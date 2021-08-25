Rocky Mountain Releases the 2022 Blizzard Carbon

Frame Details
Since 2015, the Rocky Mountain Blizzard sat cold and alone as the only fat bike in the lineup, but for 2022 a lightweight, carbon version has been introduced. The two carbon models roll on 27.5" wheels, with prices ranging from $2,699 to $3,299 USD.
The flashy colored sled runs on fat bike standards like 150 mm x 15 mm front and 197 mm x 12 mm rear hub spacing, plus a 100 mm wide threaded bottom bracket. If you've ever owned one of these bikes with balloon tires and low gearing, you may have experienced rear hub breakdowns due to the high torque that the drivetrain is subject to. Rocky Mountain has addressed this by specifying reliable rear hubs that can be easily serviced.
Shimano has the hydraulic braking and shifting duties covered on the Blizzard Carbon 30 and 50. Both bikes are fitted with 180 mm, resin pad-only rotors, but the top end Blizzard has four piston calipers. The twelve speed drivetrain on the Blizzard Carbon 50 is a mixed with an XT derailleur, shifter, and an SLX cassette, while the 30 model uses full Deore.
Tire performance can flounder when the temperature drops below zero, but the Terrene Cake Eater Fast Rolling tubeless tires are formulated for cold weather and are ready to be studded.
The new Blizzard Carbon has all the accessory mounting points to cart along the necessary gear for your stormy ride. Just behind the stem lies a Bento box mount and each side of the fork has a bottle mount. Inside the front triangle, there are two more traditional bottle mounts with the addition of more bolts under the top tube to secure a bag or the like.
The rear triangle of the bike has some serious real estate to accommodate tires bulging up to 4.5" wide on 27.5" rims or 5.0" on 26". There is even the option to fit 29"+ tires and a pannier rack for those looking to convert their winter sled to a gravel road explorer.
Hidden from plain sight, tube in tube construction makes routing the brake, shifter, and dropper post housing clean and easy. Inside the carbon tubes, Rocky Mountain uses their Smoothwall carbon technology, which uses solid molds instead of air bladders to reduce the amount of resin and fibre needed.Geometry
If you choose to run a suspension fork, the maximum recommended travel is 100 mm for a 27.5" tire and 120 mm for a 26" tire. The bike has a 66º head tube and 74º seat tube angle, contemporary angles that carry over from the previous alloy 2021 Blizzards.
There are four sizes to fit riders from 157.5 cm / 5’2” to 198 cm / 6’6” and the 455 mm chainstays remain the same length on each frame size. The reach numbers grow in 25 mm increments from 425 mm on the SM to 500 mm on the XL.Specifications
Components highlights on the Blizzard Carbon 50 are the Rocky Mountain Toonie dropper seat post and a high quality DT Swiss 350 rear hub with a 36T Star-Ratchet. However, the lighter weight SLX cassette will only save about 60 grams over the Deore found on the 30 model.
Another big talking point are the Shimano MT4120 four piston brakes found on the more expensive bike, while the 30 model receives the two piston version. Both bikes are equipped with 180 mm rotors that must use resin pads. Heat dissipation shouldn't be an issue during normal riding conditions for these bikes, but finding replacement pads could be limiting.
Blizzard Carbon 50
|
Specifications
|
Release Date
|
2022
|
|
Price
|
$3299
|
|
Fork
|
Rocky Mountain Carbon Fat
|
|
Headset
|
FSA Orbit NO.57E
|
|
Cassette
|
Shimano SLX 12 spd 10-51T
|
|
Crankarms
|
Race Face Aeffect Cinch 30T, 24mm Spindle, 170mm Length
|
|
Bottom Bracket
|
Race Face BSA 100 24mm
|
|
Rear Derailleur
|
Shimano XT 12 spd
|
|
Chain
|
Shimano M6100 12 spd
|
|
Shifter Pods
|
Shimano XT 12 spd
|
|
Handlebar
|
Rocky Mountain AM, 780mm Width, 25mm Rise, 35mm Clamp
|
|
Stem
|
Rocky Mountain 35 AM, 5° Rise, All Sizes = 40m
|
|
Grips
|
Ergon GE10 EVO Lock On
|
|
Brakes
|
Shimano MT4120 4 Piston, Resin Pads
|
|
Hubs
|
DT Swiss 350 12mm x 197mm, 36T Star-Ratchet rear, Rocky Mountain 15mm x 150mm front
|
|
Rim
|
Sun Mulefüt 80, 32H
|
|
Tires
|
Terrene Cake Eater Fast Rolling Tubeless Studdable 27.5 x 4.5
|
|
Seat
|
Rocky Mountain 148 Cromo
|
|
Seatpost
|
Rocky Mountain Toonie Drop
|
Blizzard Carbon 30
|
Specifications
|
Release Date
|
2022
|
|
Price
|
$2699
|
|
Fork
|
Rocky Mountain Carbon Fat
|
|
Headset
|
FSA Orbit NO.57E
|
|
Cassette
|
Shimano Deore 12spd, 10-51T
|
|
Crankarms
|
Race Face Ride 30T, 24mm Spindle, 170mm Length
|
|
Bottom Bracket
|
Race Face BSA 100 24mm
|
|
Rear Derailleur
|
Shimano Deore 12spd
|
|
Chain
|
Shimano M6100 12 spd
|
|
Shifter Pods
|
Shimano Deore 12spd
|
|
Handlebar
|
Rocky Mountain AM, 780mm Width, 25mm Rise, 35mm Clamp
|
|
Stem
|
Rocky Mountain 35 AM, 5° Rise, All Sizes = 40m
|
|
Grips
|
Ergon GE10 EVO Lock On
|
|
Brakes
|
Shimano MT4100 2 Piston, Resin Pads
|
|
Hubs
|
Sun Ringlé SRC 12mm x 197mm rear, Rocky Mountain Sealed 15mm x 150mm front
|
|
Rim
|
Sun Mulefüt 80, 32H
|
|
Tires
|
Terrene Cake Eater Fast Rolling Tubeless Studdable 27.5 x 4.5
|
|
Seat
|
Rocky Mountain 148 Cromo
|
|
Seatpost
|
Rocky Mountain 30.9mm
|
For more information and the best availability on the new Blizzard Carbon, pop over to bikes.com
or use their dealer locator tool
to find the nearest Rocky Mountain retailer.
