RockShox Revive the Judy

Judy – She's back! And She’s ready for the future.



Plus fun and plus control, for all:



Who says entry level bikes can’t get all the latest features and performance? Judy is built around a brand new chassis, designed with the same philosophy of the award-winning Pike for the demands of modern mountain biking: stiff, yet very light. Boost™ means room for Plus tires, up to 2.8” in both the 27.5” and 29” models, while Torque Cap compatibility adds additional stiffness and steering precision.









Bringing a legendary name forward, Judy Gold is definitely ready for the future with 2.8” tire compatibility in both 27.5” and 29” version. It’s also packed full of trail tech with Motion Control™ RL damping, OneLoc remote compatibility and Fast Black upper tubes for that unmistakable RockShox look and performance.





Judy Gold RL

• Intended Use: XC/Trail

• 80-120mm travel

• Fast Black aluminum upper tubes

• Performance-based Motion Control™ RL damper

• Compatible with OneLoc remote

• Solo Air spring

• 2.8” maximum tire compatibility for both 27.5” and 29” models (27.5”x3.0” tires fit in the 29” model)

• All new Boost™-specific chassis: light yet stiff

• New low profile integrated remote spool

• New air pressure guide maximizes performance for E-MTB applications

• Availability: OEM only, select aftermarket options to be announced



Technologies

Motion Control™

Oneloc

Solo Air™

Boost™

Maxle Lite/Stealth™

Torque Caps™



Availability: April 2017

MSRP: $380-450 USD / €420-500 / £360-425













