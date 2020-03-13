Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team Confirms 2020 Roster

Mar 13, 2020
by Rocky Mountain  
2020 Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team

We’re excited to return to the Enduro World Series this year with our existing Canadian partner, Race Face Performance Products. Over the past two years, the Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro team has made its mark on enduro racing and we’re thrilled to keep up that momentum.

Over the past few seasons, we’ve watched Jesse Melamed, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, and Rémi Gauvin come together as a team and add their own flavour to enduro racing. We’re proud to have all three of them on board this year and excited to bring the world along for the ride with a second season of “The Jank Files”.

With the recent news of race cancellations in South America, we'll be ready as a team for when the race schedule is back to normal.

Jesse Melamed

2020 Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team

Andréane Lanthier Nadeau

Rémi Gauvin

Peter Ostroski

Peter Ostroski has been riding for Rocky Mountain in one way or another for 18 years! He’s been on every enduro race team we’ve ever had and these days his race schedule includes a mix of EWS races, the Trans Madeira, and the BC Bike Race. 2020 marks a particularly exciting season for Peter, with the announcement of his home tracks being raced at the EWS #6 in Burke, Vermont.

2020 Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team


2020 Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team

2020 Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team

Photography: @Margus


