguado Alba
  • 1 0
 Rheeder, Zink, storch
  • 1 0
 semenuk, storch, rheeder
  • 1 0
 Rheeder, Semenuk, Nell
  • 1 0
 Bizet Semenuk Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 Lacon Semenuk Fairclough
  • 1 0
 Lacondeguy Semenuk Nell
  • 1 0
 Semenuk, Zink, Storch
  • 1 0
 Semenuk, Sorg ,Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1 semenuk 2 siege 3 zink
  • 1 0
 Semenuk,Nell,Zink
  • 1 0
 Storch, Lacondeguy, Nell
  • 1 0
 Storch, Semenuk, Rheeder
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Agassiz Rheeder

