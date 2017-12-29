INDUSTRY INSIDER

Rocky Mountain Recalls 2018 Altitude, Instinct, and Pipeline Models for Brake Issue

Dec 29, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
Rocky Mountain Altitude
2018 Rocky Mountain Altitude
Rocky Mountain Instinct
2018 Rocky Mountain Instinct
Rocky Mountain Pipeline
2018 Rocky Mountain Pipeline


Rocky Mountain has announced that it will be recalling all 2018 Altitude, Instinct and Pipeline models due to a potential brake housing issue. Owners are asked to stop riding their bikes and contact Rocky Mountain and click on the "recall" link for instructions to have the brakes repaired at one of their dealers. Reportedly, no riders have been injured as a result, but Rocky Mountain insists upon this recall for precaution and safety concerns. The following information is taken from the official CPSC recall notice:


Rocky Mountain Bicycles Recall Mountain Bicycles Due to Crash Hazard

Rocky Mountain Altitude
2018 Altitude Alloy 30

Name of product: Mountain bicycles
Hazard: The brake cable housing was not secured properly during manufacturing, which can cause brake failure, posing a crash hazard to the rider.
Remedy: Repair
Recall date: December 27, 2017
Units: About 1,300 (in addition, 1,800 were sold in Canada)


Consumer Contact:

Rocky Mountain at 866-522-2803 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, via email at info@bikes.com or online at www.bikes.com and click on Safety/Recall at the bottom of the page.


Description:

This recall involves all model year 2018 Altitude, Instinct and Pipeline mountain bicycles. The carbon fiber and aluminum bicycles were sold in different colors. The model name is printed on a sticker on the top tube of the bicycles. Rocky Mountain is printed on the down tube. The Rocky Mountain logo is also printed on the headbadge on the headtube. The specified platform family is also printed on the rear triangle of the bicycle at the seatstay.

Remedy: Consumers should stop using the recalled bicycles immediately and contact an authorized Rocky Mountain dealer for free inspection and free repair.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Rocky Mountain bicycle dealers nationwide from June 2017 through November 2017 for between $2,600 and $7,300.

Manufacturer(s): Rocky Mountain Bicycles, of Canada

Importer(s): Rocky Mountain Bicycles, of Canada

Distributor(s): Rocky Mountain Bicycles, of Canada

Manufactured In: Taiwan and Canada

Recall number: 18-069


Contact Rocky Mountain Bikes here, and contact the CPSC agency here


Must Read This Week
Win a YT Jeffsy 29 AL Two - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
54647 views
Sam Pilgrim on Haibike?
47653 views
Next Level Drone Footage With Antoine Buffart - Video
38413 views
Win a Feedback Sports Bike Maintenance Dream Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
37641 views
Transition Announces New Carbon Sentinel
36943 views
Ask Pinkbike: Back to Flats, Inches of Squish for Enduro, and Pondering the Next Upgrade
32017 views
What is the Forum's Sexiest AM/FR/Enduro Hardtail of 2017? - Pinkbike Poll
25980 views
Ride More, Think Less - Opinion
25643 views

43 Comments

  • + 41
 Hi Everyone,
 
While performing an internal test, we discovered an issue with the cable routing on our 2018 Altitude, Pipeline, and Instinct. There have not been any accidents, incidents, or complaints, and we’ve taken action with this preventative recall to ensure that every rider enjoys their bike in a safe manner.
 
This issue can be repaired at any Rocky Mountain Bicycles dealer by following the steps in the memo on our website.

www.bikes.com/en/safety-recall

For further questions, please call 1 (866) 522-2803 or email info@bikes.com.
 
  • + 7
 Thanks for being proactive on the recall. My 2018 Altitude has the recommended cable setup, tiedowns and cable slack. I will continue to "love the ride". Regards.
  • + 4
 Don’t hate it’s 2017 and they are already on the job. Get em canada
  • + 4
 Won't somebody please think of the sprocket stalls?
  • + 37
 Sounds like they got hosed.
  • + 18
 Braking news!
  • + 1
 Made my day. Cheers
  • + 12
 It more mellow than phrased here. Basically just make sure you have a good loop of slack in the cables under the bb so they don't rub at full compression. And make sure they are routed on the correct side.
  • + 18
 Or better yet, how about you route the cables above the bottom bracket similar to the Slayer. No extra slack needed, no chance of busted hose from stretch or impacts.
  • + 1
 I've seen this on a bike that was less than a month old IIRC. Wore a huge groove in the frame under the BB because the mechanic hadn't unhooked the shock to check for chain growth and any issues with housing / hoses. It's the sort of stuff that should be correct from the factory but seldom is.
  • + 6
 @dirtworks911: No arguing that under the BB is a shit place to have to route cables.
  • + 9
 They should have blamed it on "pre-production". It's nice to see a bike company own up to an issue instead of doing everything in their power to deny an issue exists.
  • - 2
 The hell are you saying?? If a company sells a product with a potential dangerous issue, it's obvious they MUST do everything to avoid accident takin their responsabilities and recall it before someone get hurts or worse
  • + 2
 @frix182: you're right but in reality most companies don't give a sh*t
  • + 4
 About time it became officially a bad place to route a hose through. Saves a lot of PB "discussion" about its wisdom.

I was actually preparing to ask why other manufacturers aren't offering to swap out Guides for free, but apparently its nothing to do with that model of brake being poo.
  • + 4
 "About 1,300 (in addition, 1,800 were sold in Canada)" Excuse me?
  • + 1
 Isn’t CPSC American? @richierocket:
  • + 2
 @richierocket: don't bite the hand that feeds you, rocky
  • + 1
 @nouseforaname: You mean the Consumer Product Safety Commission? I assume there is something comparable there, right?
  • + 2
 @rrolly: I still don't get it..
  • + 8
 Crazy. Hopefully that doesn’t brake the bank.
  • + 14
 If it does, I hope they don't lose their housing
  • - 7
flag rrolly (7 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 discgusting, really.
  • + 4
 @rrolly: this could bleed their bank account
  • + 4
 I’m only speculating because I’ve seen it happen on Speculized bikes but there two things that can happen:

First, you may not have a big enough loop under the bb which causes the hose to get tugged when the suspension compresses.

Second, if you have a big enough loop but don’t secure the hose with a cable tie it can get pushed against the chainring when the suspension compresses.

So make sure you have a nice loop AND don’t forget that cable tie!
  • + 2
 I had this problem with my Element, but luckily it was the rear der. housing and not the brake. Cut too short, bike would shift when pedaling while hitting a bump... Noob mechanics didn't cycle the suspension without the shock on to check the length...
  • + 2
 Same here but on a slayer, got it home riding around it the street and the suspension would stop instantly mid stroke... somehow the brake line didn’t snap
  • + 2
 OR....

you could not have internal housing anymore, go back to external and solve the problem ever happening again. Bad enough to have internal shifter line runes, but rear brake hoses also ? Yeah lets make it harder for anyone to replace the brake without having to disconnect the hose and likely re-bleed the brake after.
  • + 5
 reading the headline my first thought was: did they install AVID?
  • + 2
 Looks like they got off to a "Rocky" start with the 2018's.
Solid way to take care of your customers though. They owned it, which is commendable.
  • + 2
 Ouch. What exactly does “not secured properly mean? Any shops/dealers care to comment?
  • + 2
 That explains why Jesse Melamed and Remi Gauvin were so fast this year...
  • + 1
 Thanks PB for bringing us this braking news
  • + 1
 Bypassing the risk. Thank you for alert.
  • - 3
 Pinkbike blew this way out of proportion. I just contacted them and the problem is the cables distance from the frame bellow the BB so it dosent stretch when bottomed out. A very easy 2 step fix.This article should be reworded so it dosent sound like cables are being ripped out of bikes left and right.
  • + 9
 It definitely sounds like an easy fix, but we are reporting exactly what was published by RMB. We reached out to them for further clarification but they wanted to stick to the message they’ve put out.
  • + 3
 100% agree, but I think the wording is due to official CPSC standards for recalls. Here is the tech bulletin for how to remedy the situation: groupeprocycle.sharepoint.com/sites/externalsharing/dept0002/ExternalSharing/2017%20Recall%20-%20Cable%20and%20Hydraulic%20Hose%20Management/Cable%20and%20Hydraulic%20Hose%20Management_EN.pdf?slrid=8f6f3b9e-d06b-4000-e421-92a46fe079bb

Basically it sounds like someone clamped a bunch of brake hoses in the Di2 part of the hose clamp or something, and/or made the housing loops a bit too short. The kind of thing that happens daily in bike shops and garages around the world - kinda surprised this made it as far as a recall.
  • + 1
 @Socket: Most cable routing is done at the factory assembler not by the bike shop. Likely not an LBS issue.
  • + 1
 Glad I stopped by this post
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.057678
Mobile Version of Website