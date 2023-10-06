Rocky Mountain Brings Back the Flow Hardtail

PRESS RELEASE: Rocky Mountain

Intended use: Pump Track

Travel: 100mm front

Wheelsize: 26''

Frame construction: 6061 Alloy

Sizes: MD - LG



MODEL HIGHLIGHTS

Fork: Manitou Circus Expert 100mm | 41mm Offset

Brakes: Tektro HD-M275 | Shimano Pad Compatible

Crankset: Rocky Mountain Microdrive 2PC | 30T | SRAM 3 bolt Direct Mount | 24mm Spindle | Crank Length: 170mm

Cassette: 14T

Front Hub: Rocky Mountain DH Sealed Boost 20mm

Rear Hub: Rocky Mountain Sealed 10x135mm

Rims: Rocky Mountain TR30 Tubeless | 32H / Nylon

Tires: F: Maxxis DTH 2.30 // R: Maxxis DTH 2.30

Seatpost: Rocky Mountain Pivotal 30.9mm



Flow Junior line-up:

KEY DETAILS

Intended use: Pump Track

Travel: 80mm front

Wheelsize: 24''

Frame construction: 6061 Alloy

Sizes: One Size



MODEL HIGHLIGHTS

Fork: Suntour XCT-Plus DS AIR NLO 80mm

Brakes: Tektro MD-M280

Crankset: Rocky Mountain Microdrive 2PC | 28T | 76mm Asymmetrical BCD | 24mm Spindle | Crank Length = 140mm

Cassette: 14T

Front Hub: Rocky Mountain Boost Nuts

Rear Hub: Rocky Mountain Sealed 10x135mm

Rims: Rocky Mountain JR30 Tubeless | 32H

Tires: Kenda K-Rad 2.3

Seatpost: Rocky Mountain Pivotal 27.2mm



KEY DETAILS

Intended use: Pump Track

Travel: 80mm front

Wheelsize: 20''

Frame construction: 6061 Alloy

Sizes: One Size



MODEL HIGHLIGHTS

Fork: Suntour XCM JR Air 80mm

Brakes: Tektro MD-M280

Crankset: Rocky Mountain Microdrive 2PC | 28T | 76mm Asymmetrical BCD | 24mm Spindle | Crank Length = 127mm

Bottom Bracket: Rocky Mountain Sealed - Shimano Compatible

Cassette: 14T

Front Hub: Rocky Mountain Nuts

Rear Hub: Rocky Mountain Sealed 10x135mm

Rims: Rocky Mountain JR30 Tubeless | 32H

Tires: Kenda K-Rad 2.125

Seatpost: Rocky Mountain Pivotal 27.2mm



To learn more, visit www.bikes.com/flow

We're excited to announce the return of our pump track bike, "The Flow". Designed for both adults and kids, the Flow is a versatile bike for all ages and skill levels. With its sturdy construction and nimble handling, it’s the perfect skills training tool for any serious rider, and a fun playful ride for kids and those just starting out. Get ready to master the pump track with precision and style with the Flow.Rhythm and skills at play.