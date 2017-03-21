PRESS RELEASES

RockShox Revive the Judy

Mar 20, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Judy – She's back! And She’s ready for the future.

Plus fun and plus control, for all:

Who says entry level bikes can’t get all the latest features and performance? Judy is built around a brand new chassis, designed with the same philosophy of the award-winning Pike for the demands of modern mountain biking: stiff, yet very light. Boost™ means room for Plus tires, up to 2.8” in both the 27.5” and 29” models, while Torque Cap compatibility adds additional stiffness and steering precision.



Bringing a legendary name forward, Judy Gold is definitely ready for the future with 2.8” tire compatibility in both 27.5” and 29” version. It’s also packed full of trail tech with Motion Control™ RL damping, OneLoc remote compatibility and Fast Black upper tubes for that unmistakable RockShox look and performance.


Judy Gold RL
• Intended Use: XC/Trail
• 80-120mm travel
• Fast Black aluminum upper tubes
• Performance-based Motion Control™ RL damper
• Compatible with OneLoc remote
• Solo Air spring
• 2.8” maximum tire compatibility for both 27.5” and 29” models (27.5”x3.0” tires fit in the 29” model)
• All new Boost™-specific chassis: light yet stiff
• New low profile integrated remote spool
• New air pressure guide maximizes performance for E-MTB applications
• Availability: OEM only, select aftermarket options to be announced

Technologies
Motion Control™
Oneloc
Solo Air™
Boost™
Maxle Lite/Stealth™
Torque Caps™

Availability: April 2017
MSRP: $380-450 USD / €420-500 / £360-425
RockShox Judy





RockShox Judy




Judy Silver brings the benefits of Boost™ to bold new places with 2.8” tire compatibility in both 27.5” and 29” versions, and delivers proven RockShox technologies such as the Solo Air™ spring and the easy to use TurnKey™ damper with lockout.

Judy Silver TK Details
• Intended Use: XC/Trail
• 80-120mm travel
• Proven TurnKey™ damping
• PopLoc remote compatible
• Lightweight Solo Air™ spring
• 2.8” maximum tire compatibility for both 27.5” and 29” models (27.5”x3.0” tires fit in the 29” model)
• Steel upper tubes with Satin Nickel finish
• All new Boost™-specific chassis: light yet stiff
•New air pressure guide maximizes performance for E-MTB applications

Technologies
Poploc
Turnkey™
Solo Air™
Boost™
Maxle Lite/Stealth™
Torque Caps™


www.rockshox.com


MENTIONS: @SramMedia


28 Comments

  • + 11
 Great job Rock Shox.
Now we need a new Totem Solo Air
Charger damper
40mm stanchions
26 plus and 27,5 compatible
20x110mm axle(old but gold)
2300 grams
  • + 3
 and coil
  • + 5
 +the cool totem pole graphics on the stancions in gold
  • + 1
 Judy does singletrack
  • + 5
 When are they going to resurrect PSYLO?
  • + 1
 I still have the fork...v brake. 26 inch. Am I that old?
  • + 1
 @kilazilla: Hehehehe! Great Fork - U-Turn System.
  • + 1
 Pike is the name
  • + 2
 But give it raised lettering like the Duke
  • + 5
 What about the totem?
  • + 1
 Bbf big beautiful Fork
  • + 2
 rockshox, we want a damn single crown coil. i don't want to see anything else released from sram until we have it.
  • + 1
 My 2010 Domain 318 is still going strong! 180mm of coily goodness.
  • + 1
 The 80-120mm market is disappearing quickly..........130mm is the baseline for most XC/Trail bikes. If RS wants to hit one out of the park bring back the Totem
  • + 1
 Judy is back. I rode her so hard her old elastomers broke. Judy use to be a hot item back in the day.
  • + 2
 What diameter stanchions?
  • + 1
 32mm for sure.
  • + 1
 I'll take a guess and say 32 millimeters it is cross country
  • + 2
 No Judy XL? She was a real gem on my Giant ATX 1100!
  • + 1
 Or Judy DH, I had one of those Smile
  • + 2
 You think Risse might resurrect the Gem cartridge as an upgrade too?
  • + 1
 Great so where are these 29 2.8 tires?
  • + 1
 Nothing but disappointment. Not eggplant, no dual crown, no booties....smh
  • + 1
 Uh what size stanchions? 32mm?
  • + 1
 Needs more buzz words, er, I mean "technologies"
  • + 1
 Bring back the red world cup lowers and crowns too
  • + 1
 I just had so many flashbacks. A few of them good, too.
Post a Comment



