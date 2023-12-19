RockShox Trek Race Team Disbands, Confirms Rumour That Vali Höll Will Be On New Team for 2024

Every story starts with the potential for dreams to come true. In 2021, @rockshox_trek_raceteam emerged onto the World Cup circuit embodying this spirit of youth and chasing the allure of glory. With 14 World Cup podiums, 8 World Cup wins, 2 World Championship Titles, and 2 World Cup Elite Overall titles, we’d say they found it.



As the sun sets on 2023, the RockShox Trek Race Team bids farewell to the world stage. Its legacy, etched in the racetracks, podiums, and titles, symbolizes the union of youth and glory. While this may be “The Finish” for the RockShox Trek Race Team, a new dawn awaits these riders on the next chapter of their careers, and we couldn’t be more proud of how far they’ve come and where the sport is headed next. — RockShox/Trek Race Team