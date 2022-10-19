Rocky Mountain Shows Off Alex Volokov's Rampage Slayer

Words: Rocky Mountain Alex Volokov
is one to watch. He's no stranger to digging for the legends of Rampage. This year, he's stepping up as a rider. Drawing from his local riding community, Alex is shaping his dream line with a digging crew entirely from Nelson, BC.
Full of fire and fresh off a season of big backcountry lines, Alex will be riding a fully custom Rocky Mountain Slayer, with an impressive mix of top-tier components, painted by none other than Fresh Paints of Whistler.
KEY DETAILSSuspension:
Custom Tuned SR Suntour RUXTravel:
200mm front / 180mm rearWheelset:
Industry Nine Grade 305 Alloy (27.5) Custom Etching on hubsFrame:
Rocky Mountain Slayer Tires:
Schwalbe Magic Mary Front, Big Betty Rear - Ultra Soft CompoundDrivetrain:
Shimano SaintBar/Stem:
FSA Gradient 40mm Rise, 35mm DiameterCrankset:
FSA Gradient 165mmBrakes:
Hope Tech V4. 200mm Front 180mm RearGrips:
Sensus Dissisdaboss
Alex's vision for the paint design was to have the scales of a snake wrapping up the frame, because:
a. Snakes are rad; and
b. To pay tribute to his friend the late, great Jordie Lunn.
Fresh Paints brought the tribute to life by featuring "the snake went into the snake hole" quote running across the front of the frame. Ride in peace, Jordie.
|I really dig snake skin, and thought it would match the desert well. Really pumped on how it turned out. By far the most special bike I've ever owned.—Alex Volokov
Photos: Liam Morgan
