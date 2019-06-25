RockShox's Updated Reverb Stealth Gets the Squishy Post-Fixing Vent Valve

When RockShox debuted the original Reverb back in 2010, you'd still find resistance to the idea of a dropper post. ''I have a quick-release,'' was one common retort, often followed up with something about how they can ride just fine with their post doing its best flagpole imitation. I wonder if those people are still holding out nine years later? There have been a bunch of different versions of the Reverb in that time, too, with the hose going inside the frame courtesy of the original Reverb Stealth in 2011, followed by a whole bunch of seal and internal updates over the years, a completely new remote not too long ago, and some more recent long-travel options.
Over that same time, much of the competition has made wholesale design changes to their own droppers. But the Reverb? RockShox has stuck with hydraulic internals and actuation from the get-go, something that sets it apart from everyone else's cable-actuated droppers. RockShox has certainly taken a Darwinian approach, and the latest evolution sees them bring the squishy post-fixing Vent Valve from their wireless Reverb AXS
to the Stealth.
Don't worry, the new Stealth got the AXS' Vent Valve, but not its $800 USD price tag; it goes for $349 USD with the standard remote, or $399 USD if you want the much more ergonomic 1X lever. All the usual diameters are accounted for (30.9, 31.6, 34.9mm), and the new shorter overall lengths are 301mm, 351mm, 414mm, 467mm, and 519.5mm. A shorter outer tube means there's room for more travel, of course, with the new Stealth going all the way up to 200mm, so your post can have more travel than your bike. There are 100, 125, 150, and 175mm options, too.
What exactly is Vent Valve? It's pretty much what it sounds like, a built-in valve that lets you bleed air from the Reverb's hydraulic system. Oil can't really be compressed, but we all know that air is squishy, and that explains the dreaded sinking Reverb. If that happens with your Vent Valve-equipped Reverb Stealth, you push and hold the button that's hidden under the rail clamps (pictured to the right) while simultaneously compressing the post. The result should be a rock solid Reverb. Sorry, you can't retro-fit Vent Valve to older Reverbs.
RockShox has done some more massaging to the Reverb's internals as well, and they're saying the result is a 50-percent reduction in the force required to lower the post. The changes include new hydraulic fluid from Maxima, new grease, and a new internal floating piston, all of which is said to ''result in faster actuation and return speed in all conditions.''
