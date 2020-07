Rocky Mountain Announces 'Overtimepack' External Battery for their Powerplay eMTBs

PRESS RELEASE: Rocky Mountain Bicycles

IF SOME IS GOOD, MORE IS BETTER

KEY DETAILS

Compatible with: Instinct Powerplay, Altitude Powerplay, Growler Powerplay

Capacity: 330 Wh

Weight: 2039 g (including mounting hardware)

Charging: 80% in just over 1 hour, 100% in 2 hours

Pricing: $799 CAD / $649 USD / 680 EUR

Drain the Overtimepack first, then your Powerplay battery



No need to stop & swap batteries

Already plugged in, just keep riding.



Anti-rattle rigid attachment

Exterior battery mounts are notoriously sloppy. We offer a solid mount that’s designed for aggressive mountain biking.



Theft deterrent design

Tooled attachment discourages the theft of expensive accessories.











A more comfortable way to carry more energy

No need to carry a heavy battery on your back. Not only is it unsafe, but it can also throw your balance off.



A better handling eMTB

Overtimepack pack is located down low on the bike by the drive.



CHARGING

If the 672 Wh battery in your Powerplay is empty, the Overtimepack will charge your battery to nearly 50% in a little over 2 hours.

The Overtimepack allows you to ride your Powerplay farther than ever before, putting more time in on the trail before needing a charge.The Overtimepack is a range extender for our Powerplay lineup that offers an additional 330 Wh of battery capacity. When combined with our massive 672 Wh Powerplay battery, you have over 1000 Wh to drain before it's time to rest.The Overtimepack drains its full 330 Wh capacity before you use any of the 672 Wh battery in your Powerplay. Your iWoc remote will read as fully charged until you begin to work your way through the main 672 Wh battery of the bike. The “RIDE MORE, FASTER, FURTHER” indicator on the Overtimepack will let you know how much of your 330 Wh battery remains.You can use the standard Powerplay 5A charger for the Overtimepack (while attached). You can charge both batteries in parallel with two separate chargers even more quickly. Overtimepack can serve as a Jerrycan charger, filling the main battery without a charger. It takes 2.5 charges of the Overtimepack to Jerrycan fill a 672 Wh Powerplay battery completely.For more information on the Overtimepack, visit bikes.com/Overtimepack . To find a Rocky Mountain dealer closest to you, visit www.bikes.com/dealers