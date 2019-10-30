Rocky Mountain Announces Limited Edition Instinct Carbon 99

PRESS RELEASE: Rocky Mountain
We're excited to announce the Instinct Carbon 99. Complete with custom paint job, wireless components, and top of the line everything, the Instinct just got that much better. There are only 20 Instinct Carbon 99's in the world, and they'll only be available for purchase in Canada and the United States.
With build highlights like a complete SRAM AXS™ drivetrain, RockShox suspension, RockShox Reverb AXS™ seatpost, Race Face’s Next R31 carbon wheels, and our own RIDE-9 adjustment system, this bike is truly special. No matter where you ride this bike will be the talk of the trail.
KEY DETAILSIntended use:
TrailTravel:
150mm front / 140mm rearWheelsize:
29" (27.5+ compatible)Frame construction:
Smoothwall carbonSizes:
S - XLWeight:
12.9 kg (28.4 lb), size medium
MODEL HIGHLIGHTSDrivetrain:
SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS™Brakes:
SRAM G2 Ultimate w/ 180mm Centerline rotorsSuspension:
RockShox Pike Ultimate RC2 150mm fork and Super Deluxe Ultimate RCT 210x55mm shockSeatpost:
RockShox Reverb AXS™Wheelset:
Race Face Next R31 carbon
This bike is all about standing out from the crowd. By only making a limited number of Instinct Carbon 99's, the custom paint job will always be unique and celebrated by Rocky Mountain fans. Over the years, we've reserved the "99" naming scheme for our highest end builds. This bike has an absolute dream build and we're excited to bring this out for 20 lucky riders.
We decided that a unique 99 build was order for the Instinct platform, as it's proven to be the most versatile platform in our lineup. 29" wheels, 150mm of front travel and 140mm of rear travel, the Instinct Carbon 99 was put together to be ready for anything from the dank North Shore to the Utah desert and everything in between.
RIDE-9 adjustment system
The RIDE-9 adjustment system allows riders to quickly fine-tune their geometry and suspension with a pair of Allen keys. Nine configurations are possible thanks to two interlocking chips.
Smoothwall carbon
Smoothwall carbon delivers an industry leading stiffness-to-weight ratio, ride quality, and durability by eliminating excess resin and fibers. This is done by using rigid internal molds instead of traditional air bladders. We then utilize different types of carbon in specific frame areas to maximize stiffness and impact resistance while minimizing overall weight.
SRAM Eagle AXS™
Smoothlink suspension
Smoothlink suspension is efficient yet supple when you’re on the pedals and across a wide range of gears. This four-bar suspension design philosophy features a controlled end-stroke and is centred on certain ride characteristics; each bike platform we develop balances variables like anti-squat, axle path, chain growth, rate curve, anti-rise, etc. to achieve the desired ride feel.
We went with electronic shifting because it’s proven to perform flawlessly in all conditions and temperatures. The new XX1 Eagle AXS™ from SRAM requires very little maintenance, is simple to install, and provides incredible performance as a wireless shifting system. RockShox Ultimate suspension and Reverb AXS™
It's right there in the name - Ultimate. RockShox Pike and Super Deluxe Ultimate were the suspension of choice for the Instinct Carbon 99. For the dropper post we went with the matching Reverb AXS™ from RockShox to keep the cockpit tidy, uncluttered, and futuristic. Race Face Next R wheelset and cockpit
Starting under the Rocky Mountain roof back in 1993, Race Face components were birthed out of the necessity for burlier components. That mandate still exist today and that's why the Next R wheelset and components were chosen. With proven performance from the Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team, the components from Race Face are reliable, lightweight, and strong.
Pricing and availability Instinct Carbon 99:
$13,499 CAD | $9,999 USD
There are only 20 Instinct Carbon 99's in the world and they're only available in Canada and the United States. Please contact your local Rocky Mountain dealer to order this special bike.
To find a Rocky Mountain dealer closest to you, visit www.bikes.com/dealers
.
