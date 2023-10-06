Rocky Mountain Brings Back the Flow Hardtail

PRESS RELEASE: Rocky Mountain
We're excited to announce the return of our pump track bike, "The Flow". Designed for both adults and kids, the Flow is a versatile bike for all ages and skill levels. With its sturdy construction and nimble handling, it’s the perfect skills training tool for any serious rider, and a fun playful ride for kids and those just starting out. Get ready to master the pump track with precision and style with the Flow.
Rhythm and skills at play.
KEY DETAILSIntended use:
Pump Track Travel:
100mm frontWheelsize:
26''Frame construction:
6061 AlloySizes:
MD - LG
MODEL HIGHLIGHTSFork:
Manitou Circus Expert 100mm | 41mm OffsetBrakes:
Tektro HD-M275 | Shimano Pad CompatibleCrankset:
Rocky Mountain Microdrive 2PC | 30T | SRAM 3 bolt Direct Mount | 24mm Spindle | Crank Length: 170mmCassette:
14TFront Hub:
Rocky Mountain DH Sealed Boost 20mmRear Hub:
Rocky Mountain Sealed 10x135mmRims:
Rocky Mountain TR30 Tubeless | 32H / NylonTires:
F: Maxxis DTH 2.30 // R: Maxxis DTH 2.30Seatpost:
Rocky Mountain Pivotal 30.9mm
Flow Junior line-up:
KEY DETAILSIntended use:
Pump Track Travel:
80mm frontWheelsize:
24''Frame construction:
6061 AlloySizes:
One Size
MODEL HIGHLIGHTSFork:
Suntour XCT-Plus DS AIR NLO 80mmBrakes:
Tektro MD-M280Crankset:
Rocky Mountain Microdrive 2PC | 28T | 76mm Asymmetrical BCD | 24mm Spindle | Crank Length = 140mmCassette:
14TFront Hub:
Rocky Mountain Boost NutsRear Hub:
Rocky Mountain Sealed 10x135mmRims:
Rocky Mountain JR30 Tubeless | 32HTires:
Kenda K-Rad 2.3Seatpost:
Rocky Mountain Pivotal 27.2mm
KEY DETAILSIntended use:
Pump Track Travel:
80mm frontWheelsize:
20''Frame construction:
6061 AlloySizes:
One Size
MODEL HIGHLIGHTSFork:
Suntour XCM JR Air 80mmBrakes:
Tektro MD-M280Crankset:
Rocky Mountain Microdrive 2PC | 28T | 76mm Asymmetrical BCD | 24mm Spindle | Crank Length = 127mmBottom Bracket:
Rocky Mountain Sealed - Shimano CompatibleCassette:
14TFront Hub:
Rocky Mountain NutsRear Hub:
Rocky Mountain Sealed 10x135mmRims:
Rocky Mountain JR30 Tubeless | 32HTires:
Kenda K-Rad 2.125Seatpost:
Rocky Mountain Pivotal 27.2mm
To learn more, visit www.bikes.com/flow