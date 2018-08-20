Rocky Mountain Launches New Thunderbolt Alloy

PRESS RELEASE: Rocky Mountain
The Thunderbolt is our vision of a perfect XC-trail bike. We’ve designed an all-new alloy frame that pushes the rear travel to 130mm, increases stiffness, lowers the rate curve slightly, and gives the frame a host of next-generation features – but keeps its playful geometry and wide range of RIDE-9™ adjustments. The Thunderbolt is at home on technical climbs, powering through rough stuff, and popping off every trail feature you lay eyes on.
THUNDERBOLT ALLOY - TECHNICAL DETAILS
• Updated RIDE-9™
The RIDE-9™ adjustment system allows riders to quickly fine-tune their geometry and suspension with a pair of Allen keys. Nine configurations are possible thanks to two interlocking chips. It's been moved into the link for lighter, narrower packaging.
• Next generation features
Comprehensive evolutionary updates across the platform include features like tooled axles, single-sided bearing pivots, integrated “Spirit Guide” chain guide, and metric shock compatibility.
• Size Specific Tune
Size Specific Tune ensures that riders of all sizes get the right balance of small-bump compliance, mid-stroke support, and end-stroke progressiveness. Our design team does custom shock tunes based on real-world field testing and adjusts each tune for specific frame sizes.
• Improved suspension performance
We’ve flattened out the rate curve to directly increase the amount of usable travel while maintaining mid-stroke support and making small-bump performance even more sensitive.
• Smoothlink™ Suspension
Smoothlink™ suspension is efficient yet supple when you’re on the pedals and across a wide range of gears. It features a controlled end-stroke and a rate-curve that feels more capable than the travel would suggest.
• Progressive geometry
To add control and descending capability, we’ve increased reach, slackened the headtube angle, and lowered the bottom bracket. We’ve slightly lengthened the chainstays to improve climbing traction and used a moderately steep seat tube for further climbing performance.
GEOMETRY
GALLERY
PRICING & AVAILABILITY
The Thunderbolt Alloy is now available! Please head to your local Rocky Mountain dealer to see the bikes. Regional availability may vary.Thunderbolt Alloy 50:
$3,999 CAD / $3,499 USD
Thunderbolt Alloy 30:
Deep Purple / Back in Black / Billy Ocean
Flaming Lips / Back in Black
$3,249 CAD / $2,649 USD
Thunderbolt Alloy 10:
Deep Purple / Back in Black / Billy Ocean
$2,449 CAD / $1,999 USD
See more details on our website
Flaming Lips / Back in Black
Rider:
Justin "Dewey" RoyPhotographer:
Margus Riga
MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles @Margus
0 Comments
Post a Comment