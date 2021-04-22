RockShox Announces New $549 Domain Fork





The Domain has returned to RockShox's lineup, this time as a more affordable version of the Zeb that was launched last year. Like the Zeb, it has 38mm aluminum stanchions, up to 180mm of travel, and is aimed at aggressive riders looking for a burly single crown fork, a category that includes the eMTB crowd.At $549 it costs $450 USD less than the highest end Zeb, a price difference that's achieved via the use of different materials and a simpler damper. The lower cost also comes with a weight penalty of around 300 grams compared to the Zeb. Domain RC Details



Wheel Size: 27.5", 29"

Travel: 150, 160, 170, 180mm

Offset: 44mm

Stanchions: 38mm aluminum

Damper: Motion Control RC

Claimed weight: 2,540g / 5.6lb

Price: $549 USD

Available: July 2021

More info: rockshox.com

Details

The Domain uses RockShox's Motion Control damper





While the Domain shares the same stanchion diameter with the Zeb, its stanchions are constructed from 6000 series aluminum instead of the 7000 series aluminum used on the Zeb. That means the internal diameters are slightly different, and as such each fork requires its own specific air spring.The Domain uses a 15 x 110mm bolt on thru-axle, and has a direct mount 200mm brake mount – no tiny cross-country rotors allowed here. Aftermarket versions have 1.5” tapered steerer tubes, but RockShox does offer a 1.8” tapered option to their OEM customers.A Motion Control RC damper resides in the right leg of the fork, with an external dial on the top that's used to adjust the amount of low speed compression, and a rebound dial on the bottom. On the air spring side, the amount of end stroke ramp up is adjustable with up to three Bottomless Tokens.The Domain will accept RockShox's higher end Charger 2.1 damper, and riders who decide to take that route will be able to purchase an upgrade kit for $330 USD. There's also an $42 upgrade kit that can be used to upgrade the base model Domain R to the RC version, which adds external low speed compression adjustment. The Domain will ship with a flexible fender that can be zip-tied on, and it's also compatible with the bolt-on fender used on the Zeb that can be purchased separately.Given its pricepoint and features list, I'd expect to see the Domain becoming a common sight on more budget oriented e-bikes and some enduro / freeride machines in the coming months. One is on the way for testing, and we'll report back once we see how it stacks up.