Bike Check: Jesse Melamed's Rocky Mountain Instinct - EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2018

While he used to race aboard a small-sized bike, Melamed is now on a medium Instinct with a 35mm stem.

Melamed describes his Instinct's set up as ''safety first,'' which includes a 170mm-travel fork, DH casing rubber, and a coil-sprung shock.

The new XTR is rarer than Drake's secret child, but Jesse has one. An XTR group that is.

XTR 9100 for the brakes (with 203mm rotors) and cranks, along with some mud-proofing foam in spots to keep wet dirt from sticking around.