Rocky Mountain Recalls 2018 Altitude, Instinct, and Pipeline Models for Brake Issue

has announced that it will be recalling all 2018 Altitude, Instinct and Pipeline models due to a potential brake housing issue. Owners are asked to stop riding their bikes and contact Rocky Mountain and click on the "recall" link for instructions to have the brakes repaired at one of their dealers. Reportedly, no riders have been injured as a result, but Rocky Mountain insists upon this recall for precaution and safety concerns. The following information is taken from the official CPSC recall notice

Name of product: Mountain bicycles Hazard: The brake cable housing was not secured properly during manufacturing, which can cause brake failure, posing a crash hazard to the rider. Remedy: Repair Recall date: December 27, 2017 Units: About 1,300 (in addition, 1,800 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

Description:

Remedy:

Incidents/Injuries

Sold At:

Manufacturer(s):

Importer(s):

Distributor(s):

Manufactured In:

Recall number:

Contact Rocky Mountain Bikes here , and contact the CPSC agency here

Rocky Mountain at 866-522-2803 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, via email at info@bikes.com or online at www.bikes.com and click on Safety/Recall at the bottom of the page.This recall involves all model year 2018 Altitude, Instinct and Pipeline mountain bicycles. The carbon fiber and aluminum bicycles were sold in different colors. The model name is printed on a sticker on the top tube of the bicycles. Rocky Mountain is printed on the down tube. The Rocky Mountain logo is also printed on the headbadge on the headtube. The specified platform family is also printed on the rear triangle of the bicycle at the seatstay.Consumers should stop using the recalled bicycles immediately and contact an authorized Rocky Mountain dealer for free inspection and free repair.: None reportedRocky Mountain bicycle dealers nationwide from June 2017 through November 2017 for between $2,600 and $7,300.Rocky Mountain Bicycles, of CanadaRocky Mountain Bicycles, of CanadaRocky Mountain Bicycles, of CanadaTaiwan and Canada18-069