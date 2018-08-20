PRESS RELEASES

Rocky Mountain Launches New Thunderbolt Alloy

Aug 20, 2018
by Rocky Mountain Bicycles  
Thunderbolt Alloy

PRESS RELEASE: Rocky Mountain

The Thunderbolt is our vision of a perfect XC-trail bike. We’ve designed an all-new alloy frame that pushes the rear travel to 130mm, increases stiffness, lowers the rate curve slightly, and gives the frame a host of next-generation features – but keeps its playful geometry and wide range of RIDE-9™ adjustments. The Thunderbolt is at home on technical climbs, powering through rough stuff, and popping off every trail feature you lay eyes on.

THUNDERBOLT ALLOY - TECHNICAL DETAILS

Thunderbolt Alloy
• Updated RIDE-9™
The RIDE-9™ adjustment system allows riders to quickly fine-tune their geometry and suspension with a pair of Allen keys. Nine configurations are possible thanks to two interlocking chips. It's been moved into the link for lighter, narrower packaging.

• Next generation features
Comprehensive evolutionary updates across the platform include features like tooled axles, single-sided bearing pivots, integrated “Spirit Guide” chain guide, and metric shock compatibility.

• Size Specific Tune
Size Specific Tune ensures that riders of all sizes get the right balance of small-bump compliance, mid-stroke support, and end-stroke progressiveness. Our design team does custom shock tunes based on real-world field testing and adjusts each tune for specific frame sizes.
Thunderbolt Alloy

Thunderbolt Alloy
• Improved suspension performance
We’ve flattened out the rate curve to directly increase the amount of usable travel while maintaining mid-stroke support and making small-bump performance even more sensitive.

• Smoothlink™ Suspension
Smoothlink™ suspension is efficient yet supple when you’re on the pedals and across a wide range of gears. It features a controlled end-stroke and a rate-curve that feels more capable than the travel would suggest.

• Progressive geometry
To add control and descending capability, we’ve increased reach, slackened the headtube angle, and lowered the bottom bracket. We’ve slightly lengthened the chainstays to improve climbing traction and used a moderately steep seat tube for further climbing performance.
Thunderbolt Alloy

GEOMETRY

Thunderbolt Alloy Geometry

GALLERY

Thunderbolt Alloy

Thunderbolt Alloy
Thunderbolt Alloy

Thunderbolt Alloy

Thunderbolt Alloy

PRICING & AVAILABILITY

The Thunderbolt Alloy is now available! Please head to your local Rocky Mountain dealer to see the bikes. Regional availability may vary.

Thunderbolt Alloy 50: $3,999 CAD / $3,499 USD
Thunderbolt Alloy 50
Deep Purple / Back in Black / Billy Ocean
Thunderbolt Alloy 50
Flaming Lips / Back in Black

Thunderbolt Alloy 30: $3,249 CAD / $2,649 USD
Thunderbolt Alloy 30
Deep Purple / Back in Black / Billy Ocean

Thunderbolt Alloy 10: $2,449 CAD / $1,999 USD
Thunderbolt Alloy 10
Flaming Lips / Back in Black

See more details on our website


Rider: Justin "Dewey" Roy
Photographer: Margus Riga

MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles @Margus


Must Read This Week
Forbidden Bike Company's High Pivot Trail Bike - Crankworx Whistler 2018
55846 views
Sam Hill's Prototype Nukeproof DH Bike - Crankworx Whistler 2018
46522 views
Riding Troy Brosnan's World Cup DH Bike - Crankworx Whistler 2018
42657 views
Results: Garbanzo DH - Crankworx Whistler 2018
42259 views
2 Bike Checks from the French Enduro Cup - Val d'Isere
41638 views
Where's the New XTR? 8 Questions With Nick Murdick, Shimano MTB Product Manager
41570 views
Replay: Slopestyle - Crankworx Whistler 2018
39096 views
Retro Tech: 6 Classic Mountain Bikes - Crankworx Whistler 2018
38816 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.023221
Mobile Version of Website