Video: Rocky Mountain Teases New Slayer with Retro Horror Film

|In a small mountain town, a new terror haunts the woods...
In one small town, trick-or-treating turns to terror. Scott Secco’s THE SLAYER brings a rider’s worst nightmare to life, as they fight for survival against an unstoppable killing machine. The film, from the writer-director, features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the iconic horror films of the late 1970’s and early 1980’s.
Starring:
Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, Jesse Melamed, Remi Gauvin, and Wade SimmonsIntroducing:
Dane Jewett and Jakob JewettExecutive Producer:
Stephen MatthewsDirector:
Scott SeccoNarrator:
Jim ConradMusic:
Nash HoweColour:
David TomiakSound:
Keith WhiteVFX:
Blair Richmond, Imperial PostTrick-Or-Treaters:
Danny Zureski, Max Wittenburg, Ben Wittenburg, Mason Cruickshanks, Jed Fleming, Mateo Quist, King Eyben, Griffin Tulk, and Charlie McLellanThe Slayer:
Scott Jewett, Brad Anderson, and Jon HadfieldThe Witch:
Wendy JewettProduction Assistants:
Paul Haysom, Alex Chan, and Max BarronStock Footage:
Liam MullanySpecial Thanks:
Max Zureski, Jo Osbourne, Catherine Legros, and Jordan Manley
MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles
They should take the hatchet to their MSRPs
