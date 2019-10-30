Rocky Mountain Announces Limited Edition Instinct Carbon 99

Oct 30, 2019
by Rocky Mountain Bicycles  

PRESS RELEASE: Rocky Mountain

We're excited to announce the Instinct Carbon 99. Complete with custom paint job, wireless components, and top of the line everything, the Instinct just got that much better. There are only 20 Instinct Carbon 99's in the world, and they'll only be available for purchase in Canada and the United States.

With build highlights like a complete SRAM AXS™ drivetrain, RockShox suspension, RockShox Reverb AXS™ seatpost, Race Face’s Next R31 carbon wheels, and our own RIDE-9 adjustment system, this bike is truly special. No matter where you ride this bike will be the talk of the trail.

Instinct Carbon
KEY DETAILS

Intended use: Trail
Travel: 150mm front / 140mm rear
Wheelsize: 29" (27.5+ compatible)
Frame construction: Smoothwall carbon
Sizes: S - XL
Weight: 12.9 kg (28.4 lb), size medium

MODEL HIGHLIGHTS

Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS™
Brakes: SRAM G2 Ultimate w/ 180mm Centerline rotors
Suspension: RockShox Pike Ultimate RC2 150mm fork and Super Deluxe Ultimate RCT 210x55mm shock
Seatpost: RockShox Reverb AXS™
Wheelset: Race Face Next R31 carbon


This bike is all about standing out from the crowd. By only making a limited number of Instinct Carbon 99's, the custom paint job will always be unique and celebrated by Rocky Mountain fans. Over the years, we've reserved the "99" naming scheme for our highest end builds. This bike has an absolute dream build and we're excited to bring this out for 20 lucky riders.

We decided that a unique 99 build was order for the Instinct platform, as it's proven to be the most versatile platform in our lineup. 29" wheels, 150mm of front travel and 140mm of rear travel, the Instinct Carbon 99 was put together to be ready for anything from the dank North Shore to the Utah desert and everything in between.


RIDE-9 adjustment system
The RIDE-9 adjustment system allows riders to quickly fine-tune their geometry and suspension with a pair of Allen keys. Nine configurations are possible thanks to two interlocking chips.

Instinct Carbon
Instinct Carbon

Smoothwall carbon
Smoothwall carbon delivers an industry leading stiffness-to-weight ratio, ride quality, and durability by eliminating excess resin and fibers. This is done by using rigid internal molds instead of traditional air bladders. We then utilize different types of carbon in specific frame areas to maximize stiffness and impact resistance while minimizing overall weight.

Smoothlink suspension
Smoothlink suspension is efficient yet supple when you’re on the pedals and across a wide range of gears. This four-bar suspension design philosophy features a controlled end-stroke and is centred on certain ride characteristics; each bike platform we develop balances variables like anti-squat, axle path, chain growth, rate curve, anti-rise, etc. to achieve the desired ride feel.

Instinct Carbon


SRAM Eagle AXS™
We went with electronic shifting because it’s proven to perform flawlessly in all conditions and temperatures. The new XX1 Eagle AXS™ from SRAM requires very little maintenance, is simple to install, and provides incredible performance as a wireless shifting system.

Instinct Carbon

RockShox Ultimate suspension and Reverb AXS™
It's right there in the name - Ultimate. RockShox Pike and Super Deluxe Ultimate were the suspension of choice for the Instinct Carbon 99. For the dropper post we went with the matching Reverb AXS™ from RockShox to keep the cockpit tidy, uncluttered, and futuristic.

Instinct Carbon

Race Face Next R wheelset and cockpit
Starting under the Rocky Mountain roof back in 1993, Race Face components were birthed out of the necessity for burlier components. That mandate still exist today and that's why the Next R wheelset and components were chosen. With proven performance from the Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team, the components from Race Face are reliable, lightweight, and strong.

Instinct Carbon

Pricing and availability

Instinct Carbon 99: $13,499 CAD | $9,999 USD

There are only 20 Instinct Carbon 99's in the world and they're only available in Canada and the United States. Please contact your local Rocky Mountain dealer to order this special bike.

To find a Rocky Mountain dealer closest to you, visit www.bikes.com/dealers.

Rocky Mountain Rocky Mountain Instinct


32 Comments

  • 17 1
 This limited edition thing is getting out of hand
  • 16 0
 I've made some mods to my own bike so, in a way, it's a Limited Edition too!
  • 1 0
 @sospeedy: Samesies and it only cost a fraction of the cost of this bike!
  • 2 1
 I will release an actual ltd edition hardcore hardtail next year. 3 frames only. Healthy Bicycle Company. No preorders.

Head Angle 61
Seat Angle 79
Reach 499
Chainstay: 469

compatible with all axle standards from 135 to 157, 275 and 29 via drop out. 180 fork.

Beat that RM, Commencal and YT
  • 1 0
 @WAKIdesigns:
I am only interested if it is extremely limited like 2 frames only. You can take your 3 frame "limited" edition somewhere else. (:
  • 2 1
 @vjunior21: If you pay for 2 frames I can stuff one with dynamite and make a video of one exploding for you. I will use AXS shifter to activate the explosion. No other company offers such service
  • 1 0
 @WAKIdesigns:
I am listening...
  • 16 0
 Not expensive enough, pass.
  • 8 0
 I'm waiting for RM's Smoothpricing.
  • 6 2
 Nice bike! Crackhead prices!!! This spec will be $5k brand new in 5 years. But hey...if you are a rich crackhead then treat yourself...I'm sure its an awesome bike!
  • 10 3
 it will never cease to make me laugh when people complain about pricing on top of the line, no holds barred, limited edition bikes. like, just don't buy it? this isn't your utility bill.
  • 3 0
 @arrowheadrush: BuT tHaT iS WaY ToO mUcH fOr SoMeThInG tHaT dOeSn'T eVeN hAvE aN eNgInE
  • 1 0
 My instinct, if I had unlimited cash flow, would probably still be something else.

Puns aside, is there really a market for “special editions” like this? In the automotive realm of super and hyper cars it makes sense at that top tier to market a vehicle that way. Often those vehicles appreciate in value or become an asset in a collection.

Mountain bikes aren’t the same. People will buy this because it’s a top tier product with top tier performance, not because it’s such a “special edition.” In three or four years this bike will sell used for a fraction of the cost...
  • 1 0
 The AXS is cool... same with the G2 ultimates .. carbon rims ...paint looks pretty cool but purely from a performance standpoint I cannot see the value... None of this stuff is going to help when pointing the bike at the ugliest section of mountain.. Then again, it is a trail bike ..
  • 3 0
 I was honestly expecting it to cost more. If it was a limited edition road bike with less parts it would be 15K.
  • 1 0
 I just bought a 2020 instinct BC a70 edition and was about to be mad until I saw the build. I'm good with my AL frame, fox factory suspension and full XT for half the price
  • 1 0
 Aluminium for the win!
  • 2 0
 If y'all are complaining about the price you're in the same realm as "if you have to ask, you can't afford it".
  • 2 1
 Doesn't limited edition mean the regular editions are actually wanted by people?
  • 1 3
 I built up a full carbon, “ factory”, XX1 Ibis ripmo for well under 1/2 that! The price ... ( facepalm) Mind you, a lot of the parts were pinkbike new/ used parts ... but still.

Looks cool.. but the build does not seem all that incredible.
  • 2 0
 SM Pro Model.
  • 2 0
 oh lawd
  • 1 0
 holding out for wireless brakes
  • 1 0
 Wireless & Anti Lock.
  • 1 0
 Does it make you go faster?
  • 1 2
 Who cares that there is only 20 in the world. Does not matter to me at all. There are only 3 bikes in the world owned by me and I paid less for all of them then this.
  • 1 0
 Will it come with a rocky mountain named after me?
  • 1 0
 Oil Slick- check
  • 1 1
 13500$ ? at this price point i just not gonna buy a rocky mountain
  • 1 1
 140mm of travel? What is this new trend between Down country and Enduro?
  • 1 1
 Do the chainstays still crack at this price?
  • 5 8
 Norco is for the people. Where as RM is for the profit.

Post a Comment



