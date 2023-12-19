RockShox Trek Race Team Disbands, Confirms Rumour That Vali Höll Will Be On New Team for 2024

Dec 19, 2023
by Sarah Moore  


In 2021, RockShox and Trek joined forces to form the RockShox Trek Race Team and signed a roster of gravity-focused racers all under the age of 21, including Vali Höll. Today, the team has announced that they are bidding farewell to the world stage, meaning that Höll will most definitely be on a new team for 2024.


bigquotesEvery story starts with the potential for dreams to come true. In 2021, @rockshox_trek_raceteam emerged onto the World Cup circuit embodying this spirit of youth and chasing the allure of glory. With 14 World Cup podiums, 8 World Cup wins, 2 World Championship Titles, and 2 World Cup Elite Overall titles, we’d say they found it.

As the sun sets on 2023, the RockShox Trek Race Team bids farewell to the world stage. Its legacy, etched in the racetracks, podiums, and titles, symbolizes the union of youth and glory. While this may be “The Finish” for the RockShox Trek Race Team, a new dawn awaits these riders on the next chapter of their careers, and we couldn’t be more proud of how far they’ve come and where the sport is headed next.RockShox/Trek Race Team


Höll had a spectacular 2023 season on the team, securing the most Elite women's race wins alongside the World Champ and World Cup overall titles and undoubtedly received several offers ahead of the 2024 season.

As to whether the rumour we've heard that Höll has signed for YT is true, we have yet to receive confirmation.

Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Racing Rumours RockShox Trek Vali Holl


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,205 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
10 Things I Loved in 2023: Mike Kazimer
51704 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Product of the Year Nominees
41521 views
Dario DiGiulio's 2024 Predictions
38296 views
Mike Kazimer's 2024 Predictions
36977 views
10 Things I Loved in 2023: Seb Stott
35092 views
10 Things I Loved in 2023: Dario DiGiulio
34766 views
Wethepeople Release 'Swamp Master' Full Suspension BMX
33223 views
First Look: Carbon Wasp Truffle - A UK-Made Carbon Downcountry Bike
32635 views

24 Comments
  • 9 0
 Redbull should just hurry up and start their own series. Call it “Very fast cycling down a mountain, against the clock, around the world, sporting events”
No conflict of interest.
  • 1 0
 They just published their calendar, just call the crankworks DH races "hardlines" and the championship is ready...
  • 9 1
 All racing will be done via the commencal spec series.
  • 5 0
 I had this thought yesterday where the only people are racing all one the same bike hahahah. Seeming less absurd by the day
  • 4 0
 Lots of ‘privateers’ for 2024 by the looks of it, or at least riders only getting product / race support and no salaries.

Vali is a young talent so will be fine I’m sure.
  • 1 0
 wink wink
  • 3 0
 Actually laughed at this line "Its legacy, etched in the racetracks, podiums, and titles, symbolizes the union of youth and glory."

Uhhhh, yeah I don't think anyone is going to be sitting around in a decade going "Hey remember when Trek/Rockshox had a DH team for 2 years!? Wow, what a legacy that was!!!"
  • 1 0
 I love when companies try too hard to be different when they are the farthest thing from different.
  • 3 1
 i wonder how much of these exits are financially motivated versus otherwise. one would think completely financially motivated but is there any merit to a team saying FU to UCI/Disco? probably not?
  • 5 0
 I'd wager approximately 100% of them
  • 1 0
 Big money to run a World Cup team, millions a year I would imagine.
  • 1 0
 And by that I mean multiple waged top riders, fully staffed support etc.
  • 1 0
 Can be both, right? A financial decision can be driven by the fact that brands are expecting less of a return on their investment with the mess that UCI and WarnerMedia are making.
  • 2 1
 Trek Factory doesn't have any females on the team, unless my research has led me astray. I'd be surprised if she doesn't end up with Trek Factory Racing, its hard to imagine that many other teams would have the budget to pay a star like here.
  • 4 2
 Officially loosing two more teams this week... Pretty rough for DH, hopefully this lights a fire under UCI to figure their stuff out.
  • 1 0
 WHAT?!? does this mean companies in a highly niche sport are having a hard time funding teams of multiple professionals traveling around the world without any direct payoff during a market wide slump? Shocking.
  • 1 0
 Anyone else tired of every word (almost) in headlines starting with a capital letter?
  • 1 0
 Yup, also the "Trek are...." or "Specialized have....." stuff.
  • 1 0
 I think Trek just wants to use Fox stuff! I'll show myself out.....
  • 2 2
 Racing may be taking a bit of hiatus next year, or so it seems...
  • 1 1
 Loris back to Santa Cruz?
  • 4 0
 Loris rides for Trek Factory Racing. Different team.
  • 1 0
 He’s on trek factory, different team
  • 1 0
 doubtful, TRF's Instagram post last week mentions "2024 is going to be a fun one" featuring a pic of Loris

www.instagram.com/p/C0w8lY_uIm2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA=







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.033169
Mobile Version of Website