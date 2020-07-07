Rocky Mountain Announces 'Overtimepack' External Battery for their Powerplay eMTBs

Jul 7, 2020
by Rocky Mountain  

PRESS RELEASE: Rocky Mountain Bicycles


IF SOME IS GOOD, MORE IS BETTER

The Overtimepack allows you to ride your Powerplay farther than ever before, putting more time in on the trail before needing a charge.

The Overtimepack is a range extender for our Powerplay lineup that offers an additional 330 Wh of battery capacity. When combined with our massive 672 Wh Powerplay battery, you have over 1000 Wh to drain before it's time to rest.

Photo by Margus Riga
KEY DETAILS

Compatible with: Instinct Powerplay, Altitude Powerplay, Growler Powerplay
Capacity: 330 Wh
Weight: 2039 g (including mounting hardware)
Charging: 80% in just over 1 hour, 100% in 2 hours
Pricing: $799 CAD / $649 USD / 680 EUR

Photo by Margus Riga

The Overtimepack drains its full 330 Wh capacity before you use any of the 672 Wh battery in your Powerplay. Your iWoc remote will read as fully charged until you begin to work your way through the main 672 Wh battery of the bike. The “RIDE MORE, FASTER, FURTHER” indicator on the Overtimepack will let you know how much of your 330 Wh battery remains.

Overtimepack draining sequence
Drain the Overtimepack first, then your Powerplay battery


No need to stop & swap batteries
Already plugged in, just keep riding.

Anti-rattle rigid attachment
Exterior battery mounts are notoriously sloppy. We offer a solid mount that’s designed for aggressive mountain biking.

Theft deterrent design
Tooled attachment discourages the theft of expensive accessories.


Photo by Margus Riga
Photo by Margus Riga


A more comfortable way to carry more energy
No need to carry a heavy battery on your back. Not only is it unsafe, but it can also throw your balance off.

A better handling eMTB
Overtimepack pack is located down low on the bike by the drive.

CHARGING

You can use the standard Powerplay 5A charger for the Overtimepack (while attached). You can charge both batteries in parallel with two separate chargers even more quickly. Overtimepack can serve as a Jerrycan charger, filling the main battery without a charger. It takes 2.5 charges of the Overtimepack to Jerrycan fill a 672 Wh Powerplay battery completely.

If the 672 Wh battery in your Powerplay is empty, the Overtimepack will charge your battery to nearly 50% in a little over 2 hours.

Photo by Margus Riga

For more information on the Overtimepack, visit bikes.com/Overtimepack. To find a Rocky Mountain dealer closest to you, visit www.bikes.com/dealers.

Video by Liam Mullany
Photography by Margus Riga

Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech Press Releases Rocky Mountain


16 Comments

  • 19 7
 “When combined with our massive 672 Wh Powerplay battery, you have over 1000 Wh to drain before it's time to rest.”

I think they meant to say “before it’s time to exercise.”
  • 4 0
 I'm still not game for an ebike, but I do know a few very fit people with them and after 5-6 hours of riding shuttle laps with no truck they're tired AF. At least with the e-bike they're pedaling up for the same amount of laps as the truck.
  • 1 0
 @TheBrosCloset:

I had a go on one and riding up very steep hills you still have to pedal like mad. I was completely out of breath at the top and it was a hill I would have had to push-up on my bike.

I can see the point for certain terrain and disabled people.
  • 4 2
 Probably see these abominations winching fatties up the passes in the South Chilcotins. Sigh... Hopefully Whistler holds strong on the Sproatt alpine trails. Oh wait I mean senior citizens with heart conditions and bad knees. Err yeah, that's who is buying these.
  • 2 1
 The same winching fatties with zero etiquette when you catch them on the way down?
  • 1 0
 I reckon I can still last longer than a battery. Or even two batteries. I get E-bikes, their great fun, but where I ride a standard e-bike battery will be flat after 3/4 hrs, where my legs will continue on!
Also when they go wrong its a ball-ache. (I have worked in workshops, they go wrong a lot!)
  • 3 2
 Guess the next step is to implement a range extender as an auxiliary power unit consisting of a small internal combustion engine!
  • 2 1
 #brrrrraaaaaaaaaapppppp
  • 1 0
 Converting one of those kids buggies to carry batteries would be even better....
  • 4 4
 Yes thats right, just because you are unfit and lazy doesn't mean you cant go 'farther'.... buy the Powerplay today and live your wildest e-bike dreams. Mountainbike epics have never been the same.
  • 3 0
 Need a Sherpa to carry all that extra Battery
  • 2 0
 Seems expensive for a battery but I have no idea
  • 1 0
 Actually it's not bad. A little pricey I suppose. The range extender for the Levo SL and Creo models costs $450.
  • 1 0
 The battery was going down whilst she was freewheeling down the hill!
Surely that needs fixing Wink
  • 1 0
 Rockeeeeee road for trail snacks
  • 1 1
 Have a Norco VLT. Been doing this for some time.

Post a Comment



