Rocky Mountain Altitude Powerplay 70 - eMTB Review









Rocky Mountain took the bold step of launching their own eMTB earlier this year. The Canadian brand developed their own motor and drive system, and set the new bike loose in Europe (in other words, it's not currently for sale in North America). We attended the press camp back in May and presented a First Ride article. We held onto that Rocky, while we came to grips with the machine, rode it against its competitors and saw how it stacked up.



You can learn more about the details of the Powerplay in our





Rocky Mountain took the bold step of launching their own eMTB earlier this year. The Canadian brand developed their own motor and drive system, and set the new bike loose in Europe (in other words, it's not currently for sale in North America). We attended the press camp back in May and presented a First Ride article. We held onto that Rocky, while we came to grips with the machine, rode it against its competitors and saw how it stacked up.You can learn more about the details of the Powerplay in our First Ride , but the basics of this bike are that it has a whopping 632wh battery (for the 70 and 90 models), Rocky's own motor, which boasts instant engagement and torque sensing, and some quite short chainstays. We tested the mid-tier bike (there are three build options), which came specced with Fox E-Optimized Performance suspension, SRAM EX1 drivetrain, RaceFace and SunRinglé parts. The price, €7,345.

Altitude Powerplay 70 Details



• Intended use: all-mountain / enduro

• Travel: 150mm rear / 160mm front

• PowerPlay drive system

• 500 or 632-Watt/Hr battery

• 27.5" wheels

• Ride-9 suspension/geo adjustment

• Smoothlink suspension

• Weight: 22.21 kgs (Carbon 70, size large, actual)

• Sizes: XS, S, M, L

• MSRP: €7,345 (slight variations between terrritories)

• Rocky Mountain

• Intended use: all-mountain / enduro• Travel: 150mm rear / 160mm front• PowerPlay drive system• 500 or 632-Watt/Hr battery• 27.5" wheels• Ride-9 suspension/geo adjustment• Smoothlink suspension• Weight: 22.21 kgs (Carbon 70, size large, actual)• Sizes: XS, S, M, L• MSRP: €7,345 (slight variations between terrritories)







Build



The build kit is heavy duty, with plenty of eMTB specific branding, like SRAM Guide RE brakes, SRAM EX1 drivetrain, and Fox's E-Optimized 36 fork. Other chunky components come from Raceface with their 35mm-diameter bar/stem combo, Sun Ringle 40mm wide rims, and 2.5" Minion Wide Trail tires from Maxxis.





The Guide RE is aimed at eMTB's. Using a Guide lever, mixed with the large, old-style Code caliper. The Guide RE is aimed at eMTB's. Using a Guide lever, mixed with the large, old-style Code caliper. The Sun Ringle Duroc 40 rims were matched with 2.5" Wide Trail tires from Maxxis. The Sun Ringle Duroc 40 rims were matched with 2.5" Wide Trail tires from Maxxis.





The 35mm Raceface handlebar and stem setup is a sturdy choice. The 35mm Raceface handlebar and stem setup is a sturdy choice.







Carbon, Aluminum and Battery Options



There are three models of Powerplay to choose from, starting at €5700 and heading skywards to €9700. The top of the range Carbon 90 is the only model with a full carbon frame. The 70 and 50 models feature the same carbon mainframe, but use an alloy chainstay and seatstay. The higher-end 90 and 70 models will come with the 632-Watt/Hr battery, the 50 will have a smaller–but equal to its competitors–500-Watt/Hr unit. Currently, aftermarket batteries are not available. The Powerplay drive unit, geometry, wheel size and travel numbers are consistent throughout the range.







The integrated battery can only be charged on the bike, bad luck if your bike storage doesn't have a power outlet within reach. The integrated battery can only be charged on the bike, bad luck if your bike storage doesn't have a power outlet within reach. Considering an eMTB? Consider the fact you will need more stuff, including a proprietary charger for each different system on the market. Considering an eMTB? Consider the fact you will need more stuff, including a proprietary charger for each different system on the market.



Rocky have gone with a 48v system, which allows quicker charging times than is generally the case with lower voltage systems. You can't remove the integrated battery to charge it, but if you are in a pinch for an electrical source, you should be able to get 80% of power topped up in two hours – 80% of the 632wh battery is 505wh, so compared to a 500wh battery from other brands that can take four hours to recharge, the Powerplay is way ahead on charging times.







Powerplay Drive



By designing and building their own motor system, instead of working with an existing product, Rocky was able to create space for a water bottle mount, integrate a 632wh battery into the downtube (claiming to save 250 grams of weight), and build the back of the bike with super short, 426mm chainstays to duplicate the geometry of their existing, naturally-aspirated Altitude.





Woohoo, water bottle mounts for eMTB's. Woohoo, water bottle mounts for eMTB's. The charging port is easy to access, but the battery isn't removable. The charging port is easy to access, but the battery isn't removable.





The Powerplay drives from an axle in front of the chainring, with a torque sensor between the two. As the cranks are pressured, the tension on the lever will tell the motor how much power is needed – harder pedal strokes mean more power assist. This is said to give a much quicker motor response than anything else on the market. Some systems use torque sensors that only read a few times per pedal stroke. Rocky says that this quick response should help to make the ride more intuitive and learning to ride an eMTB won't be necessary.



A standard Raceface crankset is used with a PF92 bottom bracket. The only difference being the Spragg clutch bearing in the chainring spider, which allows backpedaling without turning against the drive of the motor. Rocky say that this will help with ease of maintenance, as you won't be forced to open the motor casing in order to change bottom bracket bearings.





There is no display unit on the Powerplay. The button control is simple to use and LED's indicate mode and power levels. There is no display unit on the Powerplay. The button control is simple to use and LED's indicate mode and power levels. Rocky Mountain's system uses a standard Raceface crankset Rocky Mountain's system uses a standard Raceface crankset





The Powerplay doesn't use a computer screen display on the bars. Rocky decided to keep things simple with a thumb button remote on the left side of the handlebar. Here, riders can turn the bike on and off, change power modes and see battery life displayed by LED's. Three power modes are set as standard: Eco, Trail and Ludacris, which deliver 40, 60 or 100% of available power. Riders can also use the remote to activate walk mode and navigate the app if your phone is connected, instead of using grubby mitts to scrape the touchscreen.











The Powerplay is also backed by a mobile app called Ebikemotion that works with Android and iPhone systems. The program allows riders to easily change the power modes as a percentage of complete output using sliders, use GPS maps to plan rides and determine how far they can ride (judging by current power level and elevation). You can even plug your device into the USB port to keep it charged from the main battery.







Geometry









One of the main driving forces behind Rocky creating their own Powerplay system was to achieve the geometry and kinematics they wanted. The Altitude Powerplay's geometry is identical to the conventional Altitude. Using the Ride-9 system, you can adjust the head angle from 65º - 66.1º, which also changes the seat angle by +/-1º and the bottom bracket height +/- 14mm. Creating the Powerplay system also allowed Rocky to make the chainstays a super short 426mm – the shortest by far of any current eMTB.









Specifications

Specifications Price $7345 Travel 150 R - 160 F Rear Shock Fox Float DPS EVOL Performance Elite Fork Fox 36 Float EVOL Grip Performance 160mm Headset FSA Orbit NO.57 Steerer Stop Cassette Sram XG-899 11-48T Crankarms Race Face Turbine Cinch 34T Bottom Bracket Race Face BB92 Rear Derailleur Sram EX1 Chain Sram EX1 Shifter Pods Sram EX1 Handlebar Race Face Chester 780mm Stem Rocky Mountain 35 AM Grips Rocky Mountain Lock On Light Brakes Sram Guide RE 200mm. Hubs Rocky Mountain Sealed Boost / DT Swiss 350 Spokes WTB 2.0-1.8 Rim Sun Düroc 40 Tires Maxxis Minion DHF WT EXO 27.5 x 2.5 Seat WTB Silverado Race Seatpost Fox Transfer Performance Elite Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC





































Climbing



The Altitude Powerplay is a trail riding conundrum. On the positive side, the instant engagement of the motor, combined with a little extra rotation from the chainring after you have stopped pedaling, makes technical climbing very easy and intuitive. Momentary pauses to avoid rock or terrain strikes with the pedals and using little quarter cranks here and there to pop over things and to maintain momentum feel very similar to a normal MTB (with the added power, of course). Also, the quick engagement of the torque sensor means that the Powerplay is the easiest system I have found so far to feed the power in at the right time to keep the back wheel gripping on loose or slippery surfaces. Rocky's advantage may be short-lived, however, because Bosch and Shimano are also tackling this feature with their latest power modes via free software updates.



The downsides of the Powerplay's trail bike geometry are its very short, 426mm chainstays and the slack, by modern standards, seat angle. Both make for a wheelie machine when ascending, which leads to extra fatigue on climbs as the rider must constantly battle to keep the front end down. Luckily I have good hip flexibility, but many riders suffer here and will struggle to keep the front wheel on track and the bike on-line. It is easy to float the front wheel over obstacles, but much more easy to start to loop out or simply stray off the track. The light front wheel can be remedied slightly by using the Ride-9 adjustment chip on the shock linkage, but there are some disadvantages, namely, lifting the rear of the bike and steepening the steering geometry. The difficulty found in climbing this bike is trail based, if you want to shuttle yourself up a road to pin the downhills, then what I'm describing here is almost a moot point, but climbing and descending challenging trails is where the eMTB fun begins.



The huge, 632wh battery is currently the biggest available, with Shimano and Bosch maxing out at 500wh. But, things are changing rapidly. BH just launched their Atom-X with a 720wh battery, and some bikes like the Focus Jam are starting to appear with secondary battery options to boost power up to, and over 800wh. Some serious eMTB riders may be interested in an extra battery (for an eye-watering price) so they could swap out the battery and double their ride times, but that's not an option on the Powerplay, as the integrated battery cannot be removed (which can also be a problem if you don't have a power connection in your bike storage or hotel garage on a weekend away). That said, if you can find an outlet, its 48-volt charger is claimed to be able to restore power up to 80% in only two hours.









Using the 632wh battery, I squeezed out six runs on a track that descends 300m vertical over three minutes, in around a kilometer's distance. That's 30km of riding in total, 1800m of climbing, two hours of riding time, and back home before you could say "Bob's your obese e-bike riding uncle." That was in full power mode up a steep and loose climb. You can expect more range if your "shuttle route" is a gentle road climb. Are eMTB's for lazy people? That was my morning warm up, more than some people ride in a week.



The continuous rumble from the multi-sprocket setup of the Powerplay drive does get frustrating. A generous slathering of wet lube helps to quiet things down, but then you are left with a filth-attracting chain in dry conditions. Dry lubes seemed to last only minutes, due to the extra torque on the chain and the fact that you'll be coasting far less on an eMTB. The chain entering into the enclosed multi-wheel system can also drag grass and foliage inside, and if you are unlucky enough to drag a really tough weed in there, you could find yourself having to remove the guard whilst trail-side in order to clear things out.





Descending



The build kit is just what an aggressive bike deserves. The Guide RE stoppers took some time to bed in, but combined with the 200mm rotors, they have ample power. The tire and wheelset is a good choice for aggressive riding in most conditions, leaning towards the dry end of the spectrum. Steep and muddy can overwhelm the Maxxis Minion tread pattern.



After finally getting to the top of a trail (with a couple of wheelies into the foliage), the Rocky took charge on the downhill. The suspension did a great job of planting the bike into the ground, the EVOL-based Fox Suspension was superb, and there was plenty of sensitivity and support available to charge into the rough.



I found the rear end of the bike made it hard to find traction on rough and uneven corners, but driving it into smooth hardpack turns generated great grip. I ended up using more sag than I wanted in the shock (nearly 40% seated) to get more grip, but this left me with an excessively low bottom bracket height (meaning, plenty of pedal strikes). The Ride 9 chip is useful to fine-tune the ride characteristic including the shock progression, but in reality does not offer a massive range of adjustment.









Thoughts



Would I buy a Powerplay? Well, there's only a handful of bikes I would spend my cash on, and no, I wouldn't spend it on a brand's first eMTB. One reason I wouldn't buy one is that I am currently based in Finale Ligure, one of the most popular riding spots in Europe – and the nearest dealer, according to Rocky's dealer locator, is one and a half hour's drive away in Nice. Go away on holiday and break the control unit (as I did), and you will lose your hard-earned riding time. Stick with a Bosch or Shimano system, and there will be a good chance that at least one of the bike shops in town could help out with repairs or parts. Of course, this is location dependent.



The Rocky does have some advantages over existing systems, but nothing that blew me away, or would make me think it's the Powerplay or nothing. If the performance was mind-blowing, I might take a punt on the unique system.



If you want your eMTB as a fashion statement, the Rocky could be for you; there was no other bike that had so many people stop me on the street since I was riding the Canyon Sender. Sure, the bike looks pretty (for an eMTB), but the feel of the Altitude Powerplay doesn't reflect its price tag. The cheap feeling iWok control unit, the noisy drivetrain, the FSA Head Block headset that spins in the head tube when hitting the stops, and finally, the gloss finish paint was soft and was showing plenty of scuffs and scratches after a few month's riding.



I think that making the geometry identical to an equivalent mountain bike is not the direction for eMTB to move towards. Without starting a comment-war "an eMTB is not an MTB," and as such, it requires different characteristics. On an eMTB, you will spend more time climbing and challenging steep terrain that you would simply push with a normal bike. Combine that with the additional power from the motor, and the chassis requires a more climb-focused configuration. If you want a Powerplay purely to replace a car-shuttle, then it could be a good choice.





Technical Report







FSA Head Block: The FSA Head Block works along the same lines as the Acros Block Lock headset. Inside the headset are bump stops that prevent the handlebars turning too far and potentially damaging cables, controls or the top tube. A good idea, but, our headset could be easily rotated inside the carbon head tube after reaching the stops.









PowerPlay iWok Control Unit: The iWok control unit feels cheap, the opposite of this bike's price tag. On my second ride, I snagged my glove on the fascia of the iWok and ejected it into the undergrowth. No worries, it should function without the fascia, I thought. Nope. I had to traipse through brambles for 20 minutes to find it. On the third ride, it just gave up working. Rocky nicely sent one from Canada, after which, my girlfriend rode it downhill a few km's to the beach and it gave up again, that was a tough ride back up the mountain for her. The third one has been working for months now and appears is going strong.









Fox E-Bike Optimized Fork: The E-Bike optimized Fox 36 features a thicker gauge steerer tube and stanchions, along with a solid instead of hollow crown. This is to handle the extra weight of an eMTB, especially under braking. The 36 performed great, but developed a nasty sounding clunk that is currently under investigation.









Pinkbike's Take:



The Rocky Mountain Altitude Powerplay is a conundrum. It is loaded with fantastic performance features, which are diluted by some glaring shortcomings. As a result, it doesn't feel like a bike that matches its massive price tag. I also have long-term concerns about after-sales, service, and parts from a smaller bike maker going solo with a proprietary motor and battery system, instead of pairing up with one of the big players. — Paul Aston