Rocky Mountain Instinct Carbon 90 BC Edition - Review











Thanks to ever-evolving geometry and components, the hottest bike category in our little world has to be the one with big wheels and big travel. Rocky Mountain's new 140mm-travel Instinct range, just released this past August, doesn't quite have the suspension to be considered a long-travel 29er, but there is one model of Instinct that does: the super-sized Carbon 90 BC Edition that sports 155mm out back and 160mm up front. The frame is (mostly) the same as the other Instinct models, but the $5,899 USD bike's geometry is more laid back and the burlier spec reflects the bike's burlier capabilities.



Long-travel 29ers are, in a way, the most ambiguous category of mountain bike; there are some that are out-and-out EWS race rigs, whereas others have more gentle intentions as long-legged trail bikes. Let's find out where Rocky's big wheeled, big travel Instinct fits into that picture.

Instinct Carbon 90 BC Edition Details



• Intended use: aggressive trail / enduro

• Rear wheel travel: 155mm

• Wheel size: 29''

• Compatible with 27.5+ setup

• 160mm-travel Fox 36

• Boost hub spacing

• Non-adjustable suspension and geo

• Di2, Fox Live, dropper post-friendly

• Weight: 29lbs 11oz

• MSRP: $5,899 USD

Old Instinct VS New Instinct



The 2018 Instinct frame, while sporting the same general appearance as its predecessor, is an all-new thing from head tube to rear axle. And, starting at that head tube, it's home to the same type of cable entry ports that are used on the other new designs that Rocky has released recently. Rather than the small ports found on the old version, there are large caps that cover the openings, and while there aren't any internal hose guides, the large port on the underside of the down tube makes dealing with them pretty simple.

The old Instinct might look kinda similar, but the 2018 version is an all-new animal. The old Instinct might look kinda similar, but the 2018 version is an all-new animal.



And speaking of things going inside of the Instinct frame, it can take a Di2 battery, the controls for Fox's Live Valve suspension (which has yet to be officially released), and an internally dropper routed post - all at the same time. Much more important, in my mind anyway, is that it can fit a large-sized water bottle inside the front triangle, even with the piggy-back shock.







Large entry and exit ports (left) make maintenance easy. The Instinct uses the same small, bolt-on guide (right) that's found on the Slayer and Altitude. Large entry and exit ports (left) make maintenance easy. The Instinct uses the same small, bolt-on guide (right) that's found on the Slayer and Altitude.



The Instinct (and the Pipeline frame, which is the same thing) receives many of the same features found on Rocky's other recent arrivals, including those clean looking single-sided blind pivots, Boost hub spacing, metric shock sizing, and the clever Spirit Guide that bolts onto the top of the drive-side chainstay.



For those who want the extra protection that a full-sized guide provides, there are also two - not three - ISCG 05 tabs around the PressFit bottom bracket shell.





Want to run 27.5+ wheels and tires on your Instinct? All you need to do is push in the tall lower headset cup (and buy the wheels and tires, of course). Want to run 27.5+ wheels and tires on your Instinct? All you need to do is push in the tall lower headset cup (and buy the wheels and tires, of course).





Slacker, Longer Geometry



Well, they're not going to make steeper and shorter, are they? No, of course not. The 2018 Instinct has a longer reach, more relaxed head tube angle, and the bottom bracket is also closer to the deck. The rear-ends have been tightened up as well, and the steep seat tube angle that Rocky has been putting to use for longer than most other brands is still found on the latest Instinct.





The new large-sized BC Edition Instinct has a reach of 454mm, which is a whopping 47mm longer than last year's version. The new bike's seat tube angle has also gotten a few degrees steeper, helping to hide a lot of that increased reach when you're on the saddle. All of the 2018 Instinct models are slacker than the old model, but the BC Edition, with its longer suspension travel and different shock link, takes it to a 65.9-degree head angle.



For comparison's sake, the old bike went from 66.6 - 68.2 degrees (depending on the setting) and the new, non-BC Edition Instincts can all be adjusted to sit between 66 - 67 degrees.







With similar angles and travel, choosing between the Altitude (left) and BC Edition Instinct might come down to what wheel size you prefer. With similar angles and travel, choosing between the Altitude (left) and BC Edition Instinct might come down to what wheel size you prefer.



Given that they have similar amounts of travel but are different in wheel size, we should probably talk about how the Instinct Carbon 90 BC Edition 29er compares to the new 27.5'' wheeled Altitude. With a head angle that can be adjusted between 65 - 66.1 degrees, the Altitude can be set up to feel a bit more relaxed when things get steep or hairy, but the lengths of both bikes are within a handful of millimeters of each other. Both machines have similar intentions, travel, and close-ish geometry, so it really comes down to which wheel size you prefer. I'd chose the big wheels all day, every day, but we'll dive into more of the Altitude VS Instinct Carbon 90 BC Edition talk later on in this review.





With 155mm of rear wheel travel, the BC Edition Instinct has 15mm over the standard Instinct, and a piggy back DPX2 twin-tube shock instead of the inline shocks used on the normal models. With 155mm of rear wheel travel, the BC Edition Instinct has 15mm over the standard Instinct, and a piggy back DPX2 twin-tube shock instead of the inline shocks used on the normal models.



Suspension Design



The Carbon 90 BC Edition has 155mm of rear wheel travel, which is 15mm more than the standard, non-BC-ified Instinct, and it's delivered by Rocky Mountain's latest version of their Smoothlink suspension layout. Just like on the new Altitude, the Instinct sees its geometry and suspension-adjusting Ride-9 chip moved from the forward shock mount to the rocker link, but the notable thing here is that Rocky Mountain has ditched it all together on the Carbon 90 BC Edition. Instead, there's the non-adjustable Ride-1 (my term, not Rocky's) rocker link that's different than what's found on the 140mm-travel Instincts, and a Fox DPX2 twin-tube shock.



Remember those bushing pivots that Rocky used to use? They were light and actually proved to last quite awhile, at least in my experience, but some riders found them to be a bit temperamental. They're gone for 2018, though, with bearings all around on the new Instinct.





Rocky is usually all about offering a ton of suspension and geometry adjustments, but the BC Edition Instinct features a simpler, non-adjustable system instead. Rocky is usually all about offering a ton of suspension and geometry adjustments, but the BC Edition Instinct features a simpler, non-adjustable system instead.

Rocky says that they've also tweaked the kinematics compared to the old bike to supply more progression and sag, something that should allow riders to run a bit softer spring rate for more forgiveness at the top of the stroke. There's also good news for pedal hounds: Rocky claims that the anti-squat number has gone up ''dramatically to improve pedaling efficiency,'' which I believe after spending a ton of time on the new Element, Slayer, and Altitude, all of which get up and go when you ask them to.







Specifications

Specifications Release Date 2018 Price $5899 Travel 155 Rear Shock Fox Float DPX2 Performance Elite Fork Fox 36 Float EVOL FIT4 Performance Elite 160mm Headset FSA Orbit Cassette Sram XG-1275 10-50T Crankarms Sram Stylo 7k Eagle 32T Chainguide Spirit Guide Bottom Bracket Sram GXP BB92 Rear Derailleur Sram GX Eagle Chain Sram GX Eagle Shifter Pods Sram GX Eagle Handlebar Race Face Turbine R 780mm Stem Rocky Mountain 35 CNC DH Grips Rocky Mountain Lock On XC Brakes Sram Code R Hubs Rocky Mountain Sealed Boost 15mm / DT Swiss 370 Boost 148mm Spokes WTB 1.8-1.6 Rim Stans Flow MK3 Tubeless Ready - Tape / Valves Incl Tires Maxxis 29 DHF 2.5 EXO Maxx Terra 3C TR / Maxxis 29 DHRII 2.4 WT EXO Maxx Terra 3C TR Seat WTB Silverado Race Seatpost Fox Transfer Performance Elite 150mm / 30.9mm Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC





















Climbing



I'd wager that the large majority of us who ride 150mm and longer-travel bikes have relatively low expectations when it comes to climbing performance. I mean, you're not rocking all that suspension, and probably a set of solid wheels shod with big meat, with a KOM hunting or dab-free type of attitude, are you? Nah, when I'm on a slack-ish, enduro-inspired machine, I'm reasonably happy if it doesn't feel like I'm in a bouncy castle while I pedal it up the mountain. Your mindset, along with your expectations, change it suit the bike's travel bracket and intentions.



The Carbon 90 BC Edition's main intention is not to crush the climbs, but it does a surprisingly apt job of doing exactly that regardless.







Even those who don't enjoy the climbs will appreciate the Instinct's ascending abilities. You can thank those big wheels and efficient suspension for that. Even those who don't enjoy the climbs will appreciate the Instinct's ascending abilities. You can thank those big wheels and efficient suspension for that.



The main reason for the BC-inspired bike's unforeseen ascending abilities is how it feels when you're on the power, which is firmer and more energetic than I'd expect a bike like this to behave. Then again, Rocky did say that there's more anti-squat on this new Instinct compared to the previous version, and their other new bikes also pedal like they're late for dinner. The Fox DPX2 shock does have a blue cheater switch that's completely uncalled for unless you're on a smooth road, which is nice because I can't stand having to reach for buttons or levers when I'm riding. I just want to get on the damn bike and go, and I can do exactly that on the 155mm-travel Instinct.



Traction is also served up in all-you-can-eat form, likely for the same reason that the Instinct pedals so well (anti-squat), and the solid Maxxis rubber can be aired down low to help your cause even more. Then there's the bike's short head tube that, when combined with rear suspension that doesn't wallow in its travel (even at 35-percent sag or more) when you're on a wall of a steep pitch, gives you have a 155mm-travel bike that doesn't handle like a 155mm-travel bike on tricky climbs. Neato.



It's only at the extreme of the climbing spectrum, the real tech or when you're really hurting your legs and lungs, that the BC Edition feels like it's giving something up to a 140mm-travel machine. No PRs were taken on the Instinct, despite some solid efforts, and it's when your brain switches its focus to keeping air moving into and out of your lungs at the expense of coordination and motor skills that it starts to feel like it really does have 155mm of travel. That switching point comes much later on the Instinct than it does on the Altitude, however, so while the latter can get up a mountain just fine, the Instinct Carbon 90 BC Edition Details trumps it in every possible way when it comes to climbing.

Yes, any all-mountain bike can climb most things if the rider has enough skill, but the Instinct will call on less of that skill when you're facing a real test of fitness and handling. Yes, any all-mountain bike can climb most things if the rider has enough skill, but the Instinct will call on less of that skill when you're facing a real test of fitness and handling.



I'm not the kinda guy who's okay with a bike giving up much in the way of ascending abilities in exchange for descending potential - I want it all - and if you're like me, you'll be happy with the balance that Rocky has nailed with the Carbon 90 BC Edition. Sure, I realize that we're often guilty of giving the ol' ''good enough'' verdict to many of the latest long-travel all-mountain bikes when it comes to climbing, which is fine and dandy in a lot of cases, but this Rocky is as good a climber as a 155mm-travel bike would ever need to be.







Descending



If you're the kinda guy who's okay with sacrificing some bike on the ups to have more bike on downs, you might expect the BC Edition, impressive climber that it is, to leave you wanting a bit more oomph on those descents. And while this long-travel Instinct does give up a bit in terms of suppleness and composure compared to the Altitude on truly scary terrain, it's probably the better all-around choice of a descender for a lot of mountain bikers.







This thing ain't no enduro racer, and Rocky doesn't call it one, either. It's less forgiving than the Altitude, but also far more nimble. This thing ain't no enduro racer, and Rocky doesn't call it one, either. It's less forgiving than the Altitude, but also far more nimble.



Just as Rocky says, this Instinct is much more "aggressive trail monster" than enduro sled, but what it lacks in the Altitude-esque oomph it makes up for with a liveliness that the more supple Altitude can't match. The green and orange Instinct is in its element when it's ridden in a darty, amusing way, and while it can definitely go through things - it has 155mm out back, remember - the fast, fun way to get down the hill on the Instinct is to think a bit outside the box. The bike's steering is on the quick side of things, relatively speaking, and it can rail any and all turns fluently, unlike some beasts of the same feather that require work to zip in and out of tight bends. No, you don't need to try hard to make it do whatever you want, be it a natural gap that others don't see or a sneaky inside line.



In fact, for a bike with this much travel, it's remarkably good-natured on ground that doesn't call for this much travel, and that fact is what really separates it from the more forgiving Altitude. It's a case of what you value the most, really - if a rider or racer prefers a ground-tracking, supple bike, then it has to be the Altitude. But those who want something a bit more all-around, a bit more poppy, are surely best off on the long-travel Instinct.





I'd wager that this style of long-travel trail bike would better suit a lot of riders who are currently on slacker, bigger beasts. I'd wager that this style of long-travel trail bike would better suit a lot of riders who are currently on slacker, bigger beasts.



This thing can rail any and all turns fluently, unlike some beasts of the same feather that require work to zip in and out of tight bends.







The Instinct's travel is well-managed at the other end of the spectrum, with hard impacts only causing a few soft bottoming moments, even when running more than 35-percent sag. There's really no excuse for any bike to be clanging off the end of its travel these days, and the BC-bred Instinct certainly doesn't do any clanging.



So, BC Edition Instinct VS the Altitude... which one is best where? Both machines can be ridden anywhere, of course, and both suit rowdy trails just fine, but the Instinct would be my hands-down pick if I wanted to pedal to the gnarly stuff, didn't do many (or any) enduro races, and prefer a bike that sits on the playful side of the all-mountain fence. But I'd no doubt choose the Altitude if my trails made me nervous, I raced some enduro events, or couldn't remember the last time I rode without kneepads and goggles on.

It's when things get wet and really pointy or rough that the Instinct starts to give up ground to more forgiving bikes. It's when things get wet and really pointy or rough that the Instinct starts to give up ground to more forgiving bikes.





Component Check



• Fox Float DPX2 Shock: Weirdly, the DPX2 shock on the Instinct felt best when its rebound dial was backed either completely out or only turned in by a single click, and it returned relatively quickly at those settings. Not too quickly, mind you, but it's odd to need to have the red dial turned so far out, and a lighter rider (and therefore a softer spring rate) might find it to rebound too slowly.







Oddly, the Instinct's DPX2 shock (left) felt best when its rebound was set to full-fast. The Code Rs aren't SRAM's top-tier offering, but they offer great feeling and loads of power. Oddly, the Instinct's DPX2 shock (left) felt best when its rebound was set to full-fast. The Code Rs aren't SRAM's top-tier offering, but they offer great feeling and loads of power.



• Code R Brakes: Big wheels and this much travel deserve a set of four-piston brakes, so it's good to see Rocky spec a set of the new Code R stoppers on their BC Instinct. Much like the pricier (and more adjustable)



• Stan's Flow MK3 Rims: Yet another test bike with Stan's Flow MK3 rims, and for good reason: these aluminum hoops are reasonable weight-wise, tubeless easy, and do a pretty good job of staying straight and round. They're the smart, if not sexy, rim choice. A spoke did break on the rear wheel, likely from some trail debris, but that can happen to any wheel.







Pinkbike's Take Big wheels and this much travel deserve a set of four-piston brakes, so it's good to see Rocky spec a set of the new Code R stoppers on their BC Instinct. Much like the pricier (and more adjustable) RSC model that Kazimer recently reviewed , the Rs don't lack in power and feel.Yet another test bike with Stan's Flow MK3 rims, and for good reason: these aluminum hoops are reasonable weight-wise, tubeless easy, and do a pretty good job of staying straight and round. They're the smart, if not sexy, rim choice. A spoke did break on the rear wheel, likely from some trail debris, but that can happen to any wheel.

With class-leading climbing performance, and the ability to tackle anything you point it down, the Instinct Carbon 90 BC Edition lives up to its name. No, it's not an enduro bike, despite its travel, and Rocky doesn't pitch it as one either - look at the Altitude if that's what you're after. That said, this thing is quite the package for someone who wants an all-arounder that's more capable than a trail bike but more pedal-able than a true enduro monster. — Mike Levy