Rocky Mountain Has 160 Bikes Stolen From Container

A shocking number of 2019 bikes were stolen from Rocky Mountain's warehouse in Vancouver on Monday night. They were mainly full-suspension, which leads us to believe this is at least a quarter of a million dollars worth of bikes. Keep your eyes peeled for bikes with the serial numbers on the list below, or serial numbers that have been removed, to help Rocky Mountain and the Vancouver Police Department catch these thieves.
PRESS RELEASE: Rocky Mountain Bicycles
During the night of Monday, September 24th, a container full of 160 Rocky Mountain bicycles was broken into, and every single bike was stolen. The container was on the grounds of our warehouse in BC. The 160 bikes were all 2019 models, brand new, and would have been received into the warehouse and then sent out to our network of dealers in Canada based on their orders.
|We are very disappointed with this situation, and the impact that it has on our IBD network. We have dealers across Canada that were expecting to receive their order from us in the coming weeks.—Raymond Dutil, CEO of Rocky Mountain
The full list of 160 bikes, complete with individual serial numbers, is available at the link below. We are urging any dealers that come across any of these bikes with matching serial numbers (or serial numbers removed), to contact us at info@bikes.com so that we can transmit the information to the Vancouver Police Department, who are handling the investigation.
Please see the complete list of serial numbers: HERE
Shame, so many people wont get to ride
P.S. Seriously though, that's horrible. Really hope they get nabbed and everything gets better for you folks.
