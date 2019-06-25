RockShox's Updated Reverb Stealth Gets the Squishy Post-Fixing Vent Valve

What exactly is Vent Valve? It's pretty much what it sounds like, a built-in valve that lets you bleed air from the Reverb's hydraulic system. Oil can't really be compressed, but we all know that air is squishy, and that explains the dreaded sinking Reverb. If that happens with your Vent Valve-equipped Reverb Stealth, you push and hold the button that's hidden under the rail clamps (pictured to the right) while simultaneously compressing the post. The result should be a rock solid Reverb. Sorry, you can't retro-fit Vent Valve to older Reverbs.



RockShox has done some more massaging to the Reverb's internals as well, and they're saying the result is a 50-percent reduction in the force required to lower the post. The changes include new hydraulic fluid from Maxima, new grease, and a new internal floating piston, all of which is said to ''result in faster actuation and return speed in all conditions.''

