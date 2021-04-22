RockShox Announces New $549 Domain Fork

Apr 22, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  

The Domain has returned to RockShox's lineup, this time as a more affordable version of the Zeb that was launched last year. Like the Zeb, it has 38mm aluminum stanchions, up to 180mm of travel, and is aimed at aggressive riders looking for a burly single crown fork, a category that includes the eMTB crowd.

At $549 it costs $450 USD less than the highest end Zeb, a price difference that's achieved via the use of different materials and a simpler damper. The lower cost also comes with a weight penalty of around 300 grams compared to the Zeb.
Domain RC Details

Wheel Size: 27.5", 29"
Travel: 150, 160, 170, 180mm
Offset: 44mm
Stanchions: 38mm aluminum
Damper: Motion Control RC
Claimed weight: 2,540g / 5.6lb
Price: $549 USD
Available: July 2021
More info: rockshox.com



Details

While the Domain shares the same stanchion diameter with the Zeb, its stanchions are constructed from 6000 series aluminum instead of the 7000 series aluminum used on the Zeb. That means the internal diameters are slightly different, and as such each fork requires its own specific air spring.

The Domain uses a 15 x 110mm bolt on thru-axle, and has a direct mount 200mm brake mount – no tiny cross-country rotors allowed here. Aftermarket versions have 1.5” tapered steerer tubes, but RockShox does offer a 1.8” tapered option to their OEM customers.

The Domain uses RockShox's Motion Control damper



A Motion Control RC damper resides in the right leg of the fork, with an external dial on the top that's used to adjust the amount of low speed compression, and a rebound dial on the bottom. On the air spring side, the amount of end stroke ramp up is adjustable with up to three Bottomless Tokens.

The Domain will accept RockShox's higher end Charger 2.1 damper, and riders who decide to take that route will be able to purchase an upgrade kit for $330 USD. There's also an $42 upgrade kit that can be used to upgrade the base model Domain R to the RC version, which adds external low speed compression adjustment. The Domain will ship with a flexible fender that can be zip-tied on, and it's also compatible with the bolt-on fender used on the Zeb that can be purchased separately.

Given its pricepoint and features list, I'd expect to see the Domain becoming a common sight on more budget oriented e-bikes and some enduro / freeride machines in the coming months. One is on the way for testing, and we'll report back once we see how it stacks up.




Pond Beaver 2021


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Forks RockShox Rockshox Domain


71 Comments

  • 56 2
 At about $600 with the upgraded RC system is about all the fork most "set it and forget it" riders should ever need. Nice pricepoint RockShox, nice.
  • 13 2
 This screams to me "the new Yari". Set it and forget, reasonable price point, durable spec. I agree, nice job.
  • 3 0
 This will be great for bike shop e-bike rentals! Set the air, done!
  • 16 7
 I think it's a terrible damper and not appropriate for terrain a 180mm fork is suited for. The MoCo damper spikes terribly as soon as you get into anything choppy, I can't imagine how bad it would be at the bike park.
  • 1 0
 @tankthegladiator: The Yari is a full pound lighter, so I would assume many riders would still prefer it.
  • 2 0
 @jeremy3220: I agree, the Yari's main redeemable factor was that you could upgrade the damper or turn it into a coil. If Push released a coil upgrade for the Zeb, this would be totally worth it.
  • 25 0
 Can't wait to see it spec'ed on 4.000€ bikes in 2022.
  • 4 0
 The Rail that its on is a 8k CAD bike so we'll see if its just a tester or if it's coming for 2022 spec hahaha
  • 4 1
 You could build a Propain spindrift carbon via their builder on site with ZEB Ultimate and Vivid Ultimate and RSC Codes for like 4200€. At least as long as you stuck to chepest wheels and drivetrain. Alu would go for 3800€. So with this one you'd be probably looking at a decent complete for 3500€,
  • 7 0
 @j-t-g: , Trek be like,"Passing the savings on to us"
  • 6 0
 I knew that someone would be able to complain about a likely well performing fork at a great price. Way to be.
  • 1 0
 @Phaethon85: To be fair, the Slash is actually decently priced at $6k considering you get XT components, Zeb Select + fork, and carbon wheels.

I think this criticism applies more to Santa Cruz.
  • 14 0
 Really happy to see more high quality, lower cost item on the market. There is such a premium sometimes to have good components in this sport and I really hope companies (mainly bike manufacturers) can work on bridging that gap! Very excited to hear how this rides
  • 14 1
 Affordable, upgradable(in multiple ways) with plenty of proven tech. Dig it
  • 1 1
 Indeed. Compared to how Fox has gone the complete opposite way with the Bomber line, this is a great move by Rockshox indeed.
  • 1 0
 @matadorCE: how has Fox gone the opposite way? Marzocchi is essentially Fox's more affordable brand with legacy tech. I'd buy a Bomber fork over a lower end Fox fork any day of the week.
  • 8 1
 Do people generally regard Yari forks positively? I had one on a Transition Sentinel last year (didn't get on with the bike), and was not a fan, even though I really like the Pike forks I've ridden before.
  • 4 0
 Yari seemed great until things got rough, then it quickly seemed out of its depth
  • 1 0
 I had one on a Slash 9.7 a couple years back. I couldn’t afford the 9.8 so I figured worse case I’d upgrade the damper right away. It ran perfectly fine. I did the Charger damper and Debonair spring updates about a year later when it was time for maintenance and I’m still running that fork today on a ‘21 Slash.
  • 4 0
 The Pike runs the Charger Damper like the Lyric and Zeb. Revelation, Yari, and now Domain, are the down market partners of those three, and all run the Motion Control damper. All of the MoCo fork get overwhelmed when things get rowdy. I think people generally prefer the Marzocchi forks from Fox that fill the same rolls.
  • 8 0
 I mean, a Marzocchi 380 C2R2 single crown must be up next.
  • 1 0
 More like the next gen Marzocchi 66, yes please
  • 7 1
 A bargain in Europe for only €1549 (possibly)
  • 2 0
 it's €604 on bike-discount
  • 9 0
 RS used to have great prices in Europe. Lyrik Ultimates went for 850-900€. If you then hit a sale on a German site, you'd get Lyrik Ultimate for 600-650€. it was usually some weird travel option so you'd just get a piston fo 45€ and off you go. You could get 2 in price of one Fox Factory which rarely gets discounted. I think best prices I've seen for 36 were 950€ and it was always some dodgy site.
  • 6 0
 I wonder if they’ll hobble the damper like they did on the MoCo Yari?
  • 2 0
 Having riden the motion control rc damper, it is not very good. Switched the charger 2.0 after a few rides and the difference was insane. But as others have said, with the upgrade of the damper, it is cheaper than the ZEB. So good job rockshox!
  • 4 1
 With the $450 saved I would simply give this the vorsprung treatment and end up with a better fork than the Zeb, and still have $200 leftover.
  • 5 0
 Except with worse dampening and the weight of a dual crown fork.
  • 3 2
 This domain r has no price tag on RS site so it will be probably available as OEM only.
It also has no motion control so we are back in times when forks were set by factory and you couldn’t do anything about it.
Be prepaired for 4k$ bikes with this “stfu and ride what you got” fork.
  • 2 0
 I do like the look of this! An affordable, burly fork. I'll have to wait a few years for it to be on the second hand market though.
  • 1 0
 For 500€ you will get a brand new Suntour Durolux RC2 fork which

A. Has a way better damper

B. Weights less

I know what I would choose, as Im really satisfied with my Auron RC2 fork.
  • 4 1
 20 x 110 next year
  • 16 2
 15mm axles remain to this day one of the biggest loads of bs the industry pulled on us
  • 1 0
 Super boost 15x119?
  • 2 1
 Nothing to complain about here. More than enough fork for more than enough riders at a great price.
  • 1 0
 Great price, great product... but it does have an e-mtb sticker you need to peel off. Always something to complain about if you look long enough. Best thing I ever did with my new pike was turn my nose up in revulsion and hold the sticker at arms length while I put it in the bin.
  • 2 0
 Surely just buy a second hand 2020 Fox 36?
  • 2 0
 I guess it depends on what a warrantee is worth to you. I'd get a 2nd hand fork, but some folks don't want to take the chance.
  • 1 0
 @Genewich: I know so many people, myself included who haver bought second hand forks and have never had a problem. If you are buying high end forks chances are they will last a good 4 years with regular services. And if there is little damage in the form of scratches and the stanchions are clean then there shouldn't be a problem.
  • 2 0
 Too bad it doesn't go to 190 like the Zeb.
  • 2 0
 I'm the master of my domain
  • 1 0
 I love how whenever Fox/Shimano does a new release the very next day Rockshox/Sram is like.... hold my beer.
  • 1 0
 Having never ridden a MoCo, how does it stack against the 2015 Pike Charger RC (aka: stiff as hell) damper?
  • 1 0
 Probably still be £700 GBP Frown
  • 1 0
 so no we wait for der Marzocchi 888$ comeback
  • 1 0
 It better not be like the RS 35.
  • 1 0
 Perfect donor chassis for an avalanche swap
  • 1 0
 Would I need a 3mm spacer to use the 203mm rotors from Shimano?
  • 2 4
 little tick logo on top of right stanchion/at the crown... "officially approved for e-mtb"? Is this the new "enduro specific socks"?
  • 1 0
 Cool!
  • 1 0
 This is perfect!
  • 1 0
 Thank you!
  • 1 0
 So no upgrade chance?
  • 3 5
 Can't wait to hear people complaining about single crown
  • 11 5
 They should be complaining about the MoCo damper. I think don't think a 180mm fork with that bad of a damper should even exist.
  • 4 6
 @jeremy3220: yari existed for years without anybody compaining
  • 5 1
 @Noeserd: Yari existed for years with everyone saying it got quickly out of it's depth on big hits. However, its like it was deliberately hobbled as my old MoCo Boxxers never spiked like my 10+ year younger Yaris did
  • 4 1
 @Noeserd: I owned one and I complained a lot until I got a better fork. MoCo is terrible at handling repeated hits. Ok if the trail is smooth or the obstacles have a lot of space between them.
  • 3 0
 @jeremy3220: I agree, motion control isn't very good. Any version of the charger is miles ahead.
  • 1 0
 @Noeserd: You must be joking
  • 1 0
 @Noeserd: probably jeremy was complaining too quietly
  • 3 0
 Okay i might have talked a bit too sure, sorry
  • 1 0
 Considering it's just as heavy as a dual crown Boxxer... with less travel. Just go full DH!
  • 1 0
 I wonder how heavy my old 180mm domain coil was back in the day...
  • 1 0
 @hamncheez: I dunno but you've just reminded me of the Argyle.... that was a big 'un
  • 2 4
 Domain vs Z2 shootout
  • 2 0
 Both have completely different purposes so probably not
  • 1 0
 Not a fair comparison. You got 38 lowers vs 34...
  • 1 0
 Z2 is like pike or 34?
  • 3 0
 I think you mean the Z1 which is much closer in purpose.

Post a Comment



