RockShox Trek Race Team Disbands, Confirms Rumour That Vali Höll Will Be On New Team for 2024

In 2021, RockShox and Trek joined forces to form the RockShox Trek Race Team
and signed a roster of gravity-focused racers all under the age of 21, including Vali Höll. Today, the team has announced that they are bidding farewell to the world stage, meaning that Höll will most definitely be on a new team for 2024.
|Every story starts with the potential for dreams to come true. In 2021, @rockshox_trek_raceteam emerged onto the World Cup circuit embodying this spirit of youth and chasing the allure of glory. With 14 World Cup podiums, 8 World Cup wins, 2 World Championship Titles, and 2 World Cup Elite Overall titles, we’d say they found it.
As the sun sets on 2023, the RockShox Trek Race Team bids farewell to the world stage. Its legacy, etched in the racetracks, podiums, and titles, symbolizes the union of youth and glory. While this may be “The Finish” for the RockShox Trek Race Team, a new dawn awaits these riders on the next chapter of their careers, and we couldn’t be more proud of how far they’ve come and where the sport is headed next.—RockShox/Trek Race Team
Höll had a spectacular 2023 season on the team, securing the most Elite women's race wins alongside the World Champ and World Cup overall titles and undoubtedly received several offers ahead of the 2024 season.
As to whether the rumour we've heard
that Höll has signed for YT is true, we have yet to receive confirmation.
No conflict of interest.
Vali is a young talent so will be fine I’m sure.
Uhhhh, yeah I don't think anyone is going to be sitting around in a decade going "Hey remember when Trek/Rockshox had a DH team for 2 years!? Wow, what a legacy that was!!!"
www.instagram.com/p/C0w8lY_uIm2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA=