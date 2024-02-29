Rocky Mountain Introduces its New Gravity Racing Team

Words: Rocky Mountain
We’re excited to go racing for the 2024 season with a talented mix of new and familiar riders...
Introducing Rocky Mountain Gravity Racing
New name, new faces, new sponsors – same stoke! We're ready to kick off the season with passion, drive, and dedication. Big thanks to our current and new partners alike for joining the ride!
Rocky Mountain Race Face and Tribe Pyrenees Gravity are joining forces to create a fast new UCI Elite team of eight riders, ready to tackle the 2024 UCI MTB World Series (EDR, EDR-E, and DHI).
Meet the team
|Over the past decade, the team has made its mark on enduro racing and we’re thrilled to keep up that momentum. We're taking our commitment to racing to the next level by creating the Rocky Mountain Gravity Racing team. To bring all these talented riders under one banner.—Nina Harmon, Brand Marketing Manager
Leading the team is General Manager Ludovic Henry, along with partner Stephane Allio who will oversee marketing and communications.
Justine Henry, FR
(EDR, E-EDR)
Alizes Lassus, FR
(DHI, EDR)
Luca Fourcade, FR
(EDR, E-EDR)
Training Basecamp: Loudenvielle
Enzo Perez, FR
(DHI, EDR)
To help these riders thrive, the team's setting up shop in Loudenvielle, France. This hot spot in the Pyrenees is world-class, hosting both Enduro and Downhill World Cups in 2024. Big thanks to the Hautes Pyrénées Department for making the Louron Valley an MTB paradise – the perfect training ground for these athletes. Plus, they'll still have the backing of the full Rocky Mountain crew in Canada.
Hautes Pyrénées Region, Dave Trumpore
Supporting the Rocky Mountain Gravity Racing team this season: