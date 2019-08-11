Spotted: Rocky Mountain's New Slayer Breaks Cover - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Aug 11, 2019
by Mike Levy  
Rocky Mountain 2020 Slayer Photo by Mike Levy


Rocky Mountain is set to debut their all-new Slayer platform next week, and a very black, very unlabeled version of the redesigned enduro bike was already rolling around a very wet Whistler Bike Park today. The facts and details won't land in my inbox for a few more days, but that shouldn't stop us from making some semi-educated guesses.

First off, wasn't the previous Slayer released only a couple of Crankworxs ago? That was actually in 2016 (although it was a 2017 model-year bike) and its reception was a bit lukewarm overall, with more than a few of us coming back from those early rides noting impressive efficiency and playfulness, but also more harshness than expected being passed up through the bike, especially given its 165mm of travel.


Rocky Mountain Slayer Photo by Margus Riga
Jesse Melamed was flying thought the loose turns mid way down stage 5.
The previous Slayer when it was introduced at Crankworx 2016 (left). Rocky's Jesse Melamed aboard the Instinct earlier this year in New Zealand.


Some testers panned the bike and its high anti-squat numbers that were responsible for the less than smooth feel, but for those who wanted an enduro-ish bike with plenty of life to the pedals, it was a pretty good choice. I reviewed the previous Slayer back in 2017 and noted that while it wasn't exactly the most forgiving bike out there, its performance did give it a distinct advantage in some settings while also setting it apart from most other enduro-focused bikes.

Unfortunately for Rocky Mountain, it looks like their EWS race team were in the first camp rather than the latter: They nearly always reached for some variation of the 150mm-travel Altitude or 140mm Instinct instead of the Slayer, possibly because of that whole suspension harshness thing but hey, I don't want to put words in anyone's mouth.


Rocky Mountain Slayer Photo James Lissimore
Rocky Mountain Slayer 2020 Photo by Mike Levy
The 2017 Slayer (left) had a vertical shock. The new Slayer (right) sees its shock moved to the toptube.


Given all that, I'd bet a $20 Tim Horton's gift card that the new Slayer is more active and forgiving than its predecessor. It appears to have adjustable geometry and suspension, too, with either a Ride-9 or Ride-4 setup at the rearward shock mount; the previous Slayer used the simpler Ride-4 system. The shock is horizontal now, just like on the Altitude and most of Rocky's other bikes, and the seat angle appears to be quite steep as well. Also, those sure look like 29" wheels, don't they?

The previous Slayer had a head angle between 64.75 and 65.85-degrees, and the large sported a short-in-2019 reach of 444mm in the slack setting. Expect the new bike to be more relaxed and longer, and also expect all the official details and photos to show up next week.

Regions in Article
Whistler Mountain Bike Park

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Rocky Mountain Rocky Mountain Slayer Crankworx Enduro World Series Prototype


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2020 Giant Reign Advanced 29
84051 views
Final Results: Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019
78994 views
First Ride: 2020 Specialized Epic HT - The World's Lightest Production Hardtail
78308 views
Spotted: Prototype Specialized Enduro? - Crankworx Whistler 2019
67781 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk's RAW 100 V5
66780 views
Results: Qualifying - Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019
65085 views
The British Racing Green Project - Gustav Gullholm's Incredible Custom Scott Gambler & Spark
55029 views
Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2019
53639 views

29 Comments

  • + 22
 Not in camo or zebra color though. Not sure it's new.
  • + 6
 #commentgold
  • + 8
 Slayer 27.5 - 180/180mm
Slayer 29 - 170/170mm.
Carbon now, aluminum in November.
Hopefully no baby blue anywhere to be found.

I actually prefer the look of the vertical shock but we'll see how this new 2020 model performs.
  • + 16
 Same here. I thought the previous Slayer was quite the looker.
  • + 1
 there is for sure an aluminum version this time around?
  • + 1
 @mikelevy: That hockey mask badge is the best decal in the mountain bike world.
  • + 2
 My bet is less of a trail bike than the last one - looks that way to me anyways.

My 2018 Slayer is an amazing climber and descends like you'd expect it to. It is however harsh at the top of the stroke and your settings, including tire pressure, need to be dialed or else it will rattle you in the rough. I suspect that that harshness has been dialed out - which will likely make it a lesser trail bike than prior gen.

But that also makes sense - there was too much overlap between Slayer/Altitude and even Instinct. I think that Rocky is moving Slayer toward Park bike and away from Enduro...we will find out soon!
  • + 1
 I did like the other Salyer when I had it. Yet the #'s on the new Slayer should impress everyone. Well hopefully everyone.
My Rocky Rep was telling me that they did improve things on the bike in key areas and that the Rocky team listened to riders concerns and riders ideas too.
I cannot wait until it lands in our hands in a couple weeks, hopefully sooner.
  • + 4
 Enduro vs Slayer head to head
  • + 5
 Excellent idea.
  • + 2
 Throw the nomad and darkside into the mix!
  • + 3
 Looks interesting! Glad to see bikes.com pushing it as usual!
  • + 1
 Btw the rocky mountain Enduro team ran the 155 version of the instinct not the 140 version notes above
  • + 2
 Head to head VS the new 165 let’s go.
  • + 1
 Agree! The big travel trail bikes, including the rarely heard of commencal 165 bike, need a comparison.
  • + 2
 WOOOOWWW....(adds a crossbrace)
  • + 3
 I think it looks good!
  • + 1
 Doesn't look like a zebra
  • + 2
 Yeti asx is back.
  • + 2
 Bike Park Reaper
  • + 2
 #lookslikeamojo
  • + 1
 The last slayer was one of the sexiest bikes.
  • + 1
 Hoping they spec marzo! Would love a pair of Z1s!!
  • + 1
 Looks killer to me....
  • + 0
 No need to drag Tim Horton into this saga
  • + 1
 Me want.
  • + 1
 This looks dope!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.026384
Mobile Version of Website