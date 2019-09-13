Rockwell, Rusch, Westerlund & Neenan to be Inducted into Mountain Bike Hall of Fame

By now we all know that Mike Sinyard introduced the first widely accepted mass-produced mountain bike, the ‘Stumpjumper’. But the man who actually conceived the bike, built the first prototype and convinced Sinyard to put it into production, was someone else entirely, a nearby framebuilder from Santa Cruz.Neenan combined the 700c British style ‘Rough Stuff’ bikes with the 26-inch wheel favored by the Kulnkers in North Bay and combined the two to form the first prototype Stumpjumper. He became so excited that he quickly approached Sinyard about putting this idea into production and before long he was in Japan overseeing their creation. Tim’s work was an immediate hit with the first two shipments sold out before they landed, and the modern mountain bike was born.