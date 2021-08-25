Rocky Mountain Releases the 2022 Blizzard Carbon



Since 2015, the Rocky Mountain Blizzard sat cold and alone as the only fat bike in the lineup, but for 2022 a lightweight, carbon version has been introduced. The two carbon models roll on 27.5" wheels, with prices ranging from $2,699 to $3,299 USD.



The flashy colored sled runs on fat bike standards like 150 mm x 15 mm front and 197 mm x 12 mm rear hub spacing, plus a 100 mm wide threaded bottom bracket. If you've ever owned one of these bikes with balloon tires and low gearing, you may have experienced rear hub breakdowns due to the high torque that the drivetrain is subject to. Rocky Mountain has addressed this by specifying reliable rear hubs that can be easily serviced.



Shimano has the hydraulic braking and shifting duties covered on the Blizzard Carbon 30 and 50. Both bikes are fitted with 180 mm, resin pad-only rotors, but the top end Blizzard has four piston calipers. The twelve speed drivetrain on the Blizzard Carbon 50 is a mixed with an XT derailleur, shifter, and an SLX cassette, while the 30 model uses full Deore.



Tire performance can flounder when the temperature drops below zero, but the Terrene Cake Eater Fast Rolling tubeless tires are formulated for cold weather and are ready to be studded.











Blizzard Carbon Details



• Clearance for 27.5" x 4.5" and 26" x 5.0" tires

• Compatible with a 100 mm fork w/ 27.5", 120 mm fork w/ 26"

• Two bottle cage mounts on fork & two on front triangle

• Bento box mount on top tube

• Pannier rack compatible

• Sizing: S, M, L, XL

• SRAM UDH compatible

• $2,699 - $3,299 USD

• More info:

