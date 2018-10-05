INDUSTRY INSIDER

Rocky Mountain Has 160 Bikes Stolen From Container

Oct 5, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Thomas new Altitude


A shocking number of 2019 bikes were stolen from Rocky Mountain's warehouse in Vancouver on Monday night. They were mainly full-suspension, which leads us to believe this is at least a quarter of a million dollars worth of bikes. Keep your eyes peeled for bikes with the serial numbers on the list below, or serial numbers that have been removed, to help Rocky Mountain and the Vancouver Police Department catch these thieves.


PRESS RELEASE: Rocky Mountain Bicycles

During the night of Monday, September 24th, a container full of 160 Rocky Mountain bicycles was broken into, and every single bike was stolen. The container was on the grounds of our warehouse in BC. The 160 bikes were all 2019 models, brand new, and would have been received into the warehouse and then sent out to our network of dealers in Canada based on their orders.

bigquotesWe are very disappointed with this situation, and the impact that it has on our IBD network. We have dealers across Canada that were expecting to receive their order from us in the coming weeks.Raymond Dutil, CEO of Rocky Mountain

The full list of 160 bikes, complete with individual serial numbers, is available at the link below. We are urging any dealers that come across any of these bikes with matching serial numbers (or serial numbers removed), to contact us at info@bikes.com so that we can transmit the information to the Vancouver Police Department, who are handling the investigation. 

Please see the complete list of serial numbers: HERE



MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles


70 Comments

  • + 48
 May the thieves get every STD known to man, and may their bikes creak until the day they die.
  • - 2
 They are probably been sold in Mexico as we read this.
  • + 2
 I'm not sure what would be worse...
  • + 1
 Amen
  • + 19
 These bikes were all equipped with the newest groupsets from Box.
  • + 4
 Lol - I wonder if box lost stuff was ever recovered
  • + 10
 Maybe this is a PR stunt, and the next video will be some lowlifes in an abandoned building somewhere with the bikes, and Wade Simmonds drops in off the roof on his pipedream and tailwhips the badguys in the face. Then a cop says a corny joke and everyone laughs.
  • + 1
 *Curb your enthusiasm theme plays*
  • + 10
 For sale: 160 2019 rocky mountains NIB!
  • + 4
 Seems legit...
  • + 5
 serial numbers won't matter, they'll scrap the frames and just sell the parts on
  • + 5
 Bikes were all in boxes, so a really big truck would be needed to move an entire shipping container. Inside job perhaps?
  • + 2
 If not an inside job, some group definitely had this planned out ... would have required a large box truck to move this many pieces without being spotted.
  • - 1
 @shorelocal: No, you're wrong. No disrespect meant but I have watched a lot Police TV and this was just an opportunist job.
  • + 2
 @IrishTom: Mmm-hm. Someone random nobody just happens by, notices a brand new shipment of bikes (inside a container, on RM premises!) and makes off with 160 high-end bikes.
  • + 3
 Why's there 160 super cheap bikes on the buy and sell section? ???? Hopefully they had insurance to cover the cost. Crazy bike theives. Watch out Whistler next year when these are sold! ????
  • + 2
 its kind of weird that in year 2018 the bike industry not considering the RFID technology which cost £20 a piece, may be £3000+ bike worth of investment. Surely the lost product cost would have covered the next few years of this investment !
Shame, so many people wont get to ride
  • + 1
 Going to be lots of stuff for sale soon I'd say. Or will it be fenced overseas? hrmm I'd be questioning the security methods right about now. If it's worth losing it's dam sure worth guarding in a manor equivalent to its value.
  • + 1
 Not really related but register your bikes on project529.com. My son had his Rocky Mountain Altitude stolen out of our garage in North Van two weeks ago. West Van cops just returned the bike today because it was registered.
  • + 1
 Seems like an inside job to have avoided any definitive surveillance footage? It is too random that there were 160 brand new bikes in a trailer that just arrived and then a few days late it gets robbed? Somebody was casing this job for awhile. What a shame...I'm sure someone lost their job for this one....or at least has half their ass.
  • + 34
 Thanks @sherlock I'm sure the Police Squad will really appreciate your help in busting the case from reading a 50 word online report. Gold star for you
  • + 9
 Hyroller80 huh?.... 80x2=160. 160 bikes stolen. The guilty always return to the scene of the crime, pinkbike in this case. Looks like you’ve been made ya jamoke.
  • + 7
 @mph51: And his bikes are RM's... coincidence? Wink
  • - 17
flag hyroller80 (55 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @IllestT: thanks @watson....why you trying to troll me? You Brits need to cool off wit ya bad teeth and shitty accents.
  • - 12
flag hyroller80 (53 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @mph51: ??? is that your best...I'm a jamoke because I commented? DA FUk is your problem? Who the hell says jamoke?
  • + 1
 All the North Van staff should be thoroughly interrogated. Unless they live on the Island or somewhere.
  • + 2
 Vancouver police reeeeally need to start getting more serious about bike theft. They pay a lot of lip service to it, but they haven't seemed to have cracked any of these professional bike theft rings.
  • + 1
 Now, @RockyMountainBicycles, normally with this type of thing there's a reward for the return, so if I find said super sweet bikes, do I get a ... ? Razz Wink
P.S. Seriously though, that's horrible. Really hope they get nabbed and everything gets better for you folks.
  • + 5
 Or just look in the buy sell section.
  • - 2
 Don't mind me, just getting a 2019 Altitude 790 for a grand or two... I WISH.
  • + 0
 Wow, thanks for the negs... can no one take a joke?
  • + 5
 My guess is that the homeless will be riding pretty sick bikes soon
  • + 2
 When the local sketches go from Magna and Huffy to Rocky Mountains and you're not in Medina, the Hamptons, or the Hills... lol
  • + 1
 My first bike was a rocky mountain soul I raced downhill on it regionally and removed the seat when lines got hairy. This is horrible to hear. Bikes are meant to inspire people, not be used as quick cash
  • + 2
 Impressive, but shitty. How the hell does one even turn 160 brand new bikes into cash?
  • + 8
 Yeah, usually it's the other way around...
  • + 5
 part out, scrap the frames
  • + 2
 Rip them apart, sit on the parts for three months and sell forks, cranks, brakes etc as OEM or 'barely used' for half the retail. Or since it's Canada, drive the truck to Onterrible.
  • + 0
 How the hell do people steal 160 bikes in a shipping container in a warehouse? The size of the boxes that are shipped are usually 1 foot wide and 5.5 feet long, maybe 4 feet tall. You'd need probably 8 trucks like these (link below) to take all of them. A warehouse would have cameras. The container should've been locked. How could this all go unnoticed? Something isn't right.
www.google.com/url?sa=i&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=images&cd=&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=2ahUKEwjB7MOJpfDdAhUVJDQIHbcBCVgQjRx6BAgBEAU&url=http%3A%2F%2Fvsbattles.wikia.com%2Fwiki%2FFile%3ATruck.jpg&psig=AOvVaw2OkvYbJvYo-3l3OV4cIhq-&ust=1538862865091767
  • + 3
 @Chingus-Dude: professional theives with full size trucks/box trucks that they load up. These aren't crimes of opportunity.
  • + 1
 I'm pretty sure there is a nice place in hell for people like these scum thieves. Sorry Rocky Mountain and all the shops that will be effected by this.
  • + 1
 At least the f..kers wont get a warranty. So who is the first owner. The theiving assholes or the assholes who buy stolen stuff.
  • + 4
 one million dollars
  • + 2
 These assholes really think they are gonna get away with stealing and selling 160 2019 models, they gonna get caught fo sho
  • + 2
 What is worse on this earth than a bike thief??
  • + 0
 nothing.
  • - 5
flag freerabbit (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 An e-bike thief?
  • + 14
 two bike thieves
  • + 9
 @freerabbit: I beg to differ
  • + 0
 Let’s start with a socialist
  • + 5
 One word : eggplant
  • + 1
 A bike rider who is also a bike thief
  • + 1
 @freerabbit: Naw, that should be applauded. Now, if it were a bike thief, on an e-bike... Wink
  • + 4
 @WAKIdesigns: Ooh how about a communist
  • + 1
 The skids that buy them? Dont hate the player hate the game.
  • + 2
 New script for Oceans 13 or 14 or whatever they are on?
  • + 1
 Maybe having some build specs on the majority of the bikes will help us look out for some of the parts.
  • + 1
 Rocky Mountain just pre-sold 160 bikes to their insurer!
  • + 1
 someone is on a rocky mountain high... probably in colorado...
  • + 0
 160 must be in reference to its suspension travel, almost as good as 420! It smells of inside job!
  • + 0
 Should be super easy to catch the thieves with all the sophisticated surveillance nowadays.
  • + 1
 That sucks #downwithbikethieves
  • + 1
 Well there goes PB as the fence. Offerup ?
  • + 1
 Letgo, 5Miles...
  • + 1
 #tentcity
  • + 1
 Sounds like Vancouver.
  • - 1
 Dang, that's the kind of heist I can only dream of. Except I'd probably be content with far, far fewer.
  • + 1
 Chunky
  • - 1
 really. no security guard on duty. very smart CEO.
