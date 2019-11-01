Rocky Mountain Announces Instinct Powerplay in Carbon

PRESS RELEASE: Rocky Mountain
The Instinct Powerplay carbon makes its official debut this week, rounding out the eMTB platform with three new models that feature a carbon front triangle. Until now, the Instinct Powerplay was only available with an alloy frame. With the new carbon models we’ve increased the strength, stiffness, and impact resistance of the frame, all while decreasing the overall weight of the bike.
Intended use: Trail
Travel: 140mm front / 140mm rear
Wheelsize: 29" (27.5+ ready)
Front triangle: Smoothwall carbon
Rear triangle: FORM alloy
Drive system: Dyname™ 3.0 with 108Nm of torque
Battery: 672Wh lithium-ion battery
Weight: 22.62 kg (49.9 lb), size medium
|The Instinct Powerplay has been an amazing tool for exploring new trails and seeing new places. What’s impressed me the most about the bike is that while the drive system is there to assist with climbing, there haven’t been any compromises of the bike’s descending capabilities. The Instinct Powerplay is really fun to ride on the downs and I feel like a hero on the climbs. Bring on the next adventure!” – Julia Hofmann
Geometry
Dyname™ 3.0 drive system
Designed in Canada, the Dyname™ 3.0 drive system is a sleek, lightweight, and powerful electric assist that pushes the boundaries of electric bikes. Its compact, low-mounted motor allows us to design electric mountain bikes to our suspension and handling standards—with proper geometry and ideal pivot placement. The system provides class-leading torque, ultra-quiet operation, instant power response, and super-fast charging.
We developed our own drive system, so we could maintain the geometry, handling, and ride characteristics that our bikes are known for. The other systems on the market today force frame designs to be compromised rather than seamlessly integrated like ours. Our battery is stored within the downtube of our frames and the drive system itself is nicely tucked above the bottom bracket at the base of the seat tube.
Our drive system allows for an instant, natural power response that makes for an intuitive ride thanks to an in-line torque sensor. With this sensor, the power rolls on and rolls off smoothly resulting in greater bike control from the rider. This means no more spinning out on climbs, you have the ability to soft pedal technical sections or tight switchbacks, and an overall increased level of confidence as you approach and exit corners.
672Wh Battery Charge fast, then charge hard
The 48v system provides super short charge times, taking just over two hours to reach 80% capacity of the available 672Wh lithium ion battery.
• From 0 to 80% charged: 2 hours 10 minutes
• From 0 to 95% charged: 2 hours 55 minutes
• From 0 to 100% charged: 3 hours 50 minutes
RIDE-9 adjustment system
The RIDE-9 adjustment system allows riders to quickly fine-tune their geometry and suspension with a pair of Allen keys. Nine configurations are possible thanks to two interlocking chips.
Smoothwall carbon
The new Instinct Powerplay carbon has a Smoothwall carbon front triangle. Smoothwall carbon delivers an industry leading stiffness-to-weight ratio, ride quality, and durability by eliminating excess resin and fibers. This is done by using rigid internal molds instead of traditional air bladders.
FORM alloy
The new Instinct Powerplay carbon models has a FORM alloy rear triangle. FORM tubesets utilize premium materials to meet our strict requirements. Each FORM tube that we create is engineered for its specific purpose within the frame, ensuring optimized strength, weight, and ride quality.
Smoothlink suspension
Smoothlink suspension is efficient yet supple when you’re on the pedals and across a wide range of gears. This four-bar suspension design philosophy features a controlled end-stroke and is centred on certain ride characteristics; each bike platform we develop balances variables like anti-squat, axle path, chain growth, rate curve, anti-rise, etc. to achieve the desired ride feel.
Pricing and availability
The Instinct Powerplay carbon is now available. Please head to your local Rocky Mountain dealer to see the bikes. Regional availability may vary. To find a Rocky Mountain dealer closest to you, visit www.bikes.com/dealers
.Instinct Powerplay Carbon 90:
$10,999 CAD / $8,599 USDInstinct Powerplay Carbon 70:
$9,899 CAD / $7,999 USDInstinct Powerplay Carbon 50:
$7,999 CAD / $6,699 USD
For more information on the Powerplay lineup, please visit www.bikes.com/powerplay
