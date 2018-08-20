Rocky Mountain Launches New Thunderbolt Alloy

PRESS RELEASE: Rocky Mountain

THUNDERBOLT ALLOY - TECHNICAL DETAILS

• Updated RIDE-9™

The RIDE-9™ adjustment system allows riders to quickly fine-tune their geometry and suspension with a pair of Allen keys. Nine configurations are possible thanks to two interlocking chips. It's been moved into the link for lighter, narrower packaging.



• Next generation features

Comprehensive evolutionary updates across the platform include features like tooled axles, single-sided bearing pivots, integrated “Spirit Guide” chain guide, and metric shock compatibility.



• Size Specific Tune

Size Specific Tune ensures that riders of all sizes get the right balance of small-bump compliance, mid-stroke support, and end-stroke progressiveness. Our design team does custom shock tunes based on real-world field testing and adjusts each tune for specific frame sizes.



• Improved suspension performance

We’ve flattened out the rate curve to directly increase the amount of usable travel while maintaining mid-stroke support and making small-bump performance even more sensitive.



• Smoothlink™ Suspension

Smoothlink™ suspension is efficient yet supple when you’re on the pedals and across a wide range of gears. It features a controlled end-stroke and a rate-curve that feels more capable than the travel would suggest.



• Progressive geometry

To add control and descending capability, we’ve increased reach, slackened the headtube angle, and lowered the bottom bracket. We’ve slightly lengthened the chainstays to improve climbing traction and used a moderately steep seat tube for further climbing performance.



The Thunderbolt is our vision of a perfect XC-trail bike. We’ve designed an all-new alloy frame that pushes the rear travel to 130mm, increases stiffness, lowers the rate curve slightly, and gives the frame a host of next-generation features – but keeps its playful geometry and wide range of RIDE-9™ adjustments. The Thunderbolt is at home on technical climbs, powering through rough stuff, and popping off every trail feature you lay eyes on.The Thunderbolt Alloy is now available! Please head to your local Rocky Mountain dealer to see the bikes. Regional availability may vary.$3,999 CAD / $3,499 USD$3,249 CAD / $2,649 USD$2,449 CAD / $1,999 USDJustin "Dewey" RoyMargus Riga