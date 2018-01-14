Rocky Mountain Parts Ways With Florian Nicolaï & Sebastien Claquin



It’s been an incredible ride with Florian “Flo” Nicolaï and Sébastien Claquin on board the Rocky Mountain Bicycles Urge BP Rally Team, and after several unforgettable years, it’s time to wish them both the best as they move on for 2018.



Florian Nicolai

Flo’s been a fierce competitor at the Enduro World Series over the past 4 years, including landing himself on multiple podiums and incredible results in the Overall Rankings. Aside from his success on the EWS circuit, Flo’s effortless and unforgettable style in “Flo Like Water” and “Return to the Rockies” showcased his creativity and confidence on a bike. His sense of humor and bike handling genius are two things we will never forget.





Flo was there when I first came onto the team and there was so much to learn from his riding. He is one of the most talented riders and I would always try to follow him in practice, but it was impossible to replicate his effortless style! I wish him all the best on his new team and I can't wait to watch him ride by in practice and blow me away as usual." – Jesse Melamed















Flo is one of the most talented racers in the entire EWS scene. There are few riders that make riding look so effortless, and for him it comes naturally. Flo first started with Tribe Sport Group by racing the Enduro Series French Cup, and even though he was younger than most of the racers, he was so fast that he ended up winning the Championship. When the opportunity to form the Rocky Mountain Urge BP Rally Team came in 2014, there was no doubt that we wanted him onboard to compete against the best riders in the world.



Flo’s been an inspiration to both his teammates and the world, with incredible podium results and solid rankings every season. He’s been an amazing member of our family, and I sincerely wish him the best in the 2018 and into the future. Good luck, Flo!” – Fred Glo, Tribe Sport Group









Sébastien Claquin



In 2016, Seb stepped into the ring with an incredible effort in the U21 series. His season highlights includes finishing 1st place in the EWS Round 2 Cerro Catedral, Bariloche, Argentina, and 2nd place in the 2016 U21 series overall. We knew Seb was going to grow into an incredible athlete.









Being a part the Rocky Mountain Urge BP Team felt more like family than a team. These past 2 years were filled with strong emotions, enjoying the high’s and surviving the low’s. I’ll never forget the feeling at the end of our 2016 season, where our Team placed 1st in the series overall. - Sebastien Claquin



Fast forward to 2017, and Seb delivered a career best in Whistler, BC placing 19th for the day, and finished 31st in the series overall. However, it was really in Millau, France that our eyes were opened as he placed 1st in Stage 1 and 2nd on Stage 3 showing his potential for speed in technical terrain.









In Seb's time with Rocky Mountain, his progression as an athlete and as a member of the team was incredible. His battle in 2016 for the U21 title against Adrien Dailly was fierce, and he became known on the circuit for his ability to handle fast and rough stages with the best of them. We wish Seb all of the best in the future, and looking to see how he can maintain a position within the Rocky Mountain Family.” – Scott Pilecki, Rocky Mountain Bicycles



Rocky Mountain Bicycles is wishing Flo and Seb the best of luck in 2018 and beyond!



