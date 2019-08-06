Video: Rocky Mountain Teases New Slayer with Retro Horror Film

Aug 6, 2019
by Rocky Mountain Bicycles  

bigquotesIn a small mountain town, a new terror haunts the woods...

In one small town, trick-or-treating turns to terror. Scott Secco’s THE SLAYER brings a rider’s worst nightmare to life, as they fight for survival against an unstoppable killing machine. The film, from the writer-director, features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the iconic horror films of the late 1970’s and early 1980’s.


Starring: Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, Jesse Melamed, Remi Gauvin, and Wade Simmons
Introducing: Dane Jewett and Jakob Jewett
Executive Producer: Stephen Matthews
Director: Scott Secco
Narrator: Jim Conrad
Music: Nash Howe
Colour: David Tomiak
Sound: Keith White
VFX: Blair Richmond, Imperial Post
Trick-Or-Treaters: Danny Zureski, Max Wittenburg, Ben Wittenburg, Mason Cruickshanks, Jed Fleming, Mateo Quist, King Eyben, Griffin Tulk, and Charlie McLellan
The Slayer: Scott Jewett, Brad Anderson, and Jon Hadfield
The Witch: Wendy Jewett
Production Assistants: Paul Haysom, Alex Chan, and Max Barron
Stock Footage: Liam Mullany
Special Thanks: Max Zureski, Jo Osbourne, Catherine Legros, and Jordan Manley

  • + 5
 New slayer with a motor as standard - now that would be some scary 'poo'
  • + 2
 Chainsaw for a motor perhaps!?!
  • + 4
 29er slayer would be rad...
  • + 1
 So basically if you ride this bike you will get murdered by an ax swinging murderer? Sign me up!
  • + 2
 Can't wait to see it... Good teaser..
  • + 2
 That was really bad! What a waste just show the bike.
  • + 1
 This, YT, and the other stupid ones suck. Just show us the bike.
  • + 3
 yes. but at least this one isn't like 10 minutes long
  • - 1
 As a kid of the '80s this = Lame. Voorhees does not approve.

They should take the hatchet to their MSRPs Smile
  • + 1
 Where's the bike tho
  • - 3
 Old news for us dealers Wink

