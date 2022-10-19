Rocky Mountain Shows Off Alex Volokov's Rampage Slayer

Oct 19, 2022
by Rocky Mountain  

Words: Rocky Mountain

Alex Volokov is one to watch. He's no stranger to digging for the legends of Rampage. This year, he's stepping up as a rider. Drawing from his local riding community, Alex is shaping his dream line with a digging crew entirely from Nelson, BC.

Full of fire and fresh off a season of big backcountry lines, Alex will be riding a fully custom Rocky Mountain Slayer, with an impressive mix of top-tier components, painted by none other than Fresh Paints of Whistler.


KEY DETAILS

Suspension: Custom Tuned SR Suntour RUX
Travel: 200mm front / 180mm rear
Wheelset: Industry Nine Grade 305 Alloy (27.5) Custom Etching on hubs
Frame: Rocky Mountain Slayer
Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary Front, Big Betty Rear - Ultra Soft Compound
Drivetrain: Shimano Saint
Bar/Stem: FSA Gradient 40mm Rise, 35mm Diameter
Crankset: FSA Gradient 165mm
Brakes: Hope Tech V4. 200mm Front 180mm Rear
Grips: Sensus Dissisdaboss





Alex's vision for the paint design was to have the scales of a snake wrapping up the frame, because:

a. Snakes are rad; and
b. To pay tribute to his friend the late, great Jordie Lunn.

Fresh Paints brought the tribute to life by featuring "the snake went into the snake hole" quote running across the front of the frame. Ride in peace, Jordie.

bigquotesI really dig snake skin, and thought it would match the desert well. Really pumped on how it turned out. By far the most special bike I've ever owned.Alex Volokov














Photos: Liam Morgan

To learn more about Alex Volokov, check out his Athlete Profile.

More info on the Rocky Mountain Slayer can be found here.

3 Comments

  • 3 0
 Work Of Art!!!! Can't wait to see it in action!!!
  • 1 0
 Interesting that more and more Rampage riders are opting for shorter travel bikes. I'd want 500mm of travel as a bare minimum.
  • 1 0
 Amazing paint on that frame - those scales look great!





