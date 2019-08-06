Video: Rocky Mountain Teases New Slayer with Retro Horror Film

In a small mountain town, a new terror haunts the woods...

In one small town, trick-or-treating turns to terror. Scott Secco’s THE SLAYER brings a rider’s worst nightmare to life, as they fight for survival against an unstoppable killing machine. The film, from the writer-director, features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the iconic horror films of the late 1970’s and early 1980’s.Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, Jesse Melamed, Remi Gauvin, and Wade SimmonsDane Jewett and Jakob JewettStephen MatthewsScott SeccoJim ConradNash HoweDavid TomiakKeith WhiteBlair Richmond, Imperial PostDanny Zureski, Max Wittenburg, Ben Wittenburg, Mason Cruickshanks, Jed Fleming, Mateo Quist, King Eyben, Griffin Tulk, and Charlie McLellanScott Jewett, Brad Anderson, and Jon HadfieldWendy JewettPaul Haysom, Alex Chan, and Max BarronLiam MullanyMax Zureski, Jo Osbourne, Catherine Legros, and Jordan Manley