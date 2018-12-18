PRESS RELEASE: Rocky Mountain
The Instinct Powerplay alloy makes its official debut this week as our first 29” e-MTB, along with the introduction of alloy models to our Altitude Powerplay platform. The growth in our Powerplay™ line up has allowed us to provide more options for riders so they can get out the door and ride.
The Instinct Powerplay alloy is a 29” wheel platform (27.5+ compatible), has 140mm travel front and rear, and is designed for high efficiency riding and long days in the saddle. The Altitude Powerplay alloy has the same intended use as the carbon version, remaining as a 27.5” (26+ compatible), 160mm front and 150mm rear, aggressive e-MTB.
INSTINCT POWERPLAY ALLOY
The Instinct Powerplay will take you to the places you never thought were possible. When it comes time to head out the door for that epic ride into the alpine, you’ll be riding further and faster than ever before on what is our most versatile e-MTB yet.
With 140mm travel front and rear, the Instinct Powerplay alloy integrates our powerful Dyname™ 3.0 drive system with a 29” wheeled platform for fast rolling rides and long distances.
Intended use: Trail
Travel: 140mm front / 140mm rear
Wheelsize: 29" (27.5+ compatible)
Frame construction: FORM™ alloy frame
Sizes: S - XL
Drive system: Dyname™ 3.0
Battery capacity: 632Wh lithium-ion battery (70 level) or 500Wh lithium-ion battery (50 level)
|The mountain bike scene has changed so much in the last decade, but I think it’s only getting better. The Instinct Powerplay is the perfect blend of assisted riding with the same fun, fast rolling 29 wheel I’ve come to love. There's not much more I would add to my stable of bikes than something that lets me squeeze in even more riding (in my fully packed life). Now I don’t need to hesitate on whether or not I have time for a ride because with the Instinct Powerplay, there’s always time.” – Andreas Hestler
GEOMETRY
ALTITUDE POWERPLAY ALLOY
When we introduced the Altitude Powerplay it blew the doors off the mountain bike community as an aggressive, capable, and powerful e-MTB. It’s now available in an alloy frame so more people can experience the powerful ride. When we took the Altitude’s legendary handling and ride quality, integrated a powerful drive system and created the most capable e-MTB in the market, it only made sense to offer it in an alloy frame as well.
Intended use: Aggressive Trail
Travel: 160mm front / 150mm rear
Wheelsize: 27.5" (26+ compatible)
Frame construction: FORM™ alloy frame
Sizes: S - XL
Drive system: Dyname™ 3.0
Battery capacity: 632Wh lithium-ion battery (70 level) or 500Wh lithium-ion battery (50 level)
|“The Altitude Powerplay has become my go-to mountain bike and living on the North Shore I've had the chance to put it through its paces. I'm not going to ride the Altitude Powerplay on my everyday loop, it's a tool to push my mountain bike boundaries further - push them to a point I wouldn't have otherwise realized. The Altitude Powerplay isn’t a new chapter of mountain biking for me, it's a whole new book and the story is epic!” – Wade Simmons, Godfather of Freeride
GEOMETRY
DYNAME™ 3.0 DRIVE SYSTEM
Designed in Canada, in collaboration with Propulsion Powercycle, the Dyname™ 3.0 drive system is a sleek, lightweight, and powerful electric assist that pushes the boundaries of electric bikes. Its compact, low-mounted motor allows us to design electric mountain bikes to our suspension and handling standards—with proper geometry and ideal pivot placement. The system provides classleading torque, instant power response, and super-fast charging.
We developed our own drive system so we could maintain the geometry, handling, and ride characteristics that our bikes are known for. The other systems on the market today force frame designs to be compromised rather than seamlessly integrated like ours. Our battery is stored within the downtube of our frames and the drive system itself is nicely tucked above the bottom bracket at the base of the seat tube.
Our drive system allows for an instant, natural power response that makes for an intuitive ride thanks to an in-line torque sensor. With this sensor, the power rolls on and rolls off smoothly resulting in greater bike control from the rider. This means no more spinning out on climbs, you have the ability to soft pedal technical sections or tight switchbacks, and an overall increased level of confidence as you approach and exit corners.
• High efficiency, three-phase brushless motor provides class leading torque
• 48v battery voltage for fast-charging and heat management in high-torque scenarios
• To prevent creaking and wear, pedaling forces are isolated from the drive system via a bottom bracket shell that is integral to the frame itself
• Increased stiffness thanks to structural motor casing
• Compact, low-profile motor design with reinforced motor casing and integrated motor-brace bashguard
• Display-free with a low-profile remote for a pure ride experience
• Bar-mounted remote displays assist level, battery level, and diagnostics; controls three assist levels and “walk” mode
• Optional ebikemotion mobile app (iOS & Android) connects via Bluetooth and provides a wide range of system customization, reach estimates, ride tracking, and more
• Available with a massive 632Wh lithium-ion battery (70 level) or 500Wh lithium-ion battery (50 level)
• Minimal drag when exceeding the motor speed or when drive system is disengaged thanks to crankset clutch and elimination of traditional e-bike gearbox
• Based on a third-generation electric drive system that's been in development since 2010
• Strong regional dealer service support
• Wear items (BB, drive sprocket) are shop-serviceable with common shop tools
• Works with standard Race Face bottom bracket and crankset
• Charge fast, then charge hard: ultra-fast charge times of 1 hour 40 minutes (to 80%) with the 500Wh battery, or 2 hours (to 80%) with the 632Wh battery
FRAME TECHNOLOGIES
Dyname™ 3.0 drive system
Designed in Canada, in collaboration with Propulsion Powercycle, the Dyname™ 3.0 drive system is a sleek, lightweight, and powerful electric assist that pushes the boundaries of electric bikes. Its compact, low-mounted motor allows us to design electric mountain bikes to our suspension and handling standards—with proper geometry and ideal pivot placement. The system provides class-leading torque, instant power response, and super-fast charging.
RIDE-9™ adjustment system
The RIDE-9™ adjustment system allows riders to quickly fine-tune their geometry and suspension with a pair of Allen keys. Nine configurations are possible thanks to two interlocking chips.
FORM™ alloy
FORM™ tubesets utilize premium materials to meet our strict requirements. Each FORM™ tube that we create is engineered for its specific purpose within the frame, ensuring optimized strength, weight, and ride quality.
Smoothlink™
Smoothlink™ suspension is efficient yet supple when you’re on the pedals and across a wide range of gears. This four-bar suspension design philosophy features a controlled end-stroke and is centred on certain ride characteristics; each bike platform we develop balances variables like anti-squat, axle path, chain growth, rate curve, anti-rise, etc. to achieve the desired ride feel.
Size Specific Tune
Size Specific Tune ensures that riders of all sizes get the right balance of small-bump compliance, mid-stroke support, and end-stroke progressiveness. Our design team does custom shock tunes based on real world field testing, and creates each tune for specific frame sizes.
PRICING & AVAILABILITY
The Instinct Powerplay alloy and Altitude Powerplay alloy are both now available! Please head to your local Rocky Mountain dealer to see the bikes. Regional availability may varyInstinct Powerplay alloy 70:
$7,999 CAD | $6,399 USD
Instinct Powerplay alloy 50:
Man in Black / Flaming Lips
$6,599 CAD / $5,299 USD
Altitude Powerplay alloy 70:
Man in Black / Flaming Lips
$7,999 CAD | $6,399 USD
Altitude Powerplay alloy 50:
Billy Ocean / Back in Black / Fox Racing Orange
$6,899 CAD | $5,499 USD
Billy Ocean / Back in Black / Fox Racing Orange
For more information on the Instinct Powerplay alloy or Altitude Powerplay alloy, please visit BIKES.COM
MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles
9 Comments
They pollute as much as a motorbike, are less fun but keep the lazy ones feeling ok with the environment because they pollute before using it and not while using it. And they allow a crazy multiplication of access into otherwise difficult areas incrementing risks and damages.
#banthemall #ebikesarelosersmotorbike
Post a Comment