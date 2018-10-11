Rocky Mountain Announces the All-New Reaper

PRESS RELEASE: Rocky Mountain
The all-new Reaper packs the same aggressive trail performance found in our full suspension bikes like the Altitude and Instinct, but in a smaller package for young rippers.
The Reaper can tear up singletrack, smash technical descents, and slay bike park laps all day long. And, because we know that kids grow (and have younger siblings), the Reaper is easily convertible from 24” wheels to 26” wheels and vice versa. We also have the new Reaper 27.5 option (that's 26+ compatible) to keep your kids shredding longer!
REAPER TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
RIDE-9™ adjustment system
The entire Reaper lineup comes equipped with the RIDE-9™ adjustment system. RIDE-9™ allows riders to quickly fine-tune their geometry and suspension with a pair of Allen keys. Nine configurations are possible thanks to two interlocking chips.
Size-Specific Tune
The shock tune on the Reaper 27.5, 26, and 24 differs per model to ensure that riders of all sizes get the right balance of small-bump compliance, mid-stroke support, and end-stroke progressiveness.
Frame Design
• Bearings at all pivots, including at the lower shock mount (still compatible with aftermarket shocks)
• Blind pivots maximize rider heel clearance at the chainstay
INTRODUCING THE REAPER 27.5
• Reaper 27.5 is also 26+ compatible
• Max tire clearance on the Reaper 27.5 is 27.5 x 2.5 and 26 x 2.8 (3.0 with low Profile knobs)
• RockShox Sektor RL 130mm fork and RockShox Deluxe RT rear suspension
• Maxxis Minion DHR II Folding 27.5x2.3 tires front and rear
• Shimano SLX 1x11 drivetrain
• Improved cable management including large head tube and down tube access ports, full-length shift housing, and internally routed shift housing and brake lines the front triangle housing
• Integrated “Spirit Guide” chainguide with 2-bolt ISCG05, chainstay protectors, and downtube protectors.
• Modern parts compatibility (boost spacing, metric shock lengths, post mount 180mm brakes, etc.)
THE RE-DESIGNED REAPER 26
• Reaper 26 is also compatible with 24” wheels, and has 135mm rear axle
spacing for simple conversions
• Maxxis Minion DHF Folding 26x2.35 tires front and rear
• RockShox Sektor RL 130mm fork and RockShox Monarch R rear suspension
• Shimano Deore 1x10 drivetrain
• Chainstay protectors, post-mount 160mm brakes
THE RE-DESIGNED REAPER 24
• Reaper 24 is also compatible with 26” wheels, and has 135mm rear-axle spacing for simple conversions
• Schwalbe Black Jack 24x2.1 tires front and rear
• Suntour Epixon LO DS 120mm fork and RockShox Monarch R rear suspension
• Shimano Deore 1x10 drivetrain
• Chainstay protectors, post-mount 160mm brakes
GEOMETRY
PRICING & AVAILABILITY
The Reaper is now available! Please head to your local Rocky Mountain dealer to see the bikes. Regional availability may vary. REAPER 27.5:
$3,599 CAD / $2,849 USD
Reaper 26:
Brown Sugar / Back in Black / Surfin' Bird
$2,889 CAD / $2,349 USD
Reaper 24:
Available in Surfin' Bird / Back in Black / School's Out
$2,449 CAD / $1,949 USD
Hazzard / Back in Black / Billy Ocean
