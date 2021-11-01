CushCore Tire Inserts Are Now Included on Select Rocky Mountain Models

Nov 1, 2021
by Cush Core  

PRESS RELEASE: CushCore


It wasn’t that long ago that things like a dropper post or tubeless tires/wheels were considered “controversial” accessories. Now, virtually every decent mountain bike comes standard with a dropper post and tubeless wheel sets. For 2022, Rocky Mountain and CushCore are introducing the next generation of innovation by offering CushCore tire inserts as standard equipment.

2022 Rocky Mountain Bikes equipped with CushCore


Since 2018, the Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team has been racing with CushCore. Riders like Jesse Melamed have been “in the know” and have not raced without it for the past 4 years. Proven to work between the tape, CushCore is now standard equipment so anyone can ride with total confidence.

EWS star Jesse Melamed on the 2022 Rocky Mountain Altitude. Pic - Dave Trumpore
2022 Rocky Mountain Altitude Carbon 90 Rally. Pic - Dave Trumpore

“I found the consistency in cornering was so nice, it just dug in, the knobs dug in, and I felt my corner would just stay on its arc. Obviously, the impact protection on the front is nice, it does help the suspension, it damps a lot of the little things. We are hitting things so fast that one impact can ruin your run, so for me, why wouldn’t I run CushCore?”Jesse Melamed

Introducing the all new 2022 Altitude Powerplay. Featuring the next generation Dyname 4.0 drive system, with a high torque system, integrated new top tube display, all-new handlebar remote, a larger, removable battery, and of course, CushCore tire inserts front and rear. Rocky Mountain are proud to say that they have the best riding e-bike on the market.

2022 Rocky Mountain Altitude Powerplay. Pic - Margus Riga
Mountain bike legend Thomas Vanderham. Pic - Margus Riga

“I used CushCore for a few projects this year and I was really stoked with the results. I like the fact that the insert holds the bead and helps reduce burping under extreme cornering conditions. I also like the rim protection element.”Thomas Vanderham

For more information and detailed spec’s check out Rocky Mountain Bikes and CushCore.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Cushcore


Must Read This Week
[Update: 24-year-old Warehouse Worker Charged With Murder] Employee Found Dead at Jamis Bikes Headquarters
76188 views
First Look: Mondraker's New Enduro and Trail Bikes
55267 views
First Look: Canyon's Revised Spectral Family Has a Wheel Size For Every Style
43829 views
Video: Steve Peat Races 2006 vs 2021 V10 Race Bike Down Le Pleney
41116 views
First Look: Contra Bikes' Prototype 2.0 is a Steel, High Virtual Pivot Enduro Bike
39121 views
First Ride: 2022 Trek Rail 9.9 - More Battery Power & Updated Geometry
38981 views
First Look: Rocky Mountain Updates Altitude & Instinct Powerplay Models with Dyname 4.0 motor
38438 views
Bike Check: Brendan Fairclough's Unridden Red Bull Rampage Bike
37174 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007681
Mobile Version of Website