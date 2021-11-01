CushCore Tire Inserts Are Now Included on Select Rocky Mountain Models

PRESS RELEASE: CushCore
It wasn’t that long ago that things like a dropper post or tubeless tires/wheels were considered “controversial” accessories. Now, virtually every decent mountain bike comes standard with a dropper post and tubeless wheel sets. For 2022, Rocky Mountain and CushCore are introducing the next generation of innovation by offering CushCore tire inserts as standard equipment.2022 Rocky Mountain Bikes equipped with CushCore
Since 2018, the Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team has been racing with CushCore. Riders like Jesse Melamed have been “in the know” and have not raced without it for the past 4 years. Proven to work between the tape, CushCore is now standard equipment so anyone can ride with total confidence.
“I found the consistency in cornering was so nice, it just dug in, the knobs dug in, and I felt my corner would just stay on its arc. Obviously, the impact protection on the front is nice, it does help the suspension, it damps a lot of the little things. We are hitting things so fast that one impact can ruin your run, so for me, why wouldn’t I run CushCore?”
EWS star Jesse Melamed on the 2022 Rocky Mountain Altitude. Pic - Dave Trumpore
2022 Rocky Mountain Altitude Carbon 90 Rally. Pic - Dave Trumpore
– Jesse Melamed
Introducing the all new 2022 Altitude Powerplay. Featuring the next generation Dyname 4.0 drive system, with a high torque system, integrated new top tube display, all-new handlebar remote, a larger, removable battery, and of course, CushCore tire inserts front and rear. Rocky Mountain are proud to say that they have the best riding e-bike on the market.
“I used CushCore for a few projects this year and I was really stoked with the results. I like the fact that the insert holds the bead and helps reduce burping under extreme cornering conditions. I also like the rim protection element.”
2022 Rocky Mountain Altitude Powerplay. Pic - Margus Riga
Mountain bike legend Thomas Vanderham. Pic - Margus Riga
– Thomas Vanderham
