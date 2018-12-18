The mountain bike scene has changed so much in the last decade, but I think it’s only getting better. The Instinct Powerplay is the perfect blend of assisted riding with the same fun, fast rolling 29 wheel I’ve come to love. There's not much more I would add to my stable of bikes than something that lets me squeeze in even more riding (in my fully packed life). Now I don’t need to hesitate on whether or not I have time for a ride because with the Instinct Powerplay, there’s always time.” – Andreas Hestler