Review: RockShox Vivid - Shock Week 2023

RockShox Vivid Ultimate



Shiny and new, the RockShox Vivid is the freshest shock in this week's lineup. The Vivid name was long dormant in the RockShox catalog, so it's fitting that the reintroduction of that model came with a host of new features and the highest level of refinement their team has put into a shock to date. There are some significant performance claims being made here, primarily around the coil-like performance that the Vivid is supposed to deliver. If true, it could very well be the new benchmark for downhill air shocks. For all the pertinent details, head over to the First Ride article from the initial launch. Vivid Ultimate Details

• 2-position Threshold lever

• High-speed compression - 5 clicks

• Low-speed compression - 5 clicks

• Hydraulic bottom-out - 5 clicks

• Low-speed rebound - 20 clicks

• Weight: 738 grams

• Price: $699-729 USD

• rockshox.com

Setup

Big knurled LSC knob.

Climbing

HSC and Threshold. HBO up top.

Descending

Gotta love the sag gradient.

Rebound knob. And cheeky little 3 mil.

In keeping with the entirety of the current RockShox lineup, the new Vivid is relatively painless to set up, thanks to the limited clicker positions, sag gradients, and ease of on-trail adjustment. The 5 clicks of high and low compression damping offer distinct differences between each spot, making bracketing single clicks fairly easy to grasp. Thanks to the handy little 3mm knob attached to the rebound adjuster, you can make any needed compression adjustments on trail without needing extra tools.We were aiming for about 18-20mm of sag on the Nomad, which for my riding weight of about 180 lb resulted in 215 psi in the air can. My rebound was usually either 7 or 8 clicks from closed, and I typically ran the LSC and HSC in the middle setting. Hydraulic bottom out was +1 from center. I found the LSC was the adjuster I was most prone to changing for different tracks, though the middle position strikes a pretty ideal balance on the Nomad.The Vivid's Threshold lever provides a very firm platform, just shy of a full-on lockout. I like this binary-feeling approach to a shock lockout for two reasons: One, it really shores things up for paved climbs and smooth fire roads; Two, you know pretty quickly if you accidentally left it on for the descent. Because it's so firm, I don't ever use it on trail, but if you subscribe to the Henry Quinney method, then your shock should actually be softer for the climbs anyway. The Vivid is sensitive enough to hum through all the littlest bumps on your way up trail, and has excellent grip in loose and steep terrain.Put succinctly, the Vivid looks and feels like a RockShox Float X2. Take that as a compliment, because the best-in-class sensitivity of the X2 had pretty much been unchallenged until now. Not merely matching performance, the Vivid also offers some distinct RockShox features that are unique to their lineup. One attribute that really stands out from the crowd is just how quiet the shock is, hardly making a peep even under great duress.That quiet performance fades away nicely, but there's no mystery that the Vivid is working very well underneath you. We were hugely impressed with how well the shock performed on our test Nomads, and it has handled very different kinematics with equal composure. Some bikes might benefit from the external control of high speed rebound, which is present on the competing X2, but you could make a vice-versa argument for the adjustable hydraulic bottom out that the Vivid has and the X2 lacks.Ultimately the two are neck and neck, and most of the decision will come down to brand preference, which of those two settings you'd rather have, and whether you want every possible click in the range (X2) or relative simplicity of setup (Vivid). Time will tell if the Vivid's durability is up to the 100-hour service standard they've laid out, but if it proves to be that burly, then that might be the detail that puts it ahead of the Fox shock in competition for best beefy air shock.As to whether it's a true competitor to an actual coil shock, the jury is still out, though the competition may be close there as well. We're planning some side-by-side comparisons for the long term review, so stay tuned for that. In the meantime, I'm willing to say that the increased tunability and lighter weight might put the Vivid above a coil shock on the right bike, for the right person.