Rocky Mountain Says Farewell & Thank You to Andréane 'ALN' Lanthier Nadeau

Jan 17, 2024
by Rocky Mountain  
Photo Dave Trumpore
Photo: Dave Trumpore

Words: Rocky Mountain

In 2024 ALN is moving on from Rocky Mountain. Andréane is a mentor, a dreamer, a fierce competitor, and has been a part of the Rocky Mountain family for over 10 years. We wish her all the best in chasing her goals. To celebrate her time with us, we asked her to share some highlights from over the years.

ALN with Marie-H l ne Pr mont.
In 2003, ALN started racing cross country. A Canadian star of cross-country racing at the time was Marie-Hélène Prémont, who she looked up to.

bigquotesI’m so grateful to have been inspired by the legendary women that have been part of the Rocky Mountain brand over the years. I vividly remember watching Marie-Hélène Prémont grab silver at the 2004 Olympics in Athens. That’s what sparked my passion for cross country racing and Rocky Mountain bikes.ALN

A year later ALN raced on the international stage for her first time at the Junior World Championship in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec.

bigquotesI got my first Rocky Mountain in 2009, a Vertex RSL.ALN

photo
ALN competing at World Championships in Mont-Sainte-Anne.

bigquotesMy skills and love for technical riding brought me to gravity racing in 2015, when I tried my hand at racing the Enduro World Series stop in Whistler. That’s also where I met another inspirational woman, Isabeau Courdurier, who was racing on the Urge Rally team at the time. She opened my mind to what was possible on a trail bike and has been an inspiration ever since.ALN


Some of ALN’s most outstanding enduro racing seasons included 2019 and 2021.

bigquotes2019 was the best year in my career. I stacked multiple podiums and finished 3rd overall in the Enduro World Series standings. 2021 was also stellar through really hard times. I also came so close to winning my first race and that feeling was amazing.ALN

Photo Dave Trumpore
Photo Dave Trumpore

Photo Dave Trumpore
photo
Photos: Dave Trumpore

When asked which venues she loved racing the most ALN said...
bigquotesWhistler is hard to beat, but in Europe, I absolutely love the two venues we often go to in the Italian Alps: La Thuile, and Canazei (Val Di Fassa).

ALN’s favourite film project that she worked on with Rocky Mountain was the launch of the Altitude platform in 2021.

Photo Margus Riga
Photo: Margus Riga

bigquotesWe each got to ride our mountain of choice with Remi and Jesse. I pushed myself hard to shoot big lines to represent the best of Seymour.ALN


ALN’s biggest heartbreak in racing was...
bigquotescrashing out of my Whistler Enduro World Series win in 2022 where the three of us [Remi Gauvin and Jesse Melamed] would have been on the podium together.

Photo Dave Trumpore
Photo: Dave Trumpore

Most Rocky Mountain athletes are deeply involved in the research and development of our bikes. ALN gave loads of feedback over the years across multiple platforms but was particularly proud of the energy she put into helping with the MX Mount.

bigquotesIt was really cool to be a part of developing the mullet link for the current version of the Altitude. This bike unlocked new possibilities for me. The filming and racing I’ve done on it are some of my favorite memories.ALN

Photo Margus Riga
Photo Margus Riga
Photos: Margus Riga

bigquotesI’m thankful to have been able to accomplish many of my biggest dreams with Rocky Mountain. It was an honour to be a part of this brand; I’ll cherish the memories I’ve made on these bikes forever!

Thank you for representing our brand in the best way possible, ALN. We can’t wait to see what’s next.

As for the rest of our race team? Rest assured; we’re still 100% committed to racing with some super exciting plans coming down the line. Stay tuned for an announcement in the coming weeks.

