CushCore Tire Inserts Are Now Included on Select Rocky Mountain Models

PRESS RELEASE: CushCore

2022 Rocky Mountain Bikes equipped with CushCore

EWS star Jesse Melamed on the 2022 Rocky Mountain Altitude. Pic - Dave Trumpore 2022 Rocky Mountain Altitude Carbon 90 Rally. Pic - Dave Trumpore

Jesse Melamed

2022 Rocky Mountain Altitude Powerplay. Pic - Margus Riga Mountain bike legend Thomas Vanderham. Pic - Margus Riga

Thomas Vanderham

It wasn’t that long ago that things like a dropper post or tubeless tires/wheels were considered “controversial” accessories. Now, virtually every decent mountain bike comes standard with a dropper post and tubeless wheel sets. For 2022, Rocky Mountain and CushCore are introducing the next generation of innovation by offering CushCore tire inserts as standard equipment.Since 2018, the Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team has been racing with CushCore. Riders like Jesse Melamed have been “in the know” and have not raced without it for the past 4 years. Proven to work between the tape, CushCore is now standard equipment so anyone can ride with total confidence.Introducing the all new 2022 Altitude Powerplay. Featuring the next generation Dyname 4.0 drive system, with a high torque system, integrated new top tube display, all-new handlebar remote, a larger, removable battery, and of course, CushCore tire inserts front and rear. Rocky Mountain are proud to say that they have the best riding e-bike on the market.For more information and detailed spec’s check out Rocky Mountain Bikes and CushCore