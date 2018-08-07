PRESS RELEASES

Rocky Mountain Announces Less Expensive Instinct BC Edition

Aug 7, 2018
by Rocky Mountain Bicycles  

PRESS RELEASE: Rocky Mountain

Our BC Edition bikes are how our staff in Vancouver build their personal bikes, and for the first time we're releasing an alloy version of our Instinct BC Edition.

Designed with an optimized single-position link, aggressive geometry, and a long stroke shock that provides 155mm of rear travel, we’ve kitted out the Instinct Alloy 50 BC Edition with wide bars, big tires, ultra-stiff wheels, and more capable suspension. It smashes all-mountain lines, rails corners, and plows over everything in sight, while displaying all the climbing efficiency that makes the regular Instinct a crowd favourite.

Instinct Alloy 50 BC Edition

• Intended use: trail / enduro
• Wheel size: 29” Wide Trail and 27.5+ compatible
• Travel: 160mm front, 155mm rear
• FORM™ alloy frame
• Size: S - XL
• Weight: 32.3lbs (size Medium)
• Price: $3,699 USD / $4,999 CAD

Specs


Geometry



Details

• Max tire clearance is 29 x 2.6", and 27.5 x 2.8" (3.0" with low profile knobs)
• Bearings at all pivots, including at lower shock mount (compatible with aftermarket shocks as well)
• Blind pivots maximize heel clearance
• Light, tooled rear axle
• Ships with FSA extend-O-matic headset for swapping to 27.5+ wheels without negatively affecting handling
• Large headtube ports, full shift housing, large downtube access port, and internal shift and brake housing within the front triangle
• Accommodates longer dropper posts
• Chainstay and downtube protectors
• Integrated “Spirit Guide” chainguide, with 2-bolt ISCG05
• Dedicated link delivering 155mm of travel and fixed geometry
• 1x optimized design with wider main pivot
• Modern parts compatibility (boost spacing, metric shock lengths, post-mount 180mm brakes, etc.)
• All sizes fit a water bottle in the front triangle, even with a reservoir shock

More info on bikes.com.

6 Comments

  • + 4
 That is allot of bike for a good price!!! Will for sure be considering this as my next bike!
  • + 1
 5k for a less expensive model .....unreal how companies charge this kinda pedal bike.....and then try and call it a budget bike.....as my buddy coined it today.....the new wave of boutique mountain bike trails has now given birth to the ultra mountain chick bikes that we see today....
  • + 2
 Negged for "ultra mountain chick bikes"
  • + 1
 Negged for excessive use of ellipses and whining about price
  • + 3
 5k for what will likely be a 33 pound bike in large trim? Hard pass.
  • + 1
 My Mom wielded it - LOL

