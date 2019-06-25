PINKBIKE TECH

RockShox's Updated Reverb Stealth Gets the Squishy Post-Fixing Vent Valve

Jun 25, 2019
by Mike Levy  
RockShox Reverb Stealth

When RockShox debuted the original Reverb back in 2010, you'd still find resistance to the idea of a dropper post. ''I have a quick-release,'' was one common retort, often followed up with something about how they can ride just fine with their post doing its best flagpole imitation. I wonder if those people are still holding out nine years later? There have been a bunch of different versions of the Reverb in that time, too, with the hose going inside the frame courtesy of the original Reverb Stealth in 2011, followed by a whole bunch of seal and internal updates over the years, a completely new remote not too long ago, and some more recent long-travel options.

Over that same time, much of the competition has made wholesale design changes to their own droppers. But the Reverb? RockShox has stuck with hydraulic internals and actuation from the get-go, something that sets it apart from everyone else's cable-actuated droppers. RockShox has certainly taken a Darwinian approach, and the latest evolution sees them bring the squishy post-fixing Vent Valve from their wireless Reverb AXS to the Stealth.


RockShox Reverb Stealth


Don't worry, the new Stealth got the AXS' Vent Valve, but not its $800 USD price tag; it goes for $349 USD with the standard remote, or $399 USD if you want the much more ergonomic 1X lever. All the usual diameters are accounted for (30.9, 31.6, 34.9mm), and the new shorter overall lengths are 301mm, 351mm, 414mm, 467mm, and 519.5mm. A shorter outer tube means there's room for more travel, of course, with the new Stealth going all the way up to 200mm, so your post can have more travel than your bike. There are 100, 125, 150, and 175mm options, too.

What exactly is Vent Valve? It's pretty much what it sounds like, a built-in valve that lets you bleed air from the Reverb's hydraulic system. Oil can't really be compressed, but we all know that air is squishy, and that explains the dreaded sinking Reverb. If that happens with your Vent Valve-equipped Reverb Stealth, you push and hold the button that's hidden under the rail clamps (pictured to the right) while simultaneously compressing the post. The result should be a rock solid Reverb. Sorry, you can't retro-fit Vent Valve to older Reverbs.

RockShox has done some more massaging to the Reverb's internals as well, and they're saying the result is a 50-percent reduction in the force required to lower the post. The changes include new hydraulic fluid from Maxima, new grease, and a new internal floating piston, all of which is said to ''result in faster actuation and return speed in all conditions.''
RockShox Reverb Stealth


63 Comments

  • + 38
 "RockShox has certainly taken a Darwinian approach", also known as product testing on end consumers.
  • + 6
 This is real. When I climb, it's become routine to press my button every minute or so to re-extend the travel that I lost just by sitting and climbing. I should really buy a new post, but I'm not made of money.
  • + 1
 They should have done 9 years of R&D instead and then BAM! Release a late and expensive product to the market!
  • - 2
 But so did Race Face and e13. Seems like it's an industry-wide approach.
  • + 16
 @Jvhowube: oneup.
  • + 4
 @Lagr1980: for real. The best.
  • + 6
 @Jvhowube: The Fox Transfer is the way to go. Most reliable post out there. Which is why you see other companies licensing the design.
  • + 10
 @chriskneeland: sorry but bikeyoke revive is best in class
  • + 2
 @Jvhowube: lol i do this exact same thing. its so annoying
  • + 1
 @Jvhowube: or get it serviced?
  • + 17
 So it's a hard to access Revive lever? Just get the real thing. A Bikeyoke Revive. They cost the same.
  • + 5
 I agree this is the way to go if they're similar cost. I've used quite a few droppers over the years and the Revive is my favorite because it has zero side-side/fore-aft play in the seatpost. Also the revive function of resetting the hydraulics has worked every time I've needed it (only a few times). Definitely my favorite post I've ever used and currently at 2.5 years with no service and still seems to work like new.
  • + 3
 Yeah I don't get it. Taking off the saddle is a pain, even to access the valve to add air to other brands posts. Which you basically have to do once per season. This just feels like another chore to do with a reverb. Add it to the list of bleeding once every few weeks. With the amount of solid competition out there, I don't know who is buying sram dropper these days.
  • + 1
 @gbeaks33: the bike companies, because they get a better deal if they buy as a package with shocks & drivetrain
  • + 17
 My God, who would by a hydraulically actuated post for $350 in 2019???
  • + 10
 SRAM really lives in it's own world. Every single other dropper post brand is on v2.0-3.0, often just to fix minor gripes like lever ergonomics. But SRAM, with one of the least reliable posts in existence...for like 8 years running...says "eh, it's good, lets just make it longer and put some new graphics on it". To add insult to injury, it's also among the most expensive posts in existence.
  • + 0
 Reverb has been through A1, A2, B2 and now this, so that's version 4 at least, plus two iterations of lever design. ANd it's mid price, plenty out there more expensive, like Fox, BikeYoke, etc.
  • + 1
 @honourablegeorge: Those are not significant redesigns, just tweaks. So to go with my analogy - v1.1, v1.2, v1.3 etc.

Also both the Transfer ($344) and Revive ($379) have been and are still cheaper than the Reverb ($399).
  • + 6
 I have a Brand-X ascend dropper that I paid around $100 that blows this out of water at a fraction of the cost. Save your money people. Never understood the need to buy an expensive dropper. They all do the same thing and pretty much any brand is more reliable than the Reverb
  • + 1
 e13 is the only post that has been less reliable for me.
  • + 1
 Having tried the X-fusion recently I'm inclined to agree
  • + 5
 The Reverb post has always been a great example of over-engineering. Hydraulics in a brake system make sense to allow for increased power over a cable, but what's the benefit of a hydraulic actuated seat-post, except to force you to pay to get the damned thing serviced (at least) every year?
  • + 8
 I guess everyone can stop venting and start venting....
  • + 6
 The only company that can make a garbage product for 10+ years and still be in business.
  • + 2
 OEM Masters
  • + 1
 The Apple of bikes.
  • + 2
 My LBS refused to rebuild my Reverb because they literally felt badly taking my money. My Reverb dropper post is bricked. With so many great options out there at a similar or lower price point, no idea why anyone would choose to buy this product. Total turd.
  • + 4
 The hydraulic line has never made much sense to me, and at the cost of nearly 2 OneUp posts I think this is gonna continue to be a hard pass.
  • + 4
 My OneUp dropper goes to 210mm, doesn’t need bleeding or venting & cost half as much. Go home RockShox, you’re drunk.
  • + 1
 I have had every version of the reverb. They all broke. Got another one stock on my 2019 bike and it lasted about 9 rides. Just got a new one back on warranty. I wish they would have just gave me this new one so I could try it. But I bet its just going to break again. You cant even sell brand new take offs for $175. Garbage. 9point8 and Fox get my money.
  • + 1
 9 years too late for me 2 Reverb with constant issues swapped our with a KS and a Fox Transfer. KS was easy to dismantle and service, Transfer is still going strong and has not missed a beat or been serviced in 2 and a half years! The length of time I've gotten out of it i'll just replace it no qualms when it eventually goes! RS, love your suspension products but your droppers really do suck
  • + 5
 Why not just fix the issue of air entering the system in the first place?
  • + 1
 So now you need to take your seat off to bleed your reverb, would it not be better some where it did not just cause a different problem or does it come with a seat with a hole in it?
  • + 4
 If you want to spend $400 on a dropper post, get a bikeyoke revive.
  • + 4
 Buy a One Up. They have a 210 that costs half as much.
  • + 2
 Sorry SRAM nice try but I will not buy another Reverb....
I’ll give you a few a few million year to evolve into something reliable.
  • + 0
 I'm one of those hold outs. I see folks with them all the time where I ride, and they never get lowered unless they're climbing onto the bike. I honestly don't know where I'd ever use one. I also have really long legs, so I have no issue clearing my seat, and I like using my seat for leverage. I hear all the time how they're a game changer, but I just don't get it, and until I move to Pisgah or the North Shore, I'll save the weight, complexity, and money.
  • + 2
 i've had at least 5 brands of droppers (admitted gear whore), and the reverb was the absolute worst. remote crapped out on first ride, post died on the third ride.
  • + 1
 Alfred Pennyworth on seatposts: You squeezed and hammered them to the point of desperation. And in their desperation Rockshox turned to a product they didn't fully understand.
  • + 4
 Literally twice as expensive as more reliable competition.
  • + 4
 Does it work below 40 degrees?
  • + 2
 i hope you mean °C
  • + 0
 @vitality: -40 is the same in C and F.
  • + 0
 @vitality:
-40C and -40F are equal
  • + 4
 Cool. Still not interested.
  • + 3
 Sorry I don't have time to read this, I'm still servicing my old reverb.
  • + 3
 Good to see, although adding the vent to old reverbs is what is needed.
  • + 1
 If it werent for OEM, would they sell a single one?

Also, the squishy centimeter or so was actually kinda nice on mine. Made it like a suspension post.
  • + 1
 The only people I ever see using Reverbs are racers sponsored by Rockshox, and those who just bought a new bike specced with them while awaiting inevitable failure and replacement.

Seriously, who out there is thinking, "I need a new dropper post. I'm going to get a Reverb!"?
  • + 1
 Is there any benefit of hydraulic dropper vs cable actuated? The cable doesn't need to be as straight?
  • + 9
 Yes. Hydraulic actuation gives you more complication, higher cost, and the need to bleed the system every time you remove or install the post. Great features. SRAM - providing answers to questions no one asked since 1987.
  • + 4
 @TheRaven: haha spot on. I've had two reverbs and they've both been huge pains in the ass. Just switched to a oneup, massive improvement in just one ride.
  • + 1
 I’m sending my dropper back to sram because it has the squishy problem. I hope they replace it with this one ????????????
  • + 2
 so it's knock off from revive reverse engineering at its finest
  • + 2
 Yes, but with a less accessible reset button so SRAM can fix that in 2020 with another update. Or maybe they'll buy Revive.
  • + 1
 But it was already fixed three years ago in 2016?

www.pinkbike.com/news/rockshox-revamps-reverb-dropper-post-2016.html
  • + 1
 @JamieMcL: You mean they fixed the reset button (or Vent button) position 3 years before its release ? Wow.
  • + 1
 I wonder what the oem cost is on these. Sram must throw one in for free with a full nx group
  • + 1
 Can’t retro to last generation...Fail!
  • + 1
 Quick Release for Life!!!!!!
  • - 1
 Reverb no more, in its place is a PNW Bachelor
  • - 2
 Third
  • + 4
 You meant "turd", right?

Post a Comment



