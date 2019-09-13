Rockwell, Rusch, Westerlund & Neenan to be Inducted into Mountain Bike Hall of Fame

This weekend will see the induction of four more mountain bike legends into the Marin Museum of Mountain Biking's Hall of Fame - Myles Rockwell, Rebecca Rusch, Derek Westerlund and Tim Neenan.
The Hall of Fame has been running since 1988 to "celebrate the people, places, bikes and races from the entire world of mountain biking" and now has over 150 inductees including riders, frame builders and even trail advocacy groups.
The four latest inductees include a legendary filmmaker, two American riders and a man behind one of the most famous bikes ever. Here's some more information:Rebecca Rusch
Despite only transitioning into mountain biking at the age of 38, Rebecca Rusch has rapidly picked up the title of Queen of Pain as the 3x solo 24-Hour Solo Mountain Bike World Champion, 4x Leadville 100 winner and multiple-time national champion. She also holds female course records for the Kopkelli Trail from Moab to Fruita and the Trans Andes Challenge.
Just as impressive is her work off the bike though, following her 1,200 mile ride on the Ho Chi Minh trail
, she committed to raising money to clear unexploded ordnance and has so far raised $500,000. She also encourages greater cycling participation from the Ladies Lounge at the Sea Otter Classic through to the Wheel Girls bike camps for teens and her own Rusch Academy.
Myles Rockwell
The last American to be elite men's downhill World Champion and the only man to be able to break Nico Vouilloz's stranglehold on the title, Myles Rockwell is a downhill racing legend. From first racing on the Yeti team alongside Missy Giove to joining Volvo Cannondale during the most lucrative period of downhill mountain biking's history, Rockwell saw the sport develop from its early beginnings to the international operation it is today. Despite being told in 1996 he would never ride again after a motorcycle accident, Rockwell returned and would eventually claim the biggest prize in the sport.
Today Rockwell continues to give back to the sport through his non-profit, Rockwell Ridewell, that mentors young riders who could not otherwise afford it.
Derek Westerlund
There's no doubt that freeriding totally transformed mountain biking, and the man who documented it all was Derek Westerlund. Derek's New World Disorder films brought a new style of mountain biking to the masses and contain some truly iconic moments. Westerlund produced these films for ten years before expanding his boundaries around the world with the epic Where the Trail Ends.
More than this though, Westerlund was there to document the early days of Red Bull Rampage, the events that would eventually become Crankworx and, with Red Bull, was part of the first team to put mountain biking on NBC and national television in the US.
Tim Neenan
By now we all know that Mike Sinyard introduced the first widely accepted mass-produced mountain bike, the ‘Stumpjumper’. But the man who actually conceived the bike, built the first prototype and convinced Sinyard to put it into production, was someone else entirely, a nearby framebuilder from Santa Cruz.
Neenan combined the 700c British style 'Rough Stuff' bikes with the 26-inch wheel favored by the Kulnkers in North Bay and combined the two to form the first prototype Stumpjumper. He became so excited that he quickly approached Sinyard about putting this idea into production and before long he was in Japan overseeing their creation. Tim's work was an immediate hit with the first two shipments sold out before they landed, and the modern mountain bike was born.
The inductees will be officially awarded their place at a ceremony on September 14.
