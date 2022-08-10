Rocky Mountain Announces New In-House Designed Technical Apparel Line

PRESS RELEASE: Rocky Mountain

Air Supply 90 Jersey

Price: $85 CAD / $75 USD

Elli Petersilie - RM Marketing Coordinator in the Air Supply 90 Jersey and Legend 90 short

RECCO® Reflector's for added security

Nelson 70 Jersey

Price: $75 CAD / $65 USD

Emergency ID list and glasses wipe

Slab City 70 Jersey

Price: $90 CAD / $80 USD

Andreas Hestler - RM PR Coordinator in the Slab City 70 Jersey

Maddy Armstrong - RM IT Architect in the Slab City 70 Jersey

Legend 90 Short

Price: $190 CAD / $155 USD

Perforations for increased ventilation Back pocket for extra storage

Darkside Bib Liner

Price: $150 CAD / $120 USD

Legend 90 short with a pass-through pocket to access Darkside Bib Liner

Men's Darkside Bib Liner Women's Darkside Bib Liner

We're excited to announce our new line of technical apparel. The Rocky Mountain Technical Collection delivers essential trail apparel as versatile, thoughtful, and ultra-high performing as our bikes. We use similar design principles used to create our bikes to ideate and deliver every piece. Then, we put it through the wringer—here in our North Shore backyard and across the world. The result is the only collection of technical apparel on the planet that matches the passion and performance we pack into every one of our bikes.Our lightest weight jersey yet for sweltering days of trail. Hyperlight ventilated polyester fabrics are like AC for your torso. Expect this featherweight to move moisture and maximize airflow during peak-summer sessions. Ride specific cut rests perfectly when in the saddle, yet is classic enough to look natural when hydrating on bustling patios. And because we’ve designed the Air Supply to hold up at the park or in the backcountry, we added a RECCO® Reflector for added safety and peace of mind. To keep this lightweight essential as your go-to year after year, we’ve reinforced seams and built up high wear areas to reduce pilling and boost durability summer after summer.• Ventilated and super light recycled polyester Italian fabrics maximizes airflow and moisture movement• Casual yet trail-specific is as comfortable as it is low key• Antimicrobial fabric treatment keeps things from getting stinky and dank• Integrated RECCO® Reflector helps search and rescue teams find you faster in case of the worst – an industry first• Integrated Emergency ID tag lists your critical info, and doubles as a goggle wipeWay better than your old Iron Maiden t-shirt. Sure, the graphics are subtle. But this short sleeve jersey is big on game-changing details. Soft, breathable polyester fabrics move moisture and keep cool air flowing. Ride-specific cut feels natural when in the saddle, and gives total range of movement without snagging or bunching up. Reinforced seams and burled up fabrics in specific zones ensure this tee holds up trail after trail, year after year. Chasing hidden trail gems deep in the backcountry? No sweat — we added a RECCO® Reflector that has your back if things get sketchy.• Ventilated and super light recycled polyester Italian fabrics maximizes airflow and moisture movement• Casual yet trail-specific is as comfortable as it is low key• Antimicrobial fabric treatment keeps things from getting stinky and dank• Integrated RECCO® Reflector helps search and rescue teams find you faster in case of the worst – an industry first• Integrated Emergency ID tag lists your critical info, and doubles as a goggle wipeOur finest trail-tailored shirt. Designed to keep things looking a bit casual yet hold up to the rigours and rumbles of trail, we took the extra time to get this one right . Ride-specific cut won’t bunch when in the saddle, but doesn’t look awkward during post-ride brews. We even snuck in a RECCO® Reflector for extra safety and peace of mind during those all-day epics that go further than expected.Soft and airy Italian fabrics move moisture, and are reinforced in key zones to boost durability ride-after-ride.• Ventilated and super light recycled polyester Italian fabrics maximizes airflow and moisture movement• 3/4 sleeve in the women's cut and long sleeve in the men's• Antimicrobial fabric treatment keeps things from getting stinky and dank• Integrated RECCO® Reflector helps search and rescue teams find you faster in case of the worst – an industry first• Integrated Emergency ID tag lists your critical info, and doubles as a goggle wipeFor our first all-mountain short, we aimed to build the short we’ve wanted to ride for decades. A short light enough to keep cool during ultra-hot interior BC conditions, but not get soaked while riding our North Shore backyard. Shorts that we’d reach for during lunch rides, or pair with a bib liner for all-day epics. And shorts that finally integrated a RECCO® Reflector for peace of mind when ripping trails deep in the backcountry. After experimenting with different fabrics, cuts, and features, the result is the Legend 90. An uber versatile and freeing short that holds up anywhere and never gets between you and the trail.• Dedicated trail fit and length sits just below knees• Premium fabrics boost durability in high-wear areas, while keeping things cushy and airy in key areas• Woven fabric with 4-way stretch and articulated knees delivers total freedom of movement• Articulated knee leaves room for knee pads• Lumbar micro-mesh storage area stows essentials and prevents sweat build-up• Slash pockets and zippered phone pocket boost storage space• Pass-through zone on right thigh gives easy access to liner pockets (pairs perfectly with Darkside liner)• DWR finish keeps things dry in “not dry” conditions• Anti-microbial fabric treatment keeps things from getting stinky and dank• Integrated RECCO® Reflector helps search and rescue teams find you faster in case of the worstThe only liner we trust for trail triple crowns and door to door summer epics. MTB specific pad designed to maximize comfort in every scenario—climbing, descending, sending, you name it. The breezy fabric design feels like “nothing at all!” when worn, while silky smooth suspenders ensure cushy security all day long. We designed this liner to pair perfectly with our Legend 90 short, but expect it to be an all day trail game-changer whatever you run it with.• Micromesh fabrics with recycled lycra boost mobility and moisture wicking• MTB specific pad, made with recycled materials, provides big cushion and eliminates chafing• Silicone gripper and suspenders provide a totally secure fit• Seamless suspender design lies flat without any annoying itchy zones• Thigh storage pockets; right side is accessible via the Legend 90 short’s pass-through pocket