RockShox's Reverb AXS XPLR Dropper is For More Than Just Gravel

It even employs the same dual-adjust head as the mountain bike version, and you can also control it with the normal Reverb remote that you'd run on a mountain bike handlebar. Internally, however, it's very different from a standard Reverb. It's only available in a 27.2mm diameter, meaning those who aren't letting go of their steel hardtails now have a wireless Reverb option, while riders who don't need more travel but have larger seat tube (most droppers are either 30.9mm or 31.6mm) can shim the shorty e-Verb to fit.



Thing is, that smaller, 27.2mm diameter necessitated a complete redesign of the standard Reverb's hydraulic internals.



The XPLR dropper offers either 50mm or 70mm of drop and can also be turned into a suspension seat post with the push of a button.