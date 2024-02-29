Rocky Mountain Introduces its New Gravity Racing Team

Feb 29, 2024
by Rocky Mountain  
Words: Rocky Mountain

We’re excited to go racing for the 2024 season with a talented mix of new and familiar riders...

Introducing Rocky Mountain Gravity Racing

New name, new faces, new sponsors – same stoke! We're ready to kick off the season with passion, drive, and dedication. Big thanks to our current and new partners alike for joining the ride!

Rocky Mountain Race Face and Tribe Pyrenees Gravity are joining forces to create a fast new UCI Elite team of eight riders, ready to tackle the 2024 UCI MTB World Series (EDR, EDR-E, and DHI).

bigquotesOver the past decade, the team has made its mark on enduro racing and we’re thrilled to keep up that momentum. We're taking our commitment to racing to the next level by creating the Rocky Mountain Gravity Racing team. To bring all these talented riders under one banner.Nina Harmon, Brand Marketing Manager

Meet the team
Leading the team is General Manager Ludovic Henry, along with partner Stephane Allio who will oversee marketing and communications.

Justine Henry, FR
(EDR, E-EDR)
Lily Boucher, CA
(EDR)
Alizes Lassus, FR
(DHI, EDR)
Levy Batista, FR
(E-EDR)
Remi Gauvin, CA
(EDR)
Emmett Hancock, CA
(EDR)
Luca Fourcade, FR
(EDR, E-EDR)
Enzo Perez, FR
(DHI, EDR)


Training Basecamp: Loudenvielle
To help these riders thrive, the team's setting up shop in Loudenvielle, France. This hot spot in the Pyrenees is world-class, hosting both Enduro and Downhill World Cups in 2024. Big thanks to the Hautes Pyrénées Department for making the Louron Valley an MTB paradise – the perfect training ground for these athletes. Plus, they'll still have the backing of the full Rocky Mountain crew in Canada.

Hautes Pyrénées Region, Dave Trumpore

Supporting the Rocky Mountain Gravity Racing team this season:

