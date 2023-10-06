Rocky Mountain Brings Back the Flow Hardtail

Oct 6, 2023
by Rocky Mountain  
26 Flow

PRESS RELEASE: Rocky Mountain

We're excited to announce the return of our pump track bike, "The Flow". Designed for both adults and kids, the Flow is a versatile bike for all ages and skill levels. With its sturdy construction and nimble handling, it’s the perfect skills training tool for any serious rider, and a fun playful ride for kids and those just starting out. Get ready to master the pump track with precision and style with the Flow.

Rhythm and skills at play.

photo

photo
photo

photo

26 Flow
KEY DETAILS

Intended use: Pump Track
Travel: 100mm front
Wheelsize: 26''
Frame construction: 6061 Alloy
Sizes: MD - LG

MODEL HIGHLIGHTS

Fork: Manitou Circus Expert 100mm | 41mm Offset
Brakes: Tektro HD-M275 | Shimano Pad Compatible
Crankset: Rocky Mountain Microdrive 2PC | 30T | SRAM 3 bolt Direct Mount | 24mm Spindle | Crank Length: 170mm
Cassette: 14T
Front Hub: Rocky Mountain DH Sealed Boost 20mm
Rear Hub: Rocky Mountain Sealed 10x135mm
Rims: Rocky Mountain TR30 Tubeless | 32H / Nylon
Tires: F: Maxxis DTH 2.30 // R: Maxxis DTH 2.30
Seatpost: Rocky Mountain Pivotal 30.9mm



Flow Junior line-up:

24 Flow
KEY DETAILS

Intended use: Pump Track
Travel: 80mm front
Wheelsize: 24''
Frame construction: 6061 Alloy
Sizes: One Size

MODEL HIGHLIGHTS

Fork: Suntour XCT-Plus DS AIR NLO 80mm
Brakes: Tektro MD-M280
Crankset: Rocky Mountain Microdrive 2PC | 28T | 76mm Asymmetrical BCD | 24mm Spindle | Crank Length = 140mm
Cassette: 14T
Front Hub: Rocky Mountain Boost Nuts
Rear Hub: Rocky Mountain Sealed 10x135mm
Rims: Rocky Mountain JR30 Tubeless | 32H
Tires: Kenda K-Rad 2.3
Seatpost: Rocky Mountain Pivotal 27.2mm


20 Flow
KEY DETAILS

Intended use: Pump Track
Travel: 80mm front
Wheelsize: 20''
Frame construction: 6061 Alloy
Sizes: One Size

MODEL HIGHLIGHTS

Fork: Suntour XCM JR Air 80mm
Brakes: Tektro MD-M280
Crankset: Rocky Mountain Microdrive 2PC | 28T | 76mm Asymmetrical BCD | 24mm Spindle | Crank Length = 127mm
Bottom Bracket: Rocky Mountain Sealed - Shimano Compatible
Cassette: 14T
Front Hub: Rocky Mountain Nuts
Rear Hub: Rocky Mountain Sealed 10x135mm
Rims: Rocky Mountain JR30 Tubeless | 32H
Tires: Kenda K-Rad 2.125
Seatpost: Rocky Mountain Pivotal 27.2mm


To learn more, visit www.bikes.com/flow

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Dirtjump Bikes Rocky Mountain


Author Info:
RockyMountainBicycles avatar

Member since Jan 14, 2011
139 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
124132 views
Guerrilla Gravity Appears to Have Closed Up Shop
85173 views
Spotted: Under the Cover of Specialized's Prototype Downhill Bike
70933 views
Yoann Barelli Signs With Devinci
42018 views
Review: Reeb Steezl - US Made & Super Capable
37041 views
Injury Update From Alicia: One Year Later, I've Started to Like Bikes Again
36945 views
Semi-Final Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
35026 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Snowshoe XC World Cup 2023
34933 views

4 Comments
  • 1 0
 Awesome! I almost got a Flow back in 2005, but ended up going Kona Stuff 24.
  • 1 0
 Please forgive me, but is this not the same idea as a PBJ?
  • 1 0
 Yes, or a Specialized p3. It's a dirt jumper.
  • 1 0
 PBJ is steel. This is aluminum. There is that...





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.044641
Mobile Version of Website