Rocky Mountain Recalls 2018 Altitude, Instinct, and Pipeline Models for Brake Issue

Rocky Mountain
has announced that it will be recalling all 2018 Altitude, Instinct and Pipeline models due to a potential brake housing issue. Owners are asked to stop riding their bikes and contact Rocky Mountain
and click on the "recall" link for instructions to have the brakes repaired at one of their dealers. Reportedly, no riders have been injured as a result, but Rocky Mountain insists upon this recall for precaution and safety concerns. The following information is taken from the official CPSC recall notice
:Rocky Mountain Bicycles Recall Mountain Bicycles Due to Crash Hazard
Consumer Contact:
Rocky Mountain at 866-522-2803 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, via email at info@bikes.com
or online at www.bikes.com
and click on Safety/Recall at the bottom of the page.Description:
This recall involves all model year 2018 Altitude, Instinct and Pipeline mountain bicycles. The carbon fiber and aluminum bicycles were sold in different colors. The model name is printed on a sticker on the top tube of the bicycles. Rocky Mountain is printed on the down tube. The Rocky Mountain logo is also printed on the headbadge on the headtube. The specified platform family is also printed on the rear triangle of the bicycle at the seatstay.Remedy:
Consumers should stop using the recalled bicycles immediately and contact an authorized Rocky Mountain dealer for free inspection and free repair. Incidents/Injuries
: None reported Sold At:
Rocky Mountain bicycle dealers nationwide from June 2017 through November 2017 for between $2,600 and $7,300.Manufacturer(s):
Rocky Mountain Bicycles, of CanadaImporter(s):
Rocky Mountain Bicycles, of CanadaDistributor(s):
Rocky Mountain Bicycles, of CanadaManufactured In:
Taiwan and CanadaRecall number:
18-069
Contact Rocky Mountain Bikes here
, and contact the CPSC agency here
43 Comments
While performing an internal test, we discovered an issue with the cable routing on our 2018 Altitude, Pipeline, and Instinct. There have not been any accidents, incidents, or complaints, and we’ve taken action with this preventative recall to ensure that every rider enjoys their bike in a safe manner.
This issue can be repaired at any Rocky Mountain Bicycles dealer by following the steps in the memo on our website.
www.bikes.com/en/safety-recall
For further questions, please call 1 (866) 522-2803 or email info@bikes.com.
I was actually preparing to ask why other manufacturers aren't offering to swap out Guides for free, but apparently its nothing to do with that model of brake being poo.
First, you may not have a big enough loop under the bb which causes the hose to get tugged when the suspension compresses.
Second, if you have a big enough loop but don’t secure the hose with a cable tie it can get pushed against the chainring when the suspension compresses.
So make sure you have a nice loop AND don’t forget that cable tie!
you could not have internal housing anymore, go back to external and solve the problem ever happening again. Bad enough to have internal shifter line runes, but rear brake hoses also ? Yeah lets make it harder for anyone to replace the brake without having to disconnect the hose and likely re-bleed the brake after.
Solid way to take care of your customers though. They owned it, which is commendable.
Basically it sounds like someone clamped a bunch of brake hoses in the Di2 part of the hose clamp or something, and/or made the housing loops a bit too short. The kind of thing that happens daily in bike shops and garages around the world - kinda surprised this made it as far as a recall.
Post a Comment